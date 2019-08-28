Diabetes/Kidney/Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323681216

Diabetes/Kidney/Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 37-3

1st Edition

Editors: Silvi Shah Charuhas Thakar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323681216
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2019
Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Silvi Shah and Charuhas V. Thakar, will focus on Diabetes/Kidney/Heart Disease. Topics include, but are not limited to, Cardiorenal syndrome-Pathophysiology; Cardiorenal syndrome- treatment; Hypertensive Emergencies; Contrast induced acute kidney injury; Acute Kidney Injury, Heart failure, and health outcomes; Hypertension management in CKD/ESRD/DM; Arrhythmias/ICD/LVAD, Afib, and dialysis; Apol1 and blood pressure changes/hypertension; Novel ant-diabetic therapies and CV reduction; and Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

About the Editors

Silvi Shah Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati

Charuhas Thakar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati

