Developments and Innovation in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture and Storage Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695330, 9781845699574

Developments and Innovation in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture and Storage Technology

1st Edition

Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Capture, Transport and Industrial Applications

Editors: M. Mercedes Maroto-Valer
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695330
Paperback ISBN: 9780081014806
eBook ISBN: 9781845699574
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st June 2010
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Overview of CCS technology. Part 1 CCS economics, regulation and planning: Techno-economic analysis and modeling; Regulatory and social analysis for CCS legitimation and market formation; Energy supply planning. Part 2 Post- and pre-combustion CO2 capture: Advanced absorption processes; Advanced adsorption processes; Advanced membrane separation processes; Gasification processes and synthesis gas treatment. Part 3 Advanced combustion processes for CO2 capture in power plants: Oxyfuel combustion; Advanced oxygen production for power plants with integrated CO2 capture; Chemical-looping combustion. Part 4 CO2 compression, transport and injection: Gas purification, compression and liquefaction for CO2 transport; Infrastructure and pipeline technology for CO2 transport; CO2 injection processes. Part 5 Industrial applications: CCS in the cement and concrete industry; CCS in the iron and steel industry.

Description

Carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage (CCS) is the one advanced technology that conventional power generation cannot do without. CCS technology reduces the carbon footprint of power plants by capturing and storing the CO2 emissions from burning fossil-fuels and biomass. This volume provides a comprehensive reference on the state of the art research, development and demonstration of carbon capture technology in the power sector and in industry. It critically reviews the range of post- and pre-combustion capture and combustion-based capture processes and technology applicable to fossil-fuel power plants, as well as applications of CCS in other high carbon footprint industries.

Key Features

  • Foreword written by Lord Oxburgh, Climate Science Peer
  • Reviews the economics, regulation and planning of carbon capture and storage for power plants and industry
  • Explores developments in combustion processes and technologies for CO2 capture in power plants

Readership

Professionals and managers in the power sector and related industries; Academics and researchers in this important field

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695330
Paperback ISBN:
9780081014806
eBook ISBN:
9781845699574

Reviews

"The development of CCS worldwide must go ahead at a pace unprecedented in large-scale technology investment and that needs unprecedented levels of knowledge transfer. This book makes a significant contribution." --Dr Jeff Chapman, The Carbon Capture and Storage Association, UK

About the Editors

M. Mercedes Maroto-Valer Editor

Professor M. M. Maroto-Valer holds the Robert M. Buchan Chair in Sustainable Energy Engineering and is Head of the Institute of Mechanical, Process and Energy Engineering (IMPEE), School of Engineering & Physical Sciences, Heriot-Watt University, UK. She is noted for her research into energy and environmental technologies, with particular emphasis on carbon management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University, UK

