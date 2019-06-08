Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning, Volume 12, Volume 12

Dr. Kashmiri Lal “Kash” Mittal was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of surface contamination and cleaning and in adhesion science and technology. He is the founding editor of the new journal Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives which made its debut in 2013. He co-founded the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and was its editor-in-chief until April 2012. Dr. Mittal is the editor of more than 130 published books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. He was recognized for his contributions and accomplishments by the worldwide adhesion community which organized in his honor on his 50th birthday the 1st International Congress on Adhesion Science and technology in Amsterdam in 1995. The Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated in his honor for his extensive efforts and significant contributions in the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title of doctor honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lublin, Poland in 2003. In 2014 two books entitled Recent Advances in Adhesion Science and Technology and Surfactants Science and Technology: Retrospects and Prospects were published in his honor.