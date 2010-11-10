Developmental Disorders and Interventions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747488, 9780080885445

Developmental Disorders and Interventions, Volume 39

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Joni Holmes
eBook ISBN: 9780080885445
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747488
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th November 2010
Page Count: 286
Table of Contents

  1. Poor working memory: Impact and Interventions - JONI HOLMES, SUSAN E. GATHERCOLE AND DARREN L. DUNNING

  2. Mathematical Learning Disabilities - DAVID GEARY

  3. The Poor Comprehender Profile: Understanding and Supporting Individuals Who Have Difficulties Extracting Meaning From Text - PAULA J. CLARKE, LISA M. HENDERSON AND EMMA TRUELOVE

  4. Down Syndrome - GLYNIS LAWS

  5. Williams Syndrome - DEBBIE RIBY AND MELANIE PORTER

  6. Fragile X and Associated Disorders - KIM M. CORNISH, KYLIE M. GRAY AND NICOLE J. RINEHART

Description

Volume 39 of the Advances in Child Development and Behavior series is concerned with Developmental Disorders and Interventions. This volume provides an overview of contemporary research into cognitive, neurodevelopmental and genetic disorders of learning. The social, emotional and cognitive functioning of children with William’s syndrome, Down syndrome, Fragile X and autism, reading difficulties, mathematical difficulties and working memory problems are discussed by some of the leading researchers in the field. Within each chapter, the authors consider current interventions and methods for remediating difficulties associated with each disorder, which will be of particular interest to clinical and educational practitioners.

Key Features

  • Goes in depth to address contemporary research into neurodevelopmental and genetic disorders of learning
  • A necessary resource for both psychology researchers and students
  • The authors are either leaders in their chosen fields or have worked in some of the leading research teams in the world
  • This volume covers a broad range of developmental disorders of learning, from genetic disorders such as Down syndrome to cognitive problems such as poor working memory function. The focus on interventions within each chapter will be of particular interest both to academics and clinical and educational practitioners

Readership

Developmental or educational psychology researchers, scholars, and students

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080885445
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747488

About the Serial Volume Editors

Joni Holmes Serial Volume Editor

