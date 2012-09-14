Device Associated Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics, Volume 26-1
1st Edition
Optimal management of device associated infections requires a collaborative approach among surgical and medical specialists—a need that is central to this issue of Infectious Diseases Clinics of North America. In addition to the epidemiology, management, and prevention of commonly encountered device associated infections, each review offers technical background on specific devices and related operative procedures. Areas of ongoing investigation are highlighted including innovative concepts for the prevention of biofilm formation and biofilm directed therapeutics. Emerging issues related to reuse of medical devices in resource limited settings are also considered.
- 960
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 14th September 2012
- Saunders
- 9781455742875
- 9781455738793
Preeti Malani Author
Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Geriatric Diseases, and Infectious Diseases, University of Michigan