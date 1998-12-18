Developments in Offshore Engineering: Wave Phenomena and Offshore Topics
1st Edition
Description
Drawing from experts and top researchers from around the world, this book presents current developments in a variety of areas that impact offshore and ocean engineering.
Table of Contents
Wave Mechanics: The Green-Nahgdi theory of fluid sheets for shallow-water waves. The Cnoidal theory of water waves. Equation for numerical modeling of wave transformation in shallow water. Nearshore wave prediction models for coastal engineering applications. Offshore Topics: Mooring dynamics of offshore vessels. Cable dynamics for offshore applications. Modeling laws in ocean engineering. Hydrodynamics of offshore structures. Underwater acoustics. Life support for diving. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 18th December 1998
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080504216
About the Author
John B. Herbich
John B. Herbich, Ph.D., P.E. was W.H. Bauer Professor Emeritus of Civil and Ocean Engineering at Texas A&M University. He was a Fellow and Life Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He passed away in 2008.
Affiliations and Expertise
W.H. Bauer Professor Emeritus of Civil and Ocean Engineering, Texas A&M University
Reviews
A collection of 10 technical papers by various authors-topics is well described both with mathematical equations and analyses, along with photos, diagrams and graphs. (World Dredging, Mining & Construction)