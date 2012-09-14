Device Associated Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738793, 9781455742875

Device Associated Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 26-1

1st Edition

Authors: Preeti Malani
eBook ISBN: 9781455742875
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738793
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Page Count: 960
Description

Optimal management of device associated infections requires a collaborative approach among surgical and medical specialists—a need that is central to this issue of Infectious Diseases Clinics of North America.  In addition to the epidemiology, management, and prevention of commonly encountered device associated infections, each review offers technical background on specific devices and related operative procedures.   Areas of ongoing investigation are highlighted including innovative concepts for the prevention of biofilm formation and biofilm directed therapeutics.  Emerging issues related to reuse of medical devices in resource limited settings are also considered.   

Details

No. of pages:
960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742875
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738793

About the Authors

Preeti Malani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Geriatric Diseases, and Infectious Diseases, University of Michigan

