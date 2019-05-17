Diabetes, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 36-3

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will provide a broad overview of Diabetes as it relates to podiatric surgical care. Guest edited by Dr. Paul Kim, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing podiatrists. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. The volume will include: Medical Management of the Diabetic Patient, Perioperative Management of the Diabetic Patient, Perfusion Assessment and Treatment, Conservative Offloading, Diabetic Foot Infection, Dressings, Topical Therapy & Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioengineered Alterative Tissue, Pedicled and Free Tissue Transfers, Bone Reconstruction, Charcot Reconstruction, Amputation, Trauma in the Diabetic Limb, and HBO and Rheumatological Management, in addition to other topics.