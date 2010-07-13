Developments and Innovation in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Capture and Storage Technology
1st Edition
Carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage (CCS) is the one advanced technology that conventional power generation cannot do without. CCS technology reduces the carbon footprint of power plants by capturing and storing the CO2 emissions from burning fossil-fuels and biomass. Volume one provides a comprehensive reference on the state of the art research, development and demonstration of carbon capture technology in the power sector and in industry. It critically reviews the range of post- and pre-combustion capture and combustion-based capture processes and technology applicable to fossil-fuel power plants, as well as applications of CCS in other high carbon footprint industries.
Volume two provides a comprehensive reference on the state of the art research, development and demonstration of carbon storage and utilisation, covering all the storage options and their environmental impacts. It critically reviews geological, terrestrial and ocean sequestration, including enhanced oil and gas recovery, as well as other advanced concepts such as industrial utilisation, mineral carbonation, biofixation and photocatalytic reduction.
- Foreword written by Lord Oxburgh, Climate Science Peer
- Reviews the economics, regulation and planning of carbon capture and storage for power plants and industry
- Comprehensively examines the different methods of storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) and the various concepts for utilisation
- 1104
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- 13th July 2010
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9781782421320
About the Author
M. Mercedes Maroto-Valer
Professor M. M. Maroto-Valer holds the Robert M. Buchan Chair in Sustainable Energy Engineering and is Head of the Institute of Mechanical, Process and Energy Engineering (IMPEE), School of Engineering & Physical Sciences, Heriot-Watt University, UK. She is noted for her research into energy and environmental technologies, with particular emphasis on carbon management.
Heriot-Watt University, UK
Reviews
The development of CCS worldwide must go ahead at a pace unprecedented in large-scale technology investment and that needs unprecedented levels of knowledge transfer. This book makes a significant contribution., Dr Jeff Chapman, The Carbon Capture & Storage Association, UK