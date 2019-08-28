Diabetes/Kidney/Heart Disease, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 37-3
1st Edition
Editors: Silvi Shah Charuhas Thakar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323681216
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2019
Description
This issue of Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Silvi Shah and Charuhas V. Thakar, will focus on Diabetes/Kidney/Heart Disease. Topics include, but are not limited to, Cardiorenal syndrome-Pathophysiology; Cardiorenal syndrome- treatment; Hypertensive Emergencies; Contrast induced acute kidney injury; Acute Kidney Injury, Heart failure, and health outcomes; Hypertension management in CKD/ESRD/DM; Arrhythmias/ICD/LVAD, Afib, and dialysis; Apol1 and blood pressure changes/hypertension; Novel ant-diabetic therapies and CV reduction; and Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 28th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323681216
About the Editors
Silvi Shah Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati
Charuhas Thakar Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.