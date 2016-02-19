Developments in Numerical and Experimental Methods Applied to Tribology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 10th Leeds–Lyon Symposium on Tribology Held at the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées, Lyon, France, 6th–9th September 1983
Description
Developments in Numerical and Experimental Methods Applied to Tribology contains the proceedings of the 10th Leeds-Lyon Symposium on Tribology held at the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées in Lyon, France, on September 6-9, 1983. The papers explore developments in numerical and experimental methods used in tribology and cover topics ranging from ferrography and rheology to bearings and bearing dynamics, hydrodynamics, contact phenomena, and plasticity. The papers are organized into 13 sessions. The first two papers examine the use of ferrography in the analysis of non-ferrous particles as well as some of the methods of obtaining approximate numerical solutions to boundary-value problems that arise in elastohydrodynamic lubrication. The next session is concerned with rheology and contains papers that describe numerical solutions for power law fluids as applied to slider bearings; grease lubricated finite length bearings; and the use of the ball bearing as rheological test device. The papers that follow discuss bearings and their dynamics, oil films on lubricated surfaces, hydrodynamic lubrication, and finite element analysis of transient elastohydrodynamic lubrication. The final session considers plastic deformation, two body abrasion processes, and micropitting and asperity deformation. This monograph will appeal to tribologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Session I Introductory Session
The Role of Particle Analysis - A Review of Ferrography
Numerical Methods and Computers Used in Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication
Discussion
Session II Rheology
Numerical Solutions for Power Law Fluids-Application to Slider Bearings
Grease Lubricated Finite Length Bearings
The Ball Bearing as Rheological Test Device
Discussion
Session III Bearings
Application of the Homogenization Method to Reynolds Roughness with Periodic Structure
Implementation of an Algorithm Enabling the Determination of Film Rupture and Reformation Boundaries in a Liquid Film Bearing
Calculations on the Cavitation Region and the Free Boundary in Journal Bearings Using the Finite Element Method
Discussion
Session IV Film Thickness and Separation
Determination of Oil Films on Lubricated Surfaces
Measurement of the Mean Separation in a Rough EHO Contact
Study of Contact Behavior between Polymer Pins and Flats Using the Finite Element Method
Discussion
Session V Hydrodynamics
Velocity Measurements in the Inlet Zone of a Hydrodynamic Contact
Solution of the Inverse Problem in Hydrodynamic Lubrication
The Average Flow Model: A Greens Function Approach
Discussion
Session VI Numerical Methods I-Finite Elements
A Finite Element Analysis of Journal Bearing Lubrication
TACT: a Contact Analysis Program
Improved Techniques for Finite Element Analysis of Sliding Surface Temperatures
Discussion
Session VII Numerical Methods II-Thin Film Theory
Finite Element Analysis of Transient Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication
A Three Dimensional Numerical Method with Application to Tribological Problems
The Computation of Unsteadily Loaded EHL Film Thickness and Other Lubrication Parameters of Cam-Tappet Pairs of I.C. Engines and Analysis of their Lubrication Performance
Discussion
Session VIII Experimental Methods I-Materials Aspects
Wear Control of Cylindrical Dry Oscillating Bearings
An Assessment of Dynamic Embeddability Relating to Automotive Bearing Materials under Thin Oil Film Conditions
An Analysis of the Required Strength of Journal Bearing Materials
Discussion
Session IX Experimental Methods II-Thin Film Analyses
In-Situ Measurements of Thickness Variation of Boundary Films by Tunneling Conductivity
Correlation between Surface Topography and Wear Particle Size Characteristics
An Improved Method for the Experimental Determination of Pressure Distributions in Hydrodynamic Bearings
Discussion
Session X Bearing Dynamics I
On-Line Estimation of Linearized Oil Film Coefficients
Dynamic Analysis of Diesel Engine Main Bearings
On Signal Processing Algorithms for Bearing Identification
Discussion
Session XI Bearing Dynamics II
Non-Linear Analysis of Fluid Film Bearing Stability
On Prediction and Experimental Assessment of Engine-Bearing Performance
Indirect Methods for Load Determination in Operating Bearings
Discussion
Session XII Contact Phenomena
An Experimental/Theoretical Study of Contact Phenomena in Mechanical Face Seals
Calculation of Contact Pressure between Solids with Initial Separation
Differential Expansion Problems in Journal Bearings
Discussion
Session XIII Plasticity
The Analysis of Plastic Deformation Processes Using Finite Element Calculations and Experiments on a Twist Compression Tester
Prediction in Two Body Abrasion Processes
Micropitting and Asperity Deformation
Discussion
List of Authors
List of Delegates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1984
- Published:
- 2nd November 1984
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165561
About the Editor
D. Dowson
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering/University of Leeds/Leeds/UK
C. M. Taylor
M. Godet
Affiliations and Expertise
INSA, Laboratoire de Mecanique des Contacts, Villeurbanne, France