Diabetes and Aging, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354394, 9780323354578

Diabetes and Aging, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Authors: Elsa Strotmeyer
eBook ISBN: 9780323354578
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354394
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Dr. Elsa S. Strotmeyer, is devoted to Medical Complications of Diabetes in Older Adults. Articles in this issue include: Glucose Dysregulation: Pathophysiology and Prevention; Diabetic Medications and Polypharmacy; Physical Function and Disability; Diabetes and Osteoarthritis; Adiposity, Muscle Mass, and Diabetes; Exercise and Weight Loss in Diabetes Management; Diabetes and Cognition; Diabetes and Depression; Sleep Apnea and Diabetes; Diabetes and Coronary Artery Disease; and Diabetes and Balance and Falls.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323354578
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323354394

About the Authors

Elsa Strotmeyer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor Center for Aging and Population Health Department of Epidemiology Graduate School of Public Health University of Pittsburgh

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.