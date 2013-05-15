Developments in Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites for Civil Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Woodhead Publishing Series in Civil and Structural Engineering
Introduction
Part I: General developments
Chapter 1: Types of fiber and fiber arrangement in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Fibers
1.3 Fabrics
1.4 Composites
1.5 Future trends
1.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 2: Biofiber reinforced polymer composites for structural applications
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Reinforcing fibers
2.3 Drawbacks of biofibers
2.4 Modification of natural fibers
2.5 Matrices for biocomposites
2.6 Processing of biofiber-reinforced plastic composites
2.7 Performance of biocomposites
2.8 Future trends
2.9 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Advanced processing techniques for composite materials for structural applications
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Manual layup
3.3 Plate bonding
3.4 Preforming
3.5 Vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM)
3.6 Pultruded composites
3.7 Automated fiber placement
3.8 Future trends
3.9 Sources of further information
Chapter 4: Vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM) for external strengthening of structures
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The limitations of hand layup techniques
4.3 Comparing hand layup and vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM)
4.4 Analyzing load, strain, deflections, and failure modes
4.5 Flexural fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) wrapped beams
4.6 Shear and flexural fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) wrapped beams
4.7 Comparing hand layup and vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM): results and discussion
4.8 Case study: I-565 Highway bridge girder
4.9 Conclusion and future trends
4.10 Acknowledgment
Chapter 5: Failure modes in structural applications of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and their prevention
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Failures in structural engineering applications of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites
5.3 Strategies for failure prevention
5.4 Non-destructive testing (NDT) and structural health monitoring (SHM) for inspection and monitoring
5.5 Future trends
5.6 Conclusion
5.7 Acknowledgment
5.8 Sources of further information
Chapter 6: Assessing the durability of the interface between fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and concrete in the rehabilitation of reinforced concrete structures
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Interface stress analysis of the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)-to-concrete interface
6 12 Young’s modulus and shear modulus of beam i, respectively; bi is the width of beam i.
6.3 Fracture analysis of the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)-to-concrete interface
6.4 Durability of the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)–concrete interface
Part II: Particular types and applications
Chapter 7: Advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for civil engineering applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The use of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) materials in construction
7.3 Practical applications in buildings
7.4 Future trends
7.5 Sources of further information
Chapter 8: Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for structural applications
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) reinforced concrete beams: internal reinforcement
8.3 Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in bridge construction
8.4 Future trends
8.5 Sources of further information
Chapter 9: Design of hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels for structural applications
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Performance issues with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels
9.3 Materials, processing, and methods of investigation
9.4 Comparing different panel designs
9.5 Analytical modeling of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels
9.6 Design graphs for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/ autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels
9.7 Conclusion
9.8 Acknowledgment
9.11 Appendix B: symbols
Chapter 10: Impact behavior of hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels for structural applications
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Low velocity impact (LVI) and sandwich structures
10.3 Materials and processing
10.4 Analyzing sandwich structures using the energy balance model (EBM)
10.5 Low velocity impact (LVI) testing
10.6 Results of impact testing
10.7 Analysis using the energy balance model (EBM)
10.8 Conclusion
10.9 Acknowledgment
10.11 Appendix: symbols
Chapter 11: Innovative fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for disaster-resistant buildings
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Traditional and advanced panelized construction
11.3 Innovative composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs)
11.4 Designing composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs) for building applications under static loading
11.5 Composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs) as a disaster-resistant building panel
11.6 Conclusion
11.7 Acknowledgment
Chapter 12: Thermoplastic composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs) for modular panelized construction
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Traditional structural insulated panel (SIP) construction
12.3 Joining of precast panels in modular buildings
12.4 Manufacturing of composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs)
12.5 Connections for composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs)
12.6 Conclusion
12.7 Acknowledgment
Chapter 13: Thermoplastic composites for bridge structures
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Manufacturing process for thermoplastic composites
13.3 Bridge deck designs
13.4 Design case studies
13.5 Comparing bridge deck designs
13.6 Prefabricated wraps for bridge columns
13.7 Compression loading of bridge columns
13.8 Impact loading of bridge columns
13.9 Conclusion
13.10 Acknowledgment
Chapter 14: Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for bridge superstructures
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) applications in bridge structures
14.3 Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)-concrete bridge superstructure
Materials
Test results
14.4 Conclusion
Chapter 15: Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for strengthening steel structures
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Conventional repair techniques and advantages of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites
15.3 Flexural rehabilitation of steel and steel-concrete composite beams
15.4 Bond behavior
15.5 Repair of cracked steel members
15.6 Stabilizing slender steel members
15.7 Case studies and field applications
15.8 Future trends
15.9 Sources of further information
Chapter 16: Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in environmental engineering applications
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Advantages and environmental benefits of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites
16.3 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in chemical environmental applications
16.4 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in sea-water environment
16.5 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in coal-fired plants
16.6 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in mining environments
16.7 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for modular building of environmental durability
16.8 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) wraps
16.9 Recycling composites
16.10 Green composites
16.11 Durability of composites
16.12 Design codes and specifications
16.13 Future trends
16.14 Acknowledgment
Chapter 17: Design of all-composite structures using fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Review on analysis
17.3 Systematic analysis and design methodology
17.4 Structural members
17.5 Structural systems
17.6 Design guidelines
17.7 Conclusion
Index
The use of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite materials has had a dramatic impact on civil engineering techniques over the past three decades. FRPs are an ideal material for structural applications where high strength-to-weight and stiffness-to-weight ratios are required. Developments in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for civil engineering outlines the latest developments in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and their applications in civil engineering.
Part one outlines the general developments of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) use, reviewing recent advancements in the design and processing techniques of composite materials. Part two outlines particular types of fiber-reinforced polymers and covers their use in a wide range of civil engineering and structural applications, including their use in disaster-resistant buildings, strengthening steel structures and bridge superstructures.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Developments in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for civil engineering is an essential text for researchers and engineers in the field of civil engineering and industries such as bridge and building construction.
- Outlines the latest developments in fiber-reinforced polymer composites and their applications in civil engineering
- Reviews recent advancements in the design and processing techniques of composite materials
- Covers the use of particular types of fiber-reinforced polymers in a wide range of civil engineering and structural applications
Civil, structural, mechanical engineers; Architects; Building contractors; Material scientists
