Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning - Vol 2

Rajiv Kohli and Kash Mittal have brought together the work of experts from different industry sectors and backgrounds to provide a state-of-the-art survey and best practice guidance for scientists and engineers engaged in surface cleaning or handling the consequences of surface contamination.

Topics covered include:

A systems analysis approach to contamination control

Physical factors that influence the behavior of particle deposition in enclosures

An overview of current yield models and description of advanced models

Types of strippable coatings, their properties and applications of these coatings for removal of surface contaminants

In-depth coverage of ultrasonic cleaning

Contamination and cleaning issues at the nanoscale

Experimental results illustrating the impact of model parameters on the removal of particle contamination

The expert contributions in this book provide a valuable source of information on the current status and recent developments in surface contamination and cleaning. The book will be of value to industry, government and academic personnel involved in research and development, manufacturing, process and quality control, and procurement specifications across sectors including microelectronics, aerospace, optics, xerography and joining (adhesive bonding).

ABOUT THE EDITORS

Rajiv Kohli is a leading expert with The Aerospace Corporation in contaminant particle behavior, surface cleaning, and contamination control. At the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, he provides technical support for contamination control related to ground-based and manned spaceflight hardware for the Space Shuttle, the International Space Station, and the new Constellation Program that is designed to meet the United States Vision for Space Exploration.

Kashmiri Lal "Kash" Mittal was associated with IBM from 1972 to 1994. Currently, he is teaching and consulting in the areas of surface contamination and cleaning, and in adhesion science and technology. He is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology and is the editor of 98 published books, many of them dealing with surface contamination and cleaning.

Also available

Developments in Surface Contamination and Cleaning, Volume 1: Fundamentals and Applied Aspects (edited by Rajiv Kohli & K.L. Mittal). ISBN: 9780815515555.