Diabetes, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682060, 9780323682534

Diabetes, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Authors: Paul Kim
eBook ISBN: 9780323682534
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682060
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th May 2019
Description

This issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery will provide a broad overview of Diabetes as it relates to podiatric surgical care. Guest edited by Dr. Paul Kim, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing podiatrists. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Thomas Chang. The volume will include: Medical Management of the Diabetic Patient, Perioperative Management of the Diabetic Patient, Perfusion Assessment and Treatment, Conservative Offloading, Diabetic Foot Infection, Dressings, Topical Therapy & Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioengineered Alterative Tissue, Pedicled and Free Tissue Transfers, Bone Reconstruction, Charcot Reconstruction, Amputation, Trauma in the Diabetic Limb, and HBO and Rheumatological Management, in addition to other topics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323682534
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323682060

About the Authors

Paul Kim Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Georgetown University School of Medicine; Vice Chair of Research, MedStar Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC

