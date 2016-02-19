Developmental Regulation
1st Edition
Aspects of Cell Differentiation
Description
Developmental Regulation: Aspects of Cell Differentiation draws together some studies which are directed toward the orderly changes in cell phenotypes that are understood to be developmental in nature. Organized into nine chapters, the book begins with a concise overview of the studies on molecular synthesis during early development. It then addresses the developmental regulation in cotton seed embryogenesis and germination; relation of hormonal regulation to the possible control of RNA and protein biosynthesis; transitions in differentiation by the cellular slime molds; and interrelationships of genes, enzymes, structures, and phenotypes in morphogenesis. It also explains the colony differentiation in green algae; cytology of developing vertebrate skeletal muscle; some comparative aspects of cardiac and skeletal myogenesis; and differentiation of cartilage in the limb.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I . RNA and Protein Synthesis during Early Animal Embryogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis of RNA
III. Protein Synthesis
References
2. Developmental Regulation in Cotton Seed Embryogenesis and Germination
I. Introduction
II. Cotton Cotyledons as a Developmental System
III. Nucleic Acid Levels during Cotyledon Development
IV. Isoaccepting tRNA Species in Cotyledon Development
V. Transcription without Translation in Embryogenesis
VI. Induction of Transcription in Embryogenesis
VII. Discussion and Prospect
References
3. Plant Hormones and Developmental Regulation: Role of Transcription and Translation
I. Introduction
II. The Influence of Hormones on in Vivo RNA Synthesis
III. RNA and Protein Synthesis and the Expression of Hormone Action
IV. The Occurrence of Cytokinins in Transfer RNA
V. Hormone-Modified RNA Synthesis by Isolated Nuclei and Chromatin
VI. Possible Model Systems for Developmental Regulation at the Level of Transcription
VII. Summary
Supplementary Readings
References
4. Transitions in Differentiation by the Cellular Slime Molds
I. Introduction
II. Variability among the Myxamoebae
III. Pseudoplasmodium Formation
IV. The Migrating Pseudoplasmodium
V. Cell Association and Differentiation
VI. Summary
References
5. Metabolism, Cell Walls, and Morphogenesis
I. General Morphogenesis
II. Possible Approaches to Answers
III. The Cellular Morphogenesis of Certain Microorganisms
IV. Specific Experimental Information about Neurospora Morphogenesis
V. Outlook
VI. Summary
References
6. Colony Differentiation in Green Algae
I. Introduction
II. Chlamydomonas -and Gonium
III. Pandorina, Eudorina, and Pleodorina
IV Volvox
References
7. Myogenesis: Differentiation of Skeletal Muscle Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Structure of the Myoblast
III. Formation of the Multinucleated Myotube
IV. Synthesis of Myofilaments
V. Differentiation of the Myofiber
VI. Innervation of the Myofiber
References
8. Some Comparative Aspects of Cardiac and Skeletal Myogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Embryonic Origin of Skeletal Muscle
III. Embryonic Origin of Cardiac Muscle
IV. Fibril Formation and Mitosis during Myogenesis
V. Other Cell Functions during Myogenesis
VI. Conclusion and Summary
References
9. Chondrogenesis
I. Description of Cartilage Differentiation
II. Control of Cartilage Differentiation
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158022