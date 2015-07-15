Developments in Turbomachinery Flow
1st Edition
Forward Curved Centrifugal Fans
Description
Developments in Turbomachinery Flow: Forward Curved Centrifugal Fans explores the forward curved squirrel cage fan as an excellent instrument for fluid mechanics research in turbomachines.
The book explores phenomena such as jet/wake interaction, circulation, separation and noise in turbomachines, also addressing the characteristics that are specific to this fan and applications in other centrifugal turbomachines.
Chapters begin with a general introduction that includes research techniques and a survey of older research, and then proceed into a detailed description of improvements for different parts of the fan, including the inlet, the rotor and the volute. Final sections include a comprehensive discussion on geometrical modifications that could improve performance without impacting cost.
Key Features
- Explores how forward curved centrifugal fans have wide industrial application
- Discusses the strong trade-off between fan aerodynamics and construction cost
- Provides a wide selection of optimums for geometrical configuration
- Introduces new geometries that can improve performance and reduce noise for the same construction cost
- Presents fluid phenomena as a potential research field for this fan
Readership
Designers, manufacturers and researchers in the area of ventilation systems and power plants.
Table of Contents
- Related titles
- Dedication
- List of figures
- List of tables
- About the authors
- Preface
- 1. General introduction of forward-curved squirrel-cage fan
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Fan geometry
- 1.3. Flow field
- 1.4. Fan performance and noise measurements
- 1.5. Fluid-flow simulation in centrifugal fans
- 1.6. Velocity measurement techniques and their considerations
- 1.7. Final remarks
- 2. Inlet configuration
- 2.1. Why the inlet is important?
- 2.2. Bell-mouth inlet
- 2.3. Outward inlet
- 2.4. Final remarks
- 3. Rotor
- 3.1. Half-cone rotors
- 3.2. Lean angle in rotor blades
- 4. Volute
- 4.1. Volute flow
- 4.2. Slip factor
- 4.3. Volute optimization
- 4.4. Volute width
- 4.5. Double-outlet volute
- 4.6. Final remarks
- 5. Noise in forward-curved centrifugal fans
- 5.1. Sound parameters
- 5.2. Different types of noise
- 5.3. Modelling of sound generation in fans
- 5.4. Effect of fan components on sound generation
- 5.5. Sound generation of double-outlet squirrel-cage fans
- 5.6. Final remarks
- 6. Contribution of jet–wake–volute interactions to flow characteristics and turbulence models
- 6.1. Role of nonintrusive measurements on examination of complicated turbulent flows
- 6.2. Jet–wake interactions with the volute flow
- 6.3. Geometrical characteristics of tensorial-flow quantities
- 6.4. Challenges in turbulence modelling
- 6.5. Final remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 154
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 15th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782421931
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782421924
About the Author
Nader Montazerin
Nader Montazerin is a professor in the department of mechanical engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran
Ghasem Akbari
Ghasem Akbari is an instructor in the Department of Industrial and Mechanical Engineering, Qazvin Branch, Islamic Azad University, Qazvin, Iran
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Department of Industrial and Mechanical Engineering, Qazvin Branch, Islamic Azad University, Qazvin, Iran
Mostafa Mahmoodi
PhD candidate, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD candidate, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Amirkabir University of Technology, Tehran, Iran