Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning, Volume 12, Volume 12
1st Edition
Methods for Assessment and Verification of Cleanliness of Surfaces and Characterization of Surface Contaminants
Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning: Methods for Assessment and Verification of Cleanliness of Surfaces and Characterization of Surface Contaminants, Volume Twelve, the latest release in the Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning series, provides best practices on determining surface cleanliness. Chapters include an introduction to the nature and size of particles, a discussion of cleanliness levels, detailed coverage of measurement methods, characterization methods and analytical methods for evaluating surfaces, and an overview of analysis methods for various contaminants. As a whole, the series creates a unique and comprehensive knowledge base for those in research and development in a variety of industries.
Manufacturing, quality control and procurement specification professionals in the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, defense, energy, manufacturing, microelectronics, optics and xerography industries will find this book to be very helpful. In addition, researchers in an academic setting will also find these volumes excellent source books.
- Includes an extensive listing, with a description of available methods for the assessment of surface cleanliness
- Provides a single source of information on methods for verification of surface cleanliness
- Serves as a guide to the selection, assessment and verification of methods for specific applications
Engineers, scientists and technicians involved in research and development, manufacturing, process and quality control, and procurement specifications across sectors including aerospace, automotive, biomedical, defense, energy, manufacturing, microelectronics, optics, and xerography
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Nature and Size of Particles
3. Product Cleanliness Levels
4. Methods for Monitoring Surface Cleanliness
5. Direct Cleanliness Measurement Methods
6. Indirect Cleanliness Measurement Methods
7. Chemical Characterization Methods
8. Surface Analytical Methods
9. Bulk Analytical Methods
10. Innovative Applications of Characterization Methods
11. Overview of Analysis Methods for Different Contaminants
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128162958
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128160817
Rajiv Kohli
Dr. Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware, as well as for unmanned spacecraft. His technical interests are in particle behavior, precision cleaning, solution and surface chemistry, advanced materials and chemical thermodynamics. Dr. Kohli was involved in developing solvent-based cleaning applications for use in the nuclear industry and he also developed an innovative microabrasive system for a wide variety of precision cleaning and micro-processing applications in the commercial industry. He is the senior editor of this book series “Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning”; the first ten volumes in the series were published in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Volumes 5 and 6), 2015 (Volumes 7 and 8), and 2017 (Volumes 9 and 10), respectively. The second edition of Volume 1 was published in 2016. Volume 11 and Volume 12 (this volume) are expected to be published in 2019. Previously, Dr. Kohli co-authored the book “Commercial Utilization of Space: An International Comparison of Framework Conditions”, and he has published more than 270 technical papers, articles and reports on precision cleaning, advanced materials, chemical thermodynamics, environmental degradation of materials, and technical and economic assessment of emerging technologies. Dr. Kohli was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle Return to Flight effort with the Public Service Medal, one of the agency’s highest awards.
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Houston, TX, USA
K.L. Mittal
Dr. Kashmiri Lal “Kash” Mittal was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of surface contamination and cleaning and in adhesion science and technology. He is the founding editor of the new journal Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives which made its debut in 2013. He co-founded the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and was its editor-in-chief until April 2012. Dr. Mittal is the editor of more than 130 published books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. He was recognized for his contributions and accomplishments by the worldwide adhesion community which organized in his honor on his 50th birthday the 1st International Congress on Adhesion Science and technology in Amsterdam in 1995. The Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated in his honor for his extensive efforts and significant contributions in the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title of doctor honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lublin, Poland in 2003. In 2014 two books entitled Recent Advances in Adhesion Science and Technology and Surfactants Science and Technology: Retrospects and Prospects were published in his honor.
Teacher and consulter in surface contamination and cleaning and in adhesion science and technology