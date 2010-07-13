Developments and Innovation in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture and Storage Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782421320

Developments and Innovation in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture and Storage Technology

1st Edition

Authors: M. Mercedes Maroto-Valer
Published Date: 13th July 2010
Page Count: 1104
Description

Carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage (CCS) is the one advanced technology that conventional power generation cannot do without. CCS technology reduces the carbon footprint of power plants by capturing and storing the CO2 emissions from burning fossil-fuels and biomass. Volume one provides a comprehensive reference on the state of the art research, development and demonstration of carbon capture technology in the power sector and in industry. It critically reviews the range of post- and pre-combustion capture and combustion-based capture processes and technology applicable to fossil-fuel power plants, as well as applications of CCS in other high carbon footprint industries.

Volume two provides a comprehensive reference on the state of the art research, development and demonstration of carbon storage and utilisation, covering all the storage options and their environmental impacts. It critically reviews geological, terrestrial and ocean sequestration, including enhanced oil and gas recovery, as well as other advanced concepts such as industrial utilisation, mineral carbonation, biofixation and photocatalytic reduction.

Key Features

  • Foreword written by Lord Oxburgh, Climate Science Peer
  • Reviews the economics, regulation and planning of carbon capture and storage for power plants and industry
  • Comprehensively examines the different methods of storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) and the various concepts for utilisation

About the Author

M. Mercedes Maroto-Valer

Professor M. M. Maroto-Valer holds the Robert M. Buchan Chair in Sustainable Energy Engineering and is Head of the Institute of Mechanical, Process and Energy Engineering (IMPEE), School of Engineering & Physical Sciences, Heriot-Watt University, UK. She is noted for her research into energy and environmental technologies, with particular emphasis on carbon management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Heriot-Watt University, UK

Reviews

The development of CCS worldwide must go ahead at a pace unprecedented in large-scale technology investment and that needs unprecedented levels of knowledge transfer. This book makes a significant contribution., Dr Jeff Chapman, The Carbon Capture & Storage Association, UK

