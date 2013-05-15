Developments in Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites for Civil Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857092342, 9780857098955

Developments in Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites for Civil Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Nasim Uddin
eBook ISBN: 9780857098955
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857092342
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th May 2013
Page Count: 558
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
280.00
238.00
311.82
265.05
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
280.00
238.00
170.00
144.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Civil and Structural Engineering

Introduction

Part I: General developments

Chapter 1: Types of fiber and fiber arrangement in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Fibers

1.3 Fabrics

1.4 Composites

1.5 Future trends

1.6 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 2: Biofiber reinforced polymer composites for structural applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Reinforcing fibers

2.3 Drawbacks of biofibers

2.4 Modification of natural fibers

2.5 Matrices for biocomposites

2.6 Processing of biofiber-reinforced plastic composites

2.7 Performance of biocomposites

2.8 Future trends

2.9 Conclusion

Chapter 3: Advanced processing techniques for composite materials for structural applications

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Manual layup

3.3 Plate bonding

3.4 Preforming

3.5 Vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM)

3.6 Pultruded composites

3.7 Automated fiber placement

3.8 Future trends

3.9 Sources of further information

Chapter 4: Vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM) for external strengthening of structures

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 The limitations of hand layup techniques

4.3 Comparing hand layup and vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM)

4.4 Analyzing load, strain, deflections, and failure modes

4.5 Flexural fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) wrapped beams

4.6 Shear and flexural fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) wrapped beams

4.7 Comparing hand layup and vacuum assisted resin transfer molding (VARTM): results and discussion

4.8 Case study: I-565 Highway bridge girder

4.9 Conclusion and future trends

4.10 Acknowledgment

Chapter 5: Failure modes in structural applications of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and their prevention

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Failures in structural engineering applications of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites

5.3 Strategies for failure prevention

5.4 Non-destructive testing (NDT) and structural health monitoring (SHM) for inspection and monitoring

5.5 Future trends

5.6 Conclusion

5.7 Acknowledgment

5.8 Sources of further information

Chapter 6: Assessing the durability of the interface between fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and concrete in the rehabilitation of reinforced concrete structures

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Interface stress analysis of the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)-to-concrete interface

6 12 Young’s modulus and shear modulus of beam i, respectively; bi is the width of beam i.

6.3 Fracture analysis of the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)-to-concrete interface

6.4 Durability of the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)–concrete interface

Part II: Particular types and applications

Chapter 7: Advanced fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for civil engineering applications

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 The use of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) materials in construction

7.3 Practical applications in buildings

7.4 Future trends

7.5 Sources of further information

Chapter 8: Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for structural applications

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) reinforced concrete beams: internal reinforcement

8.3 Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in bridge construction

8.4 Future trends

8.5 Sources of further information

Chapter 9: Design of hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels for structural applications

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Performance issues with fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels

9.3 Materials, processing, and methods of investigation

9.4 Comparing different panel designs

9.5 Analytical modeling of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels

9.6 Design graphs for fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/ autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels

9.7 Conclusion

9.8 Acknowledgment

9.11 Appendix B: symbols

Chapter 10: Impact behavior of hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)/autoclave aerated concrete (AAC) panels for structural applications

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Low velocity impact (LVI) and sandwich structures

10.3 Materials and processing

10.4 Analyzing sandwich structures using the energy balance model (EBM)

10.5 Low velocity impact (LVI) testing

10.6 Results of impact testing

10.7 Analysis using the energy balance model (EBM)

10.8 Conclusion

10.9 Acknowledgment

10.11 Appendix: symbols

Chapter 11: Innovative fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for disaster-resistant buildings

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Traditional and advanced panelized construction

11.3 Innovative composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs)

11.4 Designing composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs) for building applications under static loading

11.5 Composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs) as a disaster-resistant building panel

11.6 Conclusion

11.7 Acknowledgment

Chapter 12: Thermoplastic composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs) for modular panelized construction

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Traditional structural insulated panel (SIP) construction

12.3 Joining of precast panels in modular buildings

12.4 Manufacturing of composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs)

12.5 Connections for composite structural insulated panels (CSIPs)

12.6 Conclusion

12.7 Acknowledgment

Chapter 13: Thermoplastic composites for bridge structures

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Manufacturing process for thermoplastic composites

13.3 Bridge deck designs

13.4 Design case studies

13.5 Comparing bridge deck designs

13.6 Prefabricated wraps for bridge columns

13.7 Compression loading of bridge columns

13.8 Impact loading of bridge columns

13.9 Conclusion

13.10 Acknowledgment

Chapter 14: Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for bridge superstructures

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) applications in bridge structures

14.3 Hybrid fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP)-concrete bridge superstructure

Materials

Test results

14.4 Conclusion

Chapter 15: Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for strengthening steel structures

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Conventional repair techniques and advantages of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites

15.3 Flexural rehabilitation of steel and steel-concrete composite beams

15.4 Bond behavior

15.5 Repair of cracked steel members

15.6 Stabilizing slender steel members

15.7 Case studies and field applications

15.8 Future trends

15.9 Sources of further information

Chapter 16: Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in environmental engineering applications

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Advantages and environmental benefits of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites

16.3 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in chemical environmental applications

16.4 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in sea-water environment

16.5 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in coal-fired plants

16.6 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites in mining environments

16.7 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for modular building of environmental durability

16.8 Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) wraps

16.9 Recycling composites

16.10 Green composites

16.11 Durability of composites

16.12 Design codes and specifications

16.13 Future trends

16.14 Acknowledgment

Chapter 17: Design of all-composite structures using fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Review on analysis

17.3 Systematic analysis and design methodology

17.4 Structural members

17.5 Structural systems

17.6 Design guidelines

17.7 Conclusion

Index

Description

The use of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite materials has had a dramatic impact on civil engineering techniques over the past three decades. FRPs are an ideal material for structural applications where high strength-to-weight and stiffness-to-weight ratios are required. Developments in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for civil engineering outlines the latest developments in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites and their applications in civil engineering.

Part one outlines the general developments of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) use, reviewing recent advancements in the design and processing techniques of composite materials. Part two outlines particular types of fiber-reinforced polymers and covers their use in a wide range of civil engineering and structural applications, including their use in disaster-resistant buildings, strengthening steel structures and bridge superstructures.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors, Developments in fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composites for civil engineering is an essential text for researchers and engineers in the field of civil engineering and industries such as bridge and building construction.

Key Features

  • Outlines the latest developments in fiber-reinforced polymer composites and their applications in civil engineering
  • Reviews recent advancements in the design and processing techniques of composite materials
  • Covers the use of particular types of fiber-reinforced polymers in a wide range of civil engineering and structural applications

Readership

Civil, structural, mechanical engineers; Architects; Building contractors; Material scientists

Details

No. of pages:
558
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857098955
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857092342

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Nasim Uddin Editor

Dr Nasim Uddin is an Associate Professor of Civil Engineering in the School of Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Alabama, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.