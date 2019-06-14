Developments in the Formulation and Reinforcement of Concrete
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I Materials
1. Sustainability of concrete
2. Recycled materials in concrete
3. Supplementary cementing materials
4. Alkali-aggregate reaction
5. Corrosion of steel in concrete
6. Hot weather concreting
Part II Special Concretes
7. High-strength concrete
8. The composition and design of high-strength concrete and ultrahigh-strength concrete
9. High-density and radiation shielding concrete
10. Self-compacting concrete (SCC)
11. Fiber-reinforced concrete
12. Advances in sprayed concrete (shotcrete)
13. Lightweight concrete
14. Design and evaluation of underwater concrete
15. Autoclaved aerated concrete
16. Foamed concrete
17. Polymer concrete
Description
Developments in the Formulation and Reinforcement of Concrete, Second Edition, presents the latest developments on topics covered in the first edition. In addition, it includes new chapters on supplementary cementitious materials, mass concrete, the sustainably of concrete, service life prediction, limestone cements, the corrosion of steel in concrete, alkali-aggregate reactions, and concrete as a multiscale material. The book's chapters introduce the reader to some of the most important issues facing today's concrete industry. With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, users will find this to be a must-have reference for civil and structural engineers.
Key Features
- Summarizes a wealth of recent research on structural concrete, including material microstructure, concrete types, and variation and construction techniques
- Emphasizes concrete mixture design and applications in civil and structural engineering
- Reviews modern concrete materials and novel construction systems, such as the precast industry and structures requiring high-performance concrete
Readership
Academic and industrial engineers and scientists working in structural design, materials science, construction and civil engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 14th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128189283
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081026168
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sidney Mindess Editor
Dr Sidney Mindess is Emeritus Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of British Columbia, Canada. He has an international reputation for his research on concrete.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil Engineering, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada