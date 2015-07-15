Developments in Turbomachinery Flow: Forward Curved Centrifugal Fans explores the forward curved squirrel cage fan as an excellent instrument for fluid mechanics research in turbomachines.

The book explores phenomena such as jet/wake interaction, circulation, separation and noise in turbomachines, also addressing the characteristics that are specific to this fan and applications in other centrifugal turbomachines.

Chapters begin with a general introduction that includes research techniques and a survey of older research, and then proceed into a detailed description of improvements for different parts of the fan, including the inlet, the rotor and the volute. Final sections include a comprehensive discussion on geometrical modifications that could improve performance without impacting cost.