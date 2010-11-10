Developmental Disorders and Interventions, Volume 39
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Poor working memory: Impact and Interventions - JONI HOLMES, SUSAN E. GATHERCOLE AND DARREN L. DUNNING
- Mathematical Learning Disabilities - DAVID GEARY
- The Poor Comprehender Profile: Understanding and Supporting Individuals Who Have Difficulties Extracting Meaning From Text - PAULA J. CLARKE, LISA M. HENDERSON AND EMMA TRUELOVE
- Down Syndrome - GLYNIS LAWS
- Williams Syndrome - DEBBIE RIBY AND MELANIE PORTER
- Fragile X and Associated Disorders - KIM M. CORNISH, KYLIE M. GRAY AND NICOLE J. RINEHART
Description
Volume 39 of the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series is concerned with Developmental Disorders and Interventions. This volume provides an overview of contemporary research into cognitive, neurodevelopmental and genetic disorders of learning. The social, emotional and cognitive functioning of children with William’s syndrome, Down syndrome, Fragile X and autism, reading difficulties, mathematical difficulties and working memory problems are discussed by some of the leading researchers in the field. Within each chapter, the authors consider current interventions and methods for remediating difficulties associated with each disorder, which will be of particular interest to clinical and educational practitioners.
Key Features
- Goes in depth to address contemporary research into neurodevelopmental and genetic disorders of learning
- A necessary resource for both psychology researchers and students
- The authors are either leaders in their chosen fields or have worked in some of the leading research teams in the world
- This volume covers a broad range of developmental disorders of learning, from genetic disorders such as Down syndrome to cognitive problems such as poor working memory function. The focus on interventions within each chapter will be of particular interest both to academics and clinical and educational practitioners
Readership
Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 10th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885445
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123747488