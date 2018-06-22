Developmental Pathways to Disruptive, Impulse-Control, and Conduct Disorders
1st Edition
Description
Developmental Pathways to Disruptive, Impulse-Control, and Conduct Disorders provides essential understanding on how disruptive behavior disorder (DBD) is characterized, its early markers and etiology, and the empirically-based treatment for the disorder. The book covers features and assessment of various DBDs, including oppositional-defiant disorder, conduct disorder, and antisocial personality disorder, the psychological markers of externalizing problems, such as irritability and anger, common elements of effective evidence-based treatments for DBD for behavioral treatments, cognitive therapies, and family and community therapies. A final section discusses new and emerging insights in the prevention and treatment of DBD.
Key Features
- Provides a critical foundation for understanding how disruptive behavior disorder (DBD) is defined
- Looks at early markers and etiology of DBD
- Goes beyond the surface-level treatment provided by other books, offering in-depth coverage of various DBDs, such as oppositional-defiant disorder and antisocial personality disorder
- Examines the causal factors and developmental pathways implicated in DBD
- Includes cutting-edge insights into the prevention of DBD prior to the emergence of symptoms
Readership
Researchers, clinicians, and students studying/working in clinical and developmental psychology
Table of Contents
1. Disruptive, Impulse Control, and Conduct Disorders
2. Oppositional Defiant Disorder
3. Conduct Disorder
4. Antisocial Personality Disorder
5. Negative Affect
6. Callous-unemotional Traits
7. Cognitive Attribution Bias
8. Sensation-seeking and risk-taking
9. Behavioral Treatments
10. Cognitive Therapies
11. Anger Management
12. Family and Community Therapies
13. Developmental Pathways
14. Integrative theory and treatment; Prevention
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128113240
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128113233
About the Editor
Michelle Martel
Dr. Martel’s research utilizes a translational, “bench to bedside” perspective to examine developmental pathways to disruptive behavior disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, using multiple levels of analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA