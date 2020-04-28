Diabetes,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 5-2

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Guest Edited by Kim Zuber, PA-C and Jane S. Davis, CRNP, DNP, is devoted to Diabetes. Articles in this outstanding issue include: A Century of Discovery: The Centennial of Insulin; What it is and How we know: Diabetes in the 21st Century; The Ominous Octet and other Scary Diabetes Stories; Putting the Diabetes Patient in Charge; Diabetes: Counting Carbs Instead of Pennies; Non-insulin Therapy for Diabetes; Pens and Needles: Insulin Therapy for Diabetes; Managing Diabetes in the Digital Age; When Crisis Strikes: The acute complications of diabetes; Living Day to Day: Chronic Complications in Diabetes; Sugar Babies: Diabetes in the Pediatric Population; And Baby Makes 2: Gestational Diabetes; The Boomers Come of Age: Elderly and Frail Diabetes Patients; The Rising Price of Sugar; and The Future of Diabetes. A CME program is also available to subscribers of Physician Assistant Clinics.