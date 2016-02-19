Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559383127, 9780080948652

Developmental Biology, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: Edward Bittar
eBook ISBN: 9780080948652
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559383127
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st February 1993
Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (E.E. Bittar). To Divide or Not to Divide? That is the Question (H. MacKinnon and D.A. Gilbert). The Cellular Biology of Mammalian Fertilization (P.M. Wassarman). Cell-Type Determination During Development (P.W. sternberg and J.E. Mendel). Unstable Cytodifferentiation (D.J. Pritchard). Cell Adhesion and Recognition in Development (G.B. Grunwald). The Role of Gap Junctions During Development and Patterning (C.R. Green). Ontogeny of Hormone Receptors (G. Csaba). Cell Regeneration (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Cells and Senescence (R. Rosen). Author Index. Subject Index.

Description

The seventh volume of a multi-volume work designed for medical students with rudimentary knowledge of cellular biology. It is the key discipline for the basic medical sciences and clinical medicine to be taught in an integrated curriculum. This text features developmental biology.

Readership

Cell and Developmental mechanisms, embryonic patterning, cell-cell interactions, growth factors and signal transduction, and regulatory hierarchies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080948652
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559383127

About the Editors

Edward Bittar Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA

