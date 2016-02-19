Dewatering Municipal Wastewater Sludge
1st Edition
Description
Describes dewatering processes for municipal wastewater sludge. Up-to-date information is provided which a design engineer or others involved in the decision making process for sludge treatment can use to select appropriate dewatering processes for particular applications. The object is to reduce sludge volume, producing a sludge that behaves as a solid, not a liquid, and subsequently reducing the cost of treatment and disposal.
Readership
Municipal solid waste (MSE) and material recovery facilities (MRFs).
Table of Contents
Sludge Characteristics and Preparatory Treatment Process Selection Conditioning Air Drying Processes Mechanical Dewatering Systems Case Studies Appendices: Design, Examples, Operation and Maintenance, Manufacturers and Sources of Equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 203
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1991
- Published:
- 31st December 1991
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516866
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512660
About the Author
Orris E. Albertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Enviro Enterprises, Salt Lake City, UT, USA