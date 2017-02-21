deWit's Fundamental Concepts and Skills for Nursing

Unit I: Introduction to Nursing and the Health Care System

1. Nursing and the Health Care System

2. Concepts of Health, Illness, Stress, and Health Promotion

3. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing

Unit II: The Nursing Process

4. The Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

5. Assessment, Nursing Diagnosis, and Planning

6. Implementation and Evaluation

Unit III: Communication in Nursing

7. Documentation of Nursing Care

8. Communication and the Nurse-Patient Relationship

9. Patient Education and Health Promotion

10. Delegation, Leadership, and Management

Unit IV: Developmental, Psychosocial, and Cultural Considerations

11. Growth and Development: Infancy Through Adolescence

12. Adulthood and the Family

13. Promoting Healthy Adaptation to Aging

14. Cultural and Spiritual Aspects of Patient Care

15. Loss, Grief, and End-of-Life Care

Unit V: Basic Nursing Skills

16. Infection Prevention and Control: Protective Mechanisms and Asepsis

17. Infection Prevention and Control in the Hospital and Home

18. Safe Lifting, Moving, and Positioning of Patients

19. Assisting with Hygiene, Personal Care, Skin Care, and the Prevention of Pressure Ulcers

20. Patient Environment and Safety

21. Measuring Vital Signs

22. Assessing Health Status

23. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Patients

24. Diagnostic Tests and Specimen Collection

Unit VI: Meeting Basic Physiologic Needs

25. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance

26. Concepts of Basic Nutrition and Cultural Considerations

27. Nutritional Therapy and Assisted Feeding

28. Assisting with Respiration and Oxygen Delivery

29. Promoting Urinary Elimination

30. Promoting Bowel Elimination

31. Pain, Comfort, and Sleep

32. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

Unit VII: Medication Administration

33. Pharmacology and Preparation for Drug Administration

34. Administering Oral, Topical, and Inhalant Medications

35. Administering Intradermal, Subcutaneous, and Intramuscular Injections

36. Administering Intravenous Solutions and Medications

Unit VIII: Care of the Surgical and Immobile Patient

37. Care of the Surgical Patient

38. Providing Wound Care and Treating Pressure Ulcers

39. Promoting Musculoskeletal Function

Unit IX: Caring for the Elderly

40. Common Physical Care Problems of the Older Adult

41. Common Psychosocial Care Problems of Older Adults

Appendix A: Standard Steps for All Nursing Procedures

Appendix B: NFLPN Nursing Practice Standards for the Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse

Appendix C: ANA Code of Ethics

Appendix D: Standard Precautions

Appendix E: Common Laboratory Test Values

Appendix F: NANDA-I Approved Nursing Diagnoses, 2015-2017

Reader References

Glossary

