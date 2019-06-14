Developments in the Formulation and Reinforcement of Concrete - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780081026168, 9780128189283

Developments in the Formulation and Reinforcement of Concrete

2nd Edition

Editors: Sidney Mindess
eBook ISBN: 9780128189283
Paperback ISBN: 9780081026168
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th June 2019
Page Count: 442
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
248.14
210.92
300.00
255.00
230.00
195.50
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I Materials
1. Sustainability of concrete
2. Recycled materials in concrete
3. Supplementary cementing materials
4. Alkali-aggregate reaction
5. Corrosion of steel in concrete
6. Hot weather concreting

Part II Special Concretes
7. High-strength concrete
8. The composition and design of high-strength concrete and ultrahigh-strength concrete
9. High-density and radiation shielding concrete
10. Self-compacting concrete (SCC)
11. Fiber-reinforced concrete
12. Advances in sprayed concrete (shotcrete)
13. Lightweight concrete
14. Design and evaluation of underwater concrete
15. Autoclaved aerated concrete
16. Foamed concrete
17. Polymer concrete

Description

Developments in the Formulation and Reinforcement of Concrete, Second Edition, presents the latest developments on topics covered in the first edition. In addition, it includes new chapters on supplementary cementitious materials, mass concrete, the sustainably of concrete, service life prediction, limestone cements, the corrosion of steel in concrete, alkali-aggregate reactions, and concrete as a multiscale material. The book's chapters introduce the reader to some of the most important issues facing today's concrete industry. With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, users will find this to be a must-have reference for civil and structural engineers.

Key Features

  • Summarizes a wealth of recent research on structural concrete, including material microstructure, concrete types, and variation and construction techniques
  • Emphasizes concrete mixture design and applications in civil and structural engineering
  • Reviews modern concrete materials and novel construction systems, such as the precast industry and structures requiring high-performance concrete

Readership

Academic and industrial engineers and scientists working in structural design, materials science, construction and civil engineering

Details

No. of pages:
442
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128189283
Paperback ISBN:
9780081026168

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Sidney Mindess Editor

Dr Sidney Mindess is Emeritus Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of British Columbia, Canada. He has an international reputation for his research on concrete.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Civil Engineering, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.