Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515555, 9780815516859

Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applied Aspects

Editors: Rajiv Kohli Rajiv Kohli Kashmiri L. Mittal Kashmiri L. Mittal
eBook ISBN: 9780815516859
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515555
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 3rd December 2007
Page Count: 1200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
340.00
289.00
370.00
314.50
225.00
191.25
280.00
238.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Surface contamination is of cardinal importance in a host of technologies and industries, ranging from microelectronics to optics to automotive to biomedical. Thus, the need to understand the causes of surface contamination and their removal is very patent. Generally speaking, there are two broad categories of surface contaminants: film-type and particulates. In the world of shrinking dimensions, such as the ever-decreasing size of microelectronic devices, there is an intensified need to understand the behavior of nanoscale particles and to devise ways to remove them to an acceptable level. Particles which were functionally innocuous a few years ago are ôkiller defectsö today, with serious implications for yield and reliability of the components. This book addresses the sources, detection, characterization and removal of both kinds of contaminants, as well as ways to prevent surfaces from being contaminated. A number of techniques to monitor the level of cleanliness are also discussed. Special emphasis is placed on the behaviour of nanoscale particles. The book is amply referenced and profusely illustrated.

Key Features

• Excellent reference for a host of technologies and industries ranging from microelectronics to optics to automotive to biomedical.
• A single source document addressing everything from the sources of contamination to their removal and prevention.
• Amply referenced and profusely illustrated.

Readership

Research & development, manufacturing, quality control and procurement specification personnel in many and diversified industries; such as microelectronics, aerospace, optics, xerography, joining (adhesive bonding), and biomedical. Academia and government will also find this book an excellent source.

Table of Contents

Introduction Part 1: Fundamentals

  1. The Physical Nature of Very, Very Small Particles and its Impact on their Behavior Othmar Preining
  2. Elucidating the Nature of Very Small Particles Carlo Altucci and Domenico Paparo
  3. Transport and Deposition of Aerosol Particles Daniel J. Rader and Anthony S. Geller
  4. Relevance of Particle Transport in Surface Deposition and Cleaning Chao-Hsin Lin and Chao Zhu
  5. Tribological Implications of Particles Koji Kato
  6. Airborne Molecular Contamination Taketoshi Fujimoto, Kikuo Takeda and Tatsuo Nonaka
  7. Engineering Aspects of Particle Adhesion and Removal David J. Quesnel, Donald S. Rimai and David M. Schaefer
  8. ESD Controls in Cleanroom Environments: Relevance to Particle Deposition Larry Levit and Arnold Steinman Part 2: Characterization of Surface Contaminants
  9. Electron Microscopy Techniques for Imaging and Analysis of Nanoparticles Zhong Lin Wang and Jean L. Lee
  10. Surface Analysis Methods for Contaminant Identification David A. Cole and Lei Zhang
  11. Ionic Contamination and Analytical Techniques for Ionic Contamination Beverly Newton
  12. Relevance of Colorimetric Interferometry for Thin Surface Film Contaminants Michel Querry, Philippe Vergne and Jerome Molinard
  13. Wettability Techniques to Monitor the Cleanliness of Surfaces William Birch, Alain Carre and Kashmiri L. Mittal Part 3: Methods for Removal of Surface Contamination
  14. The Use of Surfactants to Enhance Particle Removal from Surfaces Michael L. Free
  15. Cleaning with Solvents John B. Durkee
  16. Removal of Particles by Chemical Cleaning Philip G. Clark and Thomas J. Wagener
  17. Cleaning Using High-Speed Impinging Jet Kuniaki Gotoh
  18. Microabrasive Precision Cleaning and Processing Technology Rajiv Kohli
  19. Cleaning Using Argon/Nitrogen Cryogenic Aerosols Wayne T. McDermott and Jeffrey W. Butterbaugh
  20. Carbon Dioxide Snow Cleaning Robert Sherman
  21. Coatings for Preventing or Deactivation of Biological Contaminants Joerg C. Tiller
  22. Detailed Study of Semiconductor Wafer Drying Wim Feyn, Frank Hosteyns, Twan Bearda, Sophia Arnauts and Jan Van Steenburgen

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2008
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516859
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815515555

About the Editor

Rajiv Kohli

Dr. Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware, as well as for unmanned spacecraft. His technical interests are in particle behavior, precision cleaning, solution and surface chemistry, advanced materials and chemical thermodynamics. Dr. Kohli was involved in developing solvent-based cleaning applications for use in the nuclear industry and he also developed an innovative microabrasive system for a wide variety of precision cleaning and micro-processing applications in the commercial industry. He is the senior editor of this book series “Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning”; the first ten volumes in the series were published in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Volumes 5 and 6), 2015 (Volumes 7 and 8), and 2017 (Volumes 9 and 10), respectively. The second edition of Volume 1 was published in 2016. Volume 11 and Volume 12 (this volume) are expected to be published in 2019. Previously, Dr. Kohli co-authored the book “Commercial Utilization of Space: An International Comparison of Framework Conditions”, and he has published more than 270 technical papers, articles and reports on precision cleaning, advanced materials, chemical thermodynamics, environmental degradation of materials, and technical and economic assessment of emerging technologies. Dr. Kohli was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle Return to Flight effort with the Public Service Medal, one of the agency’s highest awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Houston, TX, USA

Rajiv Kohli

Dr. Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware, as well as for unmanned spacecraft. His technical interests are in particle behavior, precision cleaning, solution and surface chemistry, advanced materials and chemical thermodynamics. Dr. Kohli was involved in developing solvent-based cleaning applications for use in the nuclear industry and he also developed an innovative microabrasive system for a wide variety of precision cleaning and micro-processing applications in the commercial industry. He is the senior editor of this book series “Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning”; the first ten volumes in the series were published in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Volumes 5 and 6), 2015 (Volumes 7 and 8), and 2017 (Volumes 9 and 10), respectively. The second edition of Volume 1 was published in 2016. Volume 11 and Volume 12 (this volume) are expected to be published in 2019. Previously, Dr. Kohli co-authored the book “Commercial Utilization of Space: An International Comparison of Framework Conditions”, and he has published more than 270 technical papers, articles and reports on precision cleaning, advanced materials, chemical thermodynamics, environmental degradation of materials, and technical and economic assessment of emerging technologies. Dr. Kohli was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle Return to Flight effort with the Public Service Medal, one of the agency’s highest awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Houston, TX, USA

Kashmiri L. Mittal

Editor: ‘Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives’

was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of adhesion science and technology and in surface contamination and cleaning. He is the founding editor of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is editor of 85 books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. In 2002, the Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated for his extensive efforts and significant contributions to the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lubin, Poland in 2003.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives

Kashmiri L. Mittal

Editor: ‘Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives’

was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of adhesion science and technology and in surface contamination and cleaning. He is the founding editor of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is editor of 85 books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. In 2002, the Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated for his extensive efforts and significant contributions to the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lubin, Poland in 2003.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.