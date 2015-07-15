Developments in Turbomachinery Flow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782421924, 9781782421931

Developments in Turbomachinery Flow

1st Edition

Forward Curved Centrifugal Fans

Authors: Nader Montazerin Ghasem Akbari Mostafa Mahmoodi
eBook ISBN: 9781782421931
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782421924
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th July 2015
Page Count: 154
Description

Developments in Turbomachinery Flow: Forward Curved Centrifugal Fans explores the forward curved squirrel cage fan as an excellent instrument for fluid mechanics research in turbomachines.

The book explores phenomena such as jet/wake interaction, circulation, separation and noise in turbomachines, also addressing the characteristics that are specific to this fan and applications in other centrifugal turbomachines.

Chapters begin with a general introduction that includes research techniques and a survey of older research, and then proceed into a detailed description of improvements for different parts of the fan, including the inlet, the rotor and the volute. Final sections include a comprehensive discussion on geometrical modifications that could improve performance without impacting cost.

Key Features

  • Explores how forward curved centrifugal fans have wide industrial application
  • Discusses the strong trade-off between fan aerodynamics and construction cost
  • Provides a wide selection of optimums for geometrical configuration
  • Introduces new geometries that can improve performance and reduce noise for the same construction cost
  • Presents fluid phenomena as a potential research field for this fan

Readership

Designers, manufacturers and researchers in the area of ventilation systems and power plants.

Table of Contents

  • Related titles
  • Dedication
  • List of figures
  • List of tables
  • About the authors
  • Preface
  • 1. General introduction of forward-curved squirrel-cage fan
    • 1.1. Introduction
    • 1.2. Fan geometry
    • 1.3. Flow field
    • 1.4. Fan performance and noise measurements
    • 1.5. Fluid-flow simulation in centrifugal fans
    • 1.6. Velocity measurement techniques and their considerations
    • 1.7. Final remarks
  • 2. Inlet configuration
    • 2.1. Why the inlet is important?
    • 2.2. Bell-mouth inlet
    • 2.3. Outward inlet
    • 2.4. Final remarks
  • 3. Rotor
    • 3.1. Half-cone rotors
    • 3.2. Lean angle in rotor blades
  • 4. Volute
    • 4.1. Volute flow
    • 4.2. Slip factor
    • 4.3. Volute optimization
    • 4.4. Volute width
    • 4.5. Double-outlet volute
    • 4.6. Final remarks
  • 5. Noise in forward-curved centrifugal fans
    • 5.1. Sound parameters
    • 5.2. Different types of noise
    • 5.3. Modelling of sound generation in fans
    • 5.4. Effect of fan components on sound generation
    • 5.5. Sound generation of double-outlet squirrel-cage fans
    • 5.6. Final remarks
  • 6. Contribution of jet–wake–volute interactions to flow characteristics and turbulence models
    • 6.1. Role of nonintrusive measurements on examination of complicated turbulent flows
    • 6.2. Jet–wake interactions with the volute flow
    • 6.3. Geometrical characteristics of tensorial-flow quantities
    • 6.4. Challenges in turbulence modelling
    • 6.5. Final remarks
  • Index

About the Author

Nader Montazerin

Nader Montazerin is a professor in the department of mechanical engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran

Ghasem Akbari

Ghasem Akbari is an instructor in the Department of Industrial and Mechanical Engineering, Qazvin Branch, Islamic Azad University, Qazvin, Iran

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Department of Industrial and Mechanical Engineering, Qazvin Branch, Islamic Azad University, Qazvin, Iran

Mostafa Mahmoodi

PhD candidate, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD candidate, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran

