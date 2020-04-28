Diabetes,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323709187

Diabetes,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 5-2

1st Edition

Editors: Kim Zuber Jane S. Davis
Paperback ISBN: 9780323709187
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Guest Edited by Kim Zuber, PA-C and Jane S. Davis, CRNP, DNP, is devoted to Diabetes. Articles in this outstanding issue include: A Century of Discovery: The Centennial of Insulin; What it is and How we know: Diabetes in the 21st Century; The Ominous Octet and other Scary Diabetes Stories; Putting the Diabetes Patient in Charge; Diabetes: Counting Carbs Instead of Pennies; Non-insulin Therapy for Diabetes; Pens and Needles: Insulin Therapy for Diabetes; Managing Diabetes in the Digital Age; When Crisis Strikes: The acute complications of diabetes; Living Day to Day: Chronic Complications in Diabetes; Sugar Babies: Diabetes in the Pediatric Population; And Baby Makes 2: Gestational Diabetes; The Boomers Come of Age: Elderly and Frail Diabetes Patients; The Rising Price of Sugar; and The Future of Diabetes. A CME program is also available to subscribers of Physician Assistant Clinics.

About the Editors

Kim Zuber Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Metropolitan Nephrology Associates, Alexandria, Virginia

Jane S. Davis Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama Medical Center, Center at Birmingham, Department of Nephrology, Birmingham, AL

