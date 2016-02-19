Dewatering Municipal Wastewater Sludge - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512660, 9780815516866

Dewatering Municipal Wastewater Sludge

1st Edition

Authors: Orris E. Albertson
eBook ISBN: 9780815516866
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512660
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1991
Page Count: 203
Description

Describes dewatering processes for municipal wastewater sludge. Up-to-date information is provided which a design engineer or others involved in the decision making process for sludge treatment can use to select appropriate dewatering processes for particular applications. The object is to reduce sludge volume, producing a sludge that behaves as a solid, not a liquid, and subsequently reducing the cost of treatment and disposal.

Readership

Municipal solid waste (MSE) and material recovery facilities (MRFs).

Table of Contents

Sludge Characteristics and Preparatory Treatment Process Selection Conditioning Air Drying Processes Mechanical Dewatering Systems Case Studies Appendices: Design, Examples, Operation and Maintenance, Manufacturers and Sources of Equipment

Details

No. of pages:
203
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1991
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516866
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815512660

About the Author

Orris E. Albertson

Affiliations and Expertise

Enviro Enterprises, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

