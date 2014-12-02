Diabetes and Aging, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 31-1

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Dr. Elsa S. Strotmeyer, is devoted to Medical Complications of Diabetes in Older Adults. Articles in this issue include: Glucose Dysregulation: Pathophysiology and Prevention; Diabetic Medications and Polypharmacy; Physical Function and Disability; Diabetes and Osteoarthritis; Adiposity, Muscle Mass, and Diabetes; Exercise and Weight Loss in Diabetes Management; Diabetes and Cognition; Diabetes and Depression; Sleep Apnea and Diabetes; Diabetes and Coronary Artery Disease; and Diabetes and Balance and Falls.