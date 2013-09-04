Developmental Timing, Volume 105
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Series Page
Contributors
Preface
Chapter One. How Clocks and Hormones Act in Concert to Control the Timing of Insect Development
1 General Considerations: The Problem of Time in Development
2 Evidence for Mechanisms Controlling the Timing of Developmental Events
3 Developmental Timing in Insects is Under Hormonal Control
4 Circadian Control and Developmental Transitions
5 Circadian Core Clock in Flies
6 Evidence of a Clock in the Insect Prothoracic Glands
7 Circadian Oscillations of EcR
8 Oscillations in the Prothoracic Gland: Input from the Brain
9 The Timing of CCAP Neuronal Differentiation is Ecdysone-Controlled
10 JHs and Developmental Timing
11 Outlook
References
Chapter Two. Nutrient Signaling and Developmental Timing of Maturation
1 Introduction
2 Interplay Between Nutrients, Systemic Growth, and Developmental Transitions
3 A Nutritional Checkpoint Based on Crosstalk Between Different Tissues
4 Fine-Tuning Systemic Insulin Signaling
5 A Developmental Checkpoint Couples Organ Growth and Tissue Regeneration to Timing
6 Conclusions and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Three. Temporal Patterning of Neural Progenitors in Drosophila
1 Introduction
2 Sequentially Expressed Transcription Factors in NBs Control Birth-Order-Dependent Neuron Fates
3 How are Temporal Transitions in NBs Controlled?
4 Relationship Between Temporal Sequence and NB Competence
5 Feedforward Loops Downstream of the Temporal Sequence Control Neuron Fates
6 Progression of the TF Sequence Required for the End of Neurogenesis
7 Integration of Temporal and Spatial Information Determines Lineages
8 Integration of Temporal Identity with Binary Fate Choice
9 Conclusions and Future Questions
References
Chapter Four. MicroRNAs as Components of Systemic Signaling Pathways in Drosophila melanogaster
1 Introduction
2 Overview of miRNA Biogenesis and Function
3 Insulin and Nutritional Pathways
4 Lipophilic Hormone Signaling Pathways
5 Light Modulated Circadian Rhythm Pathways
6 Stress Induced and Immune Response Pathways
7 Summary
References
Chapter Five. Vegetative Phase Change and Shoot Maturation in Plants
1 Introduction
2 Terminology
3 Heteroblasty and Vegetative Phase Change
4 miR156 and miR157: Master Regulators of Vegetative Phase Change
5 miR156 Targets
6 Molecular Insights into the Phenomenology of Vegetative Phase Change
7 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Six. Developmental Transitions in C. elegans Larval Stages
1 Introduction
2 A Worm Well-Suited to Timing Studies
3 Heterochronic Mutants
4 microRNA Switches
5 LIN-28: A microRNA Regulator at the Pathway’s Center
6 The Heterochronic Pathway
7 Developmental Transitions: The Molts
8 LIN-42: A Link Between Molting and Developmental Decisions
9 Reversible Interruption of Developmental Progression: DAF-12
10 Interrupted Development: Reprogramming and Resynchronization
11 Launching Larval Development
12 A Heterochronic Pathway for Larger Animals?
13 Conclusions and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Seven. Steroid Regulation of C. elegans Diapause, Developmental Timing, and Longevity
1 Introduction
2 Endocrine Regulation of the Dauer Diapause
3 DAF-12 Regulates Developmental Timing
4 Hormonal Control of Longevity
5 Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Eight. Diapause: Delaying the Developmental Clock in Response to a Changing Environment
1 Introduction
2 Hormonal Control of Embryonic Diapause in Insects: The “Hatch-Ready” Example
3 Hormonal Control of Insect Diapause: The Mid-Embryonic Arrest Example
4 Developmental Control of Larval Diapause
5 Pupal Diapause
6 Diapause Can Modify Larval/Pupal Growth
7 Seasonal Polyphenisms Correlate with Diapause
8 The Killifish Diapausing Embryo: A Developmental Analogy in a Vertebrate
9 Summary and Perspective
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Nine. Circannual Transitions in Gene Expression: Lessons from Seasonal Adaptations
1 Introduction
2 Seasonal Courtship and Territorial Behavior
3 Migration
4 Hibernation
5 Potential Pathways Involved in Circannual Timing
6 Recent Advances in Circannual Timing Research
7 Conclusions: Future Directions and Potential Applications
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter Ten. Unliganded Thyroid Hormone Receptor Regulates Metamorphic Timing via the Recruitment of Histone Deacetylase Complexes
1 Introduction
2 TR Function During Frog Development
3 Unliganded TR Recruits Corepressor Complexes to Control Metamorphic Timing
4 Coactivator Recruitment for Metamorphic Progression
5 Temporal Regulation of Organ-Specific Metamorphosis
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter Eleven. Keeping Puberty on Time: Novel Signals and Mechanisms Involved
1 Puberty is a Key Developmental Transition
2 Neurobiology of Puberty: Essential Roles of GnRH and Kiss1 Neurons
3 Putative Roles of Kisspeptin Partners in the Control of Puberty: The Case of NKB
4 Early Development and the Timing of Puberty: Kiss1 Neurons in Brain Sex Differentiation
5 Metabolic Control of Puberty: Leptin, Kisspeptins, and Cellular Energy Sensors
6 Novel Mechanisms in the Control of Puberty: Roles of Epigenetics and microRNAs
7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Index
Description
This new volume of Current Topics in Developmental Biology covers developmental timing, with contributions from an international board of authors. The chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as the timing of developmental programs in Drosophila, temporal patterning of neural progenitors, and environmental modulation of developmental timing.
Key Features
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 4th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123969682
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972750