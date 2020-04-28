Diabetes,An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 5-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Guest Edited by Kim Zuber, PA-C and Jane S. Davis, CRNP, DNP, is devoted to Diabetes. Articles in this outstanding issue include: A Century of Discovery: The Centennial of Insulin; What it is and How we know: Diabetes in the 21st Century; The Ominous Octet and other Scary Diabetes Stories; Putting the Diabetes Patient in Charge; Diabetes: Counting Carbs Instead of Pennies; Non-insulin Therapy for Diabetes; Pens and Needles: Insulin Therapy for Diabetes; Managing Diabetes in the Digital Age; When Crisis Strikes: The acute complications of diabetes; Living Day to Day: Chronic Complications in Diabetes; Sugar Babies: Diabetes in the Pediatric Population; And Baby Makes 2: Gestational Diabetes; The Boomers Come of Age: Elderly and Frail Diabetes Patients; The Rising Price of Sugar; and The Future of Diabetes. A CME program is also available to subscribers of Physician Assistant Clinics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323709187
About the Editors
Kim Zuber Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Metropolitan Nephrology Associates, Alexandria, Virginia
Jane S. Davis Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Alabama Medical Center, Center at Birmingham, Department of Nephrology, Birmingham, AL