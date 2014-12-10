Diabetes and the Nervous System, Volume 126

Douglas Zochodne is a Professor with tenure at the University of Calgary in the Department of Clinical Neurosciences and the Hotchkiss Brain Institute. He trained in medicine and subsequently Neurology at the University of Western Ontario. He completed fellowships in Neuromuscular disease with Dr. Charles Bolton at Western and Drs. Phillip Low and Peter Dyck at Mayo Clinic. He served on faculty at Queen’s University, Ontario Canada then subsequently at the University of Calgary where he has worked since 1992. He is a consultant Neurologist of Alberta Health Services, Calgary zone and serves as the Director of the Neuromuscular Clinic (Adult), University of Calgary and as Director of Clinical Neurophysiology (Adult EMG). Dr. Zochodne served as Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences from 1999-2007 and President of the Peripheral Nerve Society from 2009-2011. His research laboratory has been externally funded since 1988 by CIHR, CDA, JDRF, NIH and other agencies. He has published work focused on the peripheral neurobiology of regeneration, experimental diabetic neuropathy and clinical neuropathies and has authored over 240 original articles, chapters and books. He was awarded the Wolfe Prize in Neuropathy Research by the American Neurological Association in 2011. His more recent papers, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, Brain and Nature Communications, identifies roles for tumour suppressor proteins in enhancing adult neuron regeneration. He has recently accepted an offer to Chair the Division of Neurology at the University of Alberta and will be moving with his laboratory to take up this new role in July 2014.