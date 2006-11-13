Devolution, Port Governance and Port Performance, Volume 17
1st Edition
Description
The relationship between ports and governments has changed profoundly over the past quarter of a century. Many governments have sought to extract themselves from the business of port operations and, in many cases, the provision of port services has devolved to local governments, communities or private management and administration. As such devolution implies a change in governance model, this trend raises questions about consequent performance. This issue examines the changed port management environment, focusing particularly on government policies such as devolution, regulatory reform and newly imposed governance models, all of which have exerted a significant influence over the nature of that changed environment. The issue is structured so as to first explore the devolution and port reform approaches for 14 countries or regions, before examining how ports are governed and what the choice of governance might mean for their performance. Part I introduces the issue, and provides a framework for defining the basic concepts involved in devolution; it paints a picture of the current port environment, its likely future evolution and the expected impact this will have on the functioning of ports. Part II examines the port industry in 14 countries or administrations, and presents the thinking behind any devolution programs that have been implemented. Part III focuses on port governance and devolution generally, and examines governance from both strategic management and economics perspectives, including topics such as governance models, supranational governance and stakeholder conflict. Part IV examines the measurement of port performance and closes by providing conclusions and a future research agenda. This issue will be of interest to port managers, government officials and academics alike.
Key Features
Examines the relationship between ports and governments with a focus on devolution Divided into sections that provide an overview, evaluate the port industry, disucss port governance, and suggest new measures of port performance *14 countries or regions are addressed
Readership
Port managers, government officials, academics, economists, engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 702
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © JAI Press 2007
- Published:
- 13th November 2006
- Imprint:
- JAI Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467078
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780762311972
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303328
About the Editors
Mary Brooks Editor
Kevin Cullinane Editor
Kevin Cullinane is a Professor of International Logistics and Transport Economics at Gothenburg University (Sweden). He has been an adviser to the World Bank and governments of Scotland, Ireland, Hong Kong, Egypt, Chile and the U.K. He holds an Honorary Professorship at Hong Kong University and numerous Visiting Professorships, including at the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute. He has been published in 10 books and more than 200 journal articles, and is an Associate Editor of Elsevier’s Transportation Research A: Policy and Practice, and Transportation Research Part D: Transport and Environment journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of International Logistics and Transport Economics, Gothenburg University, Sweden