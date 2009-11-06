Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning - Vol 2
1st Edition
Particle Deposition, Control and Removal
Rajiv Kohli and Kash Mittal have brought together the work of experts from different industry sectors and backgrounds to provide a state-of-the-art survey and best practice guidance for scientists and engineers engaged in surface cleaning or handling the consequences of surface contamination.
Topics covered include:
- A systems analysis approach to contamination control
- Physical factors that influence the behavior of particle deposition in enclosures
- An overview of current yield models and description of advanced models
- Types of strippable coatings, their properties and applications of these coatings for removal of surface contaminants
- In-depth coverage of ultrasonic cleaning
- Contamination and cleaning issues at the nanoscale
- Experimental results illustrating the impact of model parameters on the removal of particle contamination
The expert contributions in this book provide a valuable source of information on the current status and recent developments in surface contamination and cleaning. The book will be of value to industry, government and academic personnel involved in research and development, manufacturing, process and quality control, and procurement specifications across sectors including microelectronics, aerospace, optics, xerography and joining (adhesive bonding).
ABOUT THE EDITORS
Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware for the Space Shuttle, the International Space Station, and the new Constellation Program that is designed to meet the United States Vision for Space Exploration.
Kashmiri Lal "Kash" Mittal was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of surface contamination and cleaning, and in adhesion science and technology. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is the editor of 98 published books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning.
Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning, Volume 1: Fundamentals and Applied Aspects (edited by Rajiv Kohli & K.L. Mittal). ISBN: 9780815515555.
· Provides guidance on best-practice cleaning techniques and the avoidance of surface contamination
· Covers contamination and cleaning issues at the nanoscale
· Includes an in-depth look at ultrasonic cleaning
Readership
R&D, Quality Control and operations personnel involved in contamination-sensitive manufacturing across a wide range of industry sectors: semiconductor & electronics, biotech & pharmaceuticals, medical devices, optics, aerospace, flat panel displays, food...
Table of Contents
Particle Deposition onto Enclosure Surfaces; Contamination Control: A Systems Approach; Particles in Semiconductor Processing; Continuous Contamination Monitoring Systems; Strippable Coatings for Removal of Surface Contaminants; Ultrasonic Cleaning
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 6th November 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437778311
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437778304
Rajiv Kohli
Dr. Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware, as well as for unmanned spacecraft. His technical interests are in particle behavior, precision cleaning, solution and surface chemistry, advanced materials and chemical thermodynamics. Dr. Kohli was involved in developing solvent-based cleaning applications for use in the nuclear industry and he also developed an innovative microabrasive system for a wide variety of precision cleaning and micro-processing applications in the commercial industry. He is the senior editor of this book series “Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning”; the first ten volumes in the series were published in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Volumes 5 and 6), 2015 (Volumes 7 and 8), and 2017 (Volumes 9 and 10), respectively. The second edition of Volume 1 was published in 2016. Volume 11 and Volume 12 (this volume) are expected to be published in 2019. Previously, Dr. Kohli co-authored the book “Commercial Utilization of Space: An International Comparison of Framework Conditions”, and he has published more than 270 technical papers, articles and reports on precision cleaning, advanced materials, chemical thermodynamics, environmental degradation of materials, and technical and economic assessment of emerging technologies. Dr. Kohli was recognized for his contributions to NASA’s Space Shuttle Return to Flight effort with the Public Service Medal, one of the agency’s highest awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Houston, TX, USA
Kashmiri L. Mittal
Editor: ‘Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives’
was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of adhesion science and technology and in surface contamination and cleaning. He is the founding editor of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is editor of 85 books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning. In 2002, the Kash Mittal Award was inaugurated for his extensive efforts and significant contributions to the field of colloid and interface chemistry. Among his numerous awards, Dr. Mittal was awarded the title honoris causa by the Maria Curie-Sklodowska University in Lubin, Poland in 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Reviews of Adhesion and Adhesives