Device-Associated Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 32-4
1st Edition
1. Intravascular Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections
2. Vascular Graft Infections
3. Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device Associated Infections
4. Left Ventricular Device-Associated Infections
5. Urinary Catheter-Associated Infections
6. Prosthetic Joint Infections
7. Neurosurgical Device-Related Infections
8. Breast Implant Infections
9. Gastrointestinal Scope-Related Infections
10. Understanding Biofilms and Novel Approaches to the Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment of Medical Device-Associated Infections
11. Infections of Hemodialysis Access Devices
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Helen Boucher, Dr. Vivian Chu has created an issue that provides current clinical updates on device-associated infections. Authors are represented by experts across the world, who have contributed clinical reviews on the following topics: Intravascular Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections; Vascular Graft Infections; Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device-Associated Infections; Left Ventricular Device-Associated Infections; Urinary Catheter-Associated Infections; Prosthetic Joint Infections; Neurosurgical Device-Related Infections; Breast Implant Infections; Cochlear Implant Infections; Gastrointestinal Scope-Related Infections; Understanding Biofilms and Novel Approaches to the Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment of Medical Device-Associated infections; and Infections of Hemodialysis Access Devices. Readers will come away with the information they need to make informed clinical decisions that improve patient outcomes.
