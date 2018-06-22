Developmental Pathways to Disruptive, Impulse-Control, and Conduct Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128113233, 9780128113240

Developmental Pathways to Disruptive, Impulse-Control, and Conduct Disorders

1st Edition

Editors: Michelle Martel
eBook ISBN: 9780128113240
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113233
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd June 2018
Page Count: 416
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
79.95
55.97
55.97
55.97
63.96
55.97
55.97
63.96
61.95
43.37
43.37
43.37
49.56
43.37
43.37
49.56
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
86.32
60.42
60.42
60.42
69.06
60.42
60.42
69.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
61.95
43.37
43.37
43.37
49.56
43.37
43.37
49.56
79.95
55.97
55.97
55.97
63.96
55.97
55.97
63.96
69.95
48.97
48.97
48.97
55.96
48.97
48.97
55.96
111.77
78.24
78.24
78.24
89.42
78.24
78.24
89.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Developmental Pathways to Disruptive, Impulse-Control, and Conduct Disorders provides essential understanding on how disruptive behavior disorder (DBD) is characterized, its early markers and etiology, and the empirically-based treatment for the disorder. The book covers features and assessment of various DBDs, including oppositional-defiant disorder, conduct disorder, and antisocial personality disorder, the psychological markers of externalizing problems, such as irritability and anger, common elements of effective evidence-based treatments for DBD for behavioral treatments, cognitive therapies, and family and community therapies. A final section discusses new and emerging insights in the prevention and treatment of DBD.

Key Features

  • Provides a critical foundation for understanding how disruptive behavior disorder (DBD) is defined
  • Looks at early markers and etiology of DBD
  • Goes beyond the surface-level treatment provided by other books, offering in-depth coverage of various DBDs, such as oppositional-defiant disorder and antisocial personality disorder
  • Examines the causal factors and developmental pathways implicated in DBD
  • Includes cutting-edge insights into the prevention of DBD prior to the emergence of symptoms

Readership

Researchers, clinicians, and students studying/working in clinical and developmental psychology

Table of Contents

1. Disruptive, Impulse Control, and Conduct Disorders
2. Oppositional Defiant Disorder
3. Conduct Disorder
4. Antisocial Personality Disorder
5. Negative Affect
6. Callous-unemotional Traits
7. Cognitive Attribution Bias
8. Sensation-seeking and risk-taking
9. Behavioral Treatments
10. Cognitive Therapies
11. Anger Management
12. Family and Community Therapies
13. Developmental Pathways
14. Integrative theory and treatment; Prevention

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128113240
Paperback ISBN:
9780128113233

About the Editor

Michelle Martel

Dr. Martel’s research utilizes a translational, “bench to bedside” perspective to examine developmental pathways to disruptive behavior disorders and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, using multiple levels of analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.