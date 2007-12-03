Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applied Aspects
Description
Surface contamination is of cardinal importance in a host of technologies and industries, ranging from microelectronics to optics to automotive to biomedical. Thus, the need to understand the causes of surface contamination and their removal is very patent. Generally speaking, there are two broad categories of surface contaminants: film-type and particulates. In the world of shrinking dimensions, such as the ever-decreasing size of microelectronic devices, there is an intensified need to understand the behavior of nanoscale particles and to devise ways to remove them to an acceptable level. Particles which were functionally innocuous a few years ago are ôkiller defectsö today, with serious implications for yield and reliability of the components. This book addresses the sources, detection, characterization and removal of both kinds of contaminants, as well as ways to prevent surfaces from being contaminated. A number of techniques to monitor the level of cleanliness are also discussed. Special emphasis is placed on the behaviour of nanoscale particles. The book is amply referenced and profusely illustrated.
Key Features
• Excellent reference for a host of technologies and industries ranging from microelectronics to optics to automotive to biomedical.
• A single source document addressing everything from the sources of contamination to their removal and prevention.
• Amply referenced and profusely illustrated.
Readership
Research & development, manufacturing, quality control and procurement specification personnel in many and diversified industries; such as microelectronics, aerospace, optics, xerography, joining (adhesive bonding), and biomedical. Academia and government will also find this book an excellent source.
Table of Contents
Introduction Part 1: Fundamentals
- The Physical Nature of Very, Very Small Particles and its Impact on their Behavior Othmar Preining
- Elucidating the Nature of Very Small Particles Carlo Altucci and Domenico Paparo
- Transport and Deposition of Aerosol Particles Daniel J. Rader and Anthony S. Geller
- Relevance of Particle Transport in Surface Deposition and Cleaning Chao-Hsin Lin and Chao Zhu
- Tribological Implications of Particles Koji Kato
- Airborne Molecular Contamination Taketoshi Fujimoto, Kikuo Takeda and Tatsuo Nonaka
- Engineering Aspects of Particle Adhesion and Removal David J. Quesnel, Donald S. Rimai and David M. Schaefer
- ESD Controls in Cleanroom Environments: Relevance to Particle Deposition Larry Levit and Arnold Steinman Part 2: Characterization of Surface Contaminants
- Electron Microscopy Techniques for Imaging and Analysis of Nanoparticles Zhong Lin Wang and Jean L. Lee
- Surface Analysis Methods for Contaminant Identification David A. Cole and Lei Zhang
- Ionic Contamination and Analytical Techniques for Ionic Contamination Beverly Newton
- Relevance of Colorimetric Interferometry for Thin Surface Film Contaminants Michel Querry, Philippe Vergne and Jerome Molinard
- Wettability Techniques to Monitor the Cleanliness of Surfaces William Birch, Alain Carre and Kashmiri L. Mittal Part 3: Methods for Removal of Surface Contamination
- The Use of Surfactants to Enhance Particle Removal from Surfaces Michael L. Free
- Cleaning with Solvents John B. Durkee
- Removal of Particles by Chemical Cleaning Philip G. Clark and Thomas J. Wagener
- Cleaning Using High-Speed Impinging Jet Kuniaki Gotoh
- Microabrasive Precision Cleaning and Processing Technology Rajiv Kohli
- Cleaning Using Argon/Nitrogen Cryogenic Aerosols Wayne T. McDermott and Jeffrey W. Butterbaugh
- Carbon Dioxide Snow Cleaning Robert Sherman
- Coatings for Preventing or Deactivation of Biological Contaminants Joerg C. Tiller
- Detailed Study of Semiconductor Wafer Drying Wim Feyn, Frank Hosteyns, Twan Bearda, Sophia Arnauts and Jan Van Steenburgen
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2008
- Published:
- 3rd December 2007
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815516859
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515555
About the Editor
Rajiv Kohli
Dr. Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware, as well as for unmanned spacecraft. His technical interests are in particle behavior, precision cleaning, solution and surface chemistry, advanced materials and chemical thermodynamics. Dr. Kohli was involved in developing solvent-based cleaning applications for use in the nuclear industry and he also developed an innovative microabrasive system for a wide variety of precision cleaning and micro-processing applications in the commercial industry. He is the senior editor of this book series “Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning”; the first ten volumes in the series were published in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Volumes 5 and 6), 2015 (Volumes 7 and 8), and 2017 (Volumes 9 and 10), respectively. The second edition of Volume 1 was published in 2016. Volume 11 and Volume 12 (this volume) are expected to be published in 2019. Previously, Dr. Kohli co-authored the book “Commercial Utilization of Space: An International Comparison of Framework Conditions”, and he has published more than 270 technical papers, articles and reports on precision cleaning, advanced materials, chemical thermodynamics, environmental degradation of materials, and technical and economic assessment of emerging technologies. Dr. Kohli was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle Return to Flight effort with the Public Service Medal, one of the agency’s highest awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Houston, TX, USA
Rajiv Kohli
Kashmiri L. Mittal
Editor: ‘Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives’
was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of adhesion science and technology and in surface contamination and cleaning. He is the founding editor of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is editor of 85 books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. In 2002, the Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated for his extensive efforts and significant contributions to the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lubin, Poland in 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives
Kashmiri L. Mittal
Editor: ‘Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives’
