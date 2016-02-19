Developments in Statistics, Volume 4 reviews developments in the theory and applications of statistics, covering topics such as time series, identifiability and model selection, and missing data. The application of structured exploratory data analysis to human genetics, specifically, the mode of inheritance, is also considered.

Comprised of four chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to spectrum parameter estimation in time series analysis, restricting the discussion to the simplest univariate (that is, scalar) real-valued time series X(t). An accurate formulation of the general problem is presented. The accuracy of different consistent estimates obtained for large but fixed values of T (maximum likelihood estimates, Whittle's estimates, and simplified asymptotically efficient estimates) is also compared. The next chapter deals with identifiability and modeling in econometrics, focusing on the theoretical framework relating realization theory, identification, and parametrization. The realization theory is illustrated on various levels of generality by means of examples related to econometrics, along with some advanced applications of system theory. The book also examines inference on parameters of multivariate normal populations when some data are missing before concluding with an evaluation of structured exploratory data as applied to the study of the mode of inheritance.

This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners of statistics.