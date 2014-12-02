Diabetes and Aging, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 31-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Dr. Elsa S. Strotmeyer, is devoted to Medical Complications of Diabetes in Older Adults. Articles in this issue include: Glucose Dysregulation: Pathophysiology and Prevention; Diabetic Medications and Polypharmacy; Physical Function and Disability; Diabetes and Osteoarthritis; Adiposity, Muscle Mass, and Diabetes; Exercise and Weight Loss in Diabetes Management; Diabetes and Cognition; Diabetes and Depression; Sleep Apnea and Diabetes; Diabetes and Coronary Artery Disease; and Diabetes and Balance and Falls.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 2nd December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354578
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323354394
About the Authors
Elsa Strotmeyer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor Center for Aging and Population Health Department of Epidemiology Graduate School of Public Health University of Pittsburgh