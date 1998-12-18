Developments in Offshore Engineering: Wave Phenomena and Offshore Topics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884153801, 9780080504216

Developments in Offshore Engineering: Wave Phenomena and Offshore Topics

1st Edition

Authors: John B. Herbich
eBook ISBN: 9780080504216
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 18th December 1998
Page Count: 584
Description

Drawing from experts and top researchers from around the world, this book presents current developments in a variety of areas that impact offshore and ocean engineering.

Table of Contents

Wave Mechanics: The Green-Nahgdi theory of fluid sheets for shallow-water waves. The Cnoidal theory of water waves. Equation for numerical modeling of wave transformation in shallow water. Nearshore wave prediction models for coastal engineering applications. Offshore Topics: Mooring dynamics of offshore vessels. Cable dynamics for offshore applications. Modeling laws in ocean engineering. Hydrodynamics of offshore structures. Underwater acoustics. Life support for diving. Index.

Details

About the Author

John B. Herbich

John B. Herbich, Ph.D., P.E. was W.H. Bauer Professor Emeritus of Civil and Ocean Engineering at Texas A&M University. He was a Fellow and Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He passed away in 2008.

Affiliations and Expertise

W.H. Bauer Professor Emeritus of Civil and Ocean Engineering, Texas A&M University

Reviews

A collection of 10 technical papers by various authors-topics is well described both with mathematical equations and analyses, along with photos, diagrams and graphs. (World Dredging, Mining & Construction)

Ratings and Reviews

