Developments in Tissue Engineered and Regenerative Medicine Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781907568763, 9781908818119

Developments in Tissue Engineered and Regenerative Medicine Products

1st Edition

A Practical Approach

Authors: Joydeep Basu John Ludlow
eBook ISBN: 9781908818119
Hardcover ISBN: 9781907568763
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th April 2012
Page Count: 226
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
135.15
230.00
195.50
225.44
191.62
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
170.00
144.50
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of figures, tables and boxes

About the authors

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1: Overview of tissue engineering/regenerative medicine

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Cells

1.3 Biomaterials

1.4 Therapeutic product delivery

Chapter 2: Cells

Abstract

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Mechanism of action of cell-based therapeutics

2.3 Other stem cell-based therapeutics currently under development

2.4 Development of genome modification technologies: gene-based cell therapies

2.5 Committed cell types: ideal candidates for TE/RM product development

2.6 Summary: key features favoring commercial development of cellular ABIs

Chapter 3: Biomaterials for TE/RM products

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The ECM: comparator for biomaterials

3.3 Decell/recell: the ultimate biomaterial platform?

3.4 Selection of biomaterials for tissue engineering: illustrative example – kidney

3.5 Biomaterials candidates for renal tissue engineering

3.6 Selection of biomaterials for tubular organs: bladder, esophagus and small intestine

Chapter 4: Neo-Bladder: a foundational technology platform for tubular organ regeneration

Abstract

4.1 The need for urinary neo-organs

4.2 TE/RM methodologies for bladder replacement and augmentation

4.3 Demonstration of Neo-Bladder formation in large animals

4.4 Can neo-bladder constructs be made from cells sourced from diseased patients?

4.5 Neo-bladder replacement in human pediatric patients – first clinical trials of a neo-organ

4.6 Making the product: cell sourcing

4.7 Definition of the cell source used for seeding neo-bladders: adipose

4.8 Other approaches to tissue engineering neo-bladders

4.9 Key results from development of the Neo-Bladder: factors facilitating commercial viability of an organ regeneration platform

Chapter 5: Neo-Urinary Conduitâ„¢

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Assembly of the NUC

5.3 Preclinical evaluation of the NUC

5.4 Assembly of an NUC cell/scaffold composite

5.5 GLP preclinical analysis of de novo NUC formation in a porcine cystectomy model

5.6 Alternate cell sourcing of SMC for seeding of the NUC

5.7 Clinical trials of the NUC

5.8 Regeneration of muco-cutaneous region at the skin/conduit junction

5.9 Speculations for the future

Chapter 6: Tissue engineering of non-bladder tubular organs

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vasculature

6.3 Lung

6.4 Gastrointestinal tract

6.5 Genito-urinary system

Chapter 7: Tissue engineering of solid organs

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Kidney

7.3 Heart

7.4 Liver

7.5 Pancreas

7.6 Spleen

7.7 Central nervous system

7.8 Summary

Chapter 8: Regulatory and quality control

Abstract

8.1 Good manufacturing practice

8.2 Good tissue practices

8.3 GMP-compliant laboratories and manufacturing facilities

8.4 Standard operating procedures and batch records

8.5 Personnel training and documentation

8.6 Best practices and the need for harmonization

8.7 Investigational New Drug application

Chapter 9: Pre-clinical and clinical evaluation of TE/RM products

Abstract

9.1 Regulation of TE/RM products

9.2 Preclinical studies

9.3 Clinical protocol development

9.4 Clinical trial

9.5 Clinical trial site monitoring

9.6 Contract research organization

Chapter 10: Manufacturing

Abstract

10.1 Facility considerations

10.2 Clean rooms

10.3 Environmental monitoring

10.4 Process controls

10.5 Raw material qualification

10.6 Manufacturing process

Chapter 11: Intellectual property

Abstract

11.1 Definition of intellectual property

11.2 Landscape assessment

11.3 Operational documentation

11.4 Disclosure

11.5 Filing

11.6 Freedom to operate

11.7 Trade secrets

11.8 Trademarking

11.9 The Leahy–Smith America Invents Act

Index

Description

Developments in tissue engineered and regenerative medicine products summarizes recent developments in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine with an emphasis on commercialization and product development. Features of current cell therapy and tissue engineered products which have facilitated successful commercialization are emphasized and roadblocks to successful product development are also highlighted. Preclinical and clinical testing of tissue engineered and regenerative medicine products, regulatory, quality control, manufacturing issues, as well as generating and securing intellectual property and freedom to operate considerations are presented. This book represents a complete 'how-to' manual for the development of tissue engineered and regenerative medicine products from conceptualization to clinical trial to manufacturing.

Key Features

  • Addresses practical considerations for the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine from the perspective of the biotechnology industry
  • Written as a manual for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine product development applicable to the US and EU
  • Illustrates pathway integration of science and business required for successful product development

Readership

Industry professionals and entrepreneurial academics contemplating new start-ups focused on tissue engineering and regenerative medicine; Entrepreneurially minded students interested in biotechnology

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781908818119
Hardcover ISBN:
9781907568763

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Joydeep Basu Author

Dr Joydeep Basu is Senior Scientist, Bioprocess R&D, Tengion Inc., in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. He has over 10 years' experience in the creation, research and development of cell therapy, gene therapy, regenerative medicine and tissue engineered products within entrepreneurial biotechnology companies including Athersys Inc (Cleveland, USA) and Tengion Inc (North Carolina, USA). Dr. Basu is a recognized global authority on the development of non-integrative gene therapy products and has published and presented broadly within the field of regenerative medicine/tissue engineering. He is currently focused on driving development of Tengion's tubular organ regeneration platform technology for applications beyond regeneration of bladder.

John Ludlow Author

Dr John W. Ludlow is Senior Director, Process Research and Assay Development, Tengion Inc., in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. With experiences as Director of the Cell Therapy Program at Incara Pharmaceuticals, and Senior Director of the Cell Therapy Program at Vesta Therapeutics (North Carolina, USA), he has achieved demonstrable successes in managing and directing therapeutic area-specific research and regenerative medicine and tissue engineering product development. Responsibilities have included bringing new products into bioprocessing research and development, taking new products to demonstration in animal models, GLP and non-GLP production, and initiation of human clinical trial sites. Dr. Ludlow has previous held faculty memberships at the Rochester Institute of Technology and the University of Rochester Cancer Center, with authorship on over 80 scientific publications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tengion Inc, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.