Diabetes, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 25-1

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Celia Levesque RN, MSN, NP-C, CNS-BC, CDE, BC-ADM, from MD Anderson, will focus on Diabetes. Article topics will include Management of Diabetes in the Clinical Setting, Hyperglycemia management after solid organ transplantation, Insulin therapy in the hospitalized patient, Limb salvage for Vetrans with diabetes, and Management of steroid induced hyperglycemia in the ICU.