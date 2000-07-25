Developmental Juvenile Osteology
1st Edition
Description
Developmental Juvenile Osteology gives an account of the development of all the bones of the human skeleton, from their earliest embryological form to final adult form. This volume collates information never before assembled in one volume. Profusely illustrated with high quality drawings, it also provides a complete description of the adult skeleton and its anomalies.
Key Features
- Covers anatomy of the adult skeleton
- Discusses skeletal embryology
- Explains development of the child's skeleton
- Collates information never before assembled in one book
- Contains excellent (never seen before) illustrations
- Covers important and unique topics
- Contains an extensive bibliography and comprehensive index
Readership
Researchers and students in anthropology and archaeology; forensic and medical scientists; and libraries.
Table of Contents
Introduction. A Guide to the Text. Skeletal Development and Aging. Bone Development. Early Embryological Development. The Head, Neck and Dentition. The Vertebral Column. The Thorax. The Pectoral Girdle. The Upper Limb. The Pelvic Girdle. The Lower Limb. Appendices. Bibliography. Index.
About the Author
Craig Cunningham
Dr Craig Cunningham is a senior lecturer in Human Anatomy within the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification at the University of Dundee. He holds a joint honours Bachelor of Science degree in Anatomical and Physiological Sciences and a Doctorate in Anatomy and Forensic Anthropology. He is an anatomist and practising forensic anthropologist accredited at FA1 level by the Royal Anthropological Institute. He has worked on a number of cases as a forensic anthropologist within the UK which has included the investigation of both adult and juvenile remains. He is involved in the teaching and supervision of undergraduate and postgraduate students in anatomy and forensic anthropology and has responsibility for the curation of the Scheuer collection of juvenile skeletal remains housed within the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification. His research involves investigating the growth and development of the human skeleton through the use of non-invasive imaging methods. He is a Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute and holds a Scottish Government license as a teacher of anatomy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification, School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee, UK
Louise Scheuer
Professor Louise Scheuer is a retired anatomist and forensic anthropologist who taught at several London medical schools including 20 years at St.Thomas’s Hospital Medical School and the Medical School of University College London. She is a past President of the British Association of Clinical Anatomists and holds an Honorary (Chair) Professorship at Dundee University.
She is a member of the Anatomical Society of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the British Association of Clinical Anatomy and a Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute and of the Royal Society of Medicine.
She and Sue (Prof.) Black held a Leverhulme Grant for the conservation and re-evaluation of the St. Bride’s Church skeletal collection.
She has worked with forensic pathologists, coroners and police on the identification of human remains and was a forensic anthropologist in the British Foreign and Commonwealth Team investigating war crimes in Kosovo in 1999 and the team examining the 7/7 London tube bombings in 2005. She is the past Chairman of the Forensic Examination Committee of the Royal Anthropological Institute.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Anatomy and Human identification, School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee, UK
Sue Black
Professor Sue Black is Director of the Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification at the University of Dundee, Director of the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science and Deputy Principal for public engagement. She is a forensic anthropologist and an anatomist, founder and past President of the British Association for Human Identification, and advisor to the Home Office and Interpol on issues pertaining to forensic anthropology in disaster victim identification (DVI). She is a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh, a Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (Edinburgh), a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology and a certified forensic anthropologist. She was awarded an OBE in 2001 for her services to forensic anthropology in Kosovo, the Lucy Mair medal for humanitarian services and a police commendation for DVI training in 2008, Hon Prof of Anatomy for the Royal Scottish Academy in 2014 and the Fletcher of Saltoun award for her contribution to Scottish culture also in 2014. She was awarded both the Brian Cox and the Stephen Fry awards for public engagement with research and in 2013 her Centre was awarded the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education. In 2015 she was awarded a £10M grant from the Leverhulme Trust to set up a research centre for forensic science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification, School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee, UK
Reviews
"This book is really a very much-needed text and reference book which is not only immensely helpful for physical anthropologists, but also for general biologists and anatomists working on the development of the human skeleton. ...The book can whole-heartedly be recommended..." —M. Schultz for AUXOLOGIE (2002)
"The text is informative and well written, and makes fluent reading. This book will become a standard reference text and should be available not only in departments of archaeology and anthropology, but also to paediatric clinicians, radiologists and lawyers." —Christine Hall in THE JOURNAL OF BONE AND JOINT SURGERY (April 2001)
"Scheuer and Black have produced a much-needed reference text where previously there was mostly a void. These authors have invested heavily in researching the literature as well as museum collections in order to create Developmental Juvenile Osteology. Anyone who works with human skeletal remains in any context would greatly benefit from having this text as part of his or her library." —Lee Meadows Jantz, University of Tennessee, in AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PHYSICAL ANTHROPOLOGY (2001)
"It is without doubt a worthy addition to the field of anatomy and should be a strong 'must have' for anyone interested in the growing human, whether from a clinical, forensic or archeological point of view. It should also find an indispensable place on the shelves of libraries and institutions where teaching and understanding of human anatomy is an important component of any courses and their specification or curricula." —Peter Dangerfield, Liverpool University, in JOURNAL OF ANATOMY (2001)
"...a welcome, long overdue contribution... The greatest achievement of this book is the combination of its unusual level of detail, top-quality illustrative material, and methodologies the authors have developed themselves, or wisely culled (and adapted) from fellow researchers. ...the book is unsurpassed in its handling of the complex anatomy of the young individual. ...an essential volume for archaeologists and physical anthropologists in the field..." —Yoel Rak, Tel Aviv University, in JOURNAL OF HUMAN EVOLUTION (2001)
"This book should be in every medical and anthropological library." —Edgar F. Allin, DOODY'S HEALTH SCIENCES BOOK REVIEW JOURNAL (2001)