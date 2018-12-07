Device-Associated Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323643306, 9780323653626

Device-Associated Infections, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: Vivian H Chu
eBook ISBN: 9780323653626
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323643306
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Table of Contents

1. Intravascular Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections　
2. Vascular Graft Infections　
3. Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device Associated Infections　
4. Left Ventricular Device-Associated Infections　
5. Urinary Catheter-Associated Infections　
6. Prosthetic Joint Infections　
7. Neurosurgical Device-Related Infections　
8. Breast Implant Infections　
9. Gastrointestinal Scope-Related Infections　
10. Understanding Biofilms and Novel Approaches to the Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment of Medical Device-Associated Infections　
11. Infections of Hemodialysis Access Devices　

Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Helen Boucher, Dr. Vivian Chu has created an issue that provides current clinical updates on device-associated infections. Authors are represented by experts across the world, who have contributed clinical reviews on the following topics: Intravascular Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections; Vascular Graft Infections; Cardiovascular Implantable Electronic Device-Associated Infections; Left Ventricular Device-Associated Infections; Urinary Catheter-Associated Infections; Prosthetic Joint Infections; Neurosurgical Device-Related Infections; Breast Implant Infections; Cochlear Implant Infections; Gastrointestinal Scope-Related Infections; Understanding Biofilms and Novel Approaches to the Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment of Medical Device-Associated infections;  and Infections of Hemodialysis Access Devices. Readers will come away with the information they need to make informed clinical decisions that improve patient outcomes.

