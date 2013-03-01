Diabetes, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770779, 9781455771516

Diabetes, An Issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Volume 25-1

1st Edition

Authors: Celia Levesque
eBook ISBN: 9781455771516
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770779
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2013
Description

This issue of Critical Care Nursing Clinics, Guest Edited by Celia Levesque RN, MSN, NP-C, CNS-BC, CDE, BC-ADM, from MD Anderson, will focus on Diabetes. Article topics will include Management of Diabetes in the Clinical Setting, Hyperglycemia management after solid organ transplantation, Insulin therapy in the hospitalized patient, Limb salvage for Vetrans with diabetes, and Management of steroid induced hyperglycemia in the ICU.

Celia Levesque Author

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

