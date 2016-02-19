Developmental Biology, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contents. List of Contributors. Preface (E.E. Bittar). To Divide or Not to Divide? That is the Question (H. MacKinnon and D.A. Gilbert). The Cellular Biology of Mammalian Fertilization (P.M. Wassarman). Cell-Type Determination During Development (P.W. sternberg and J.E. Mendel). Unstable Cytodifferentiation (D.J. Pritchard). Cell Adhesion and Recognition in Development (G.B. Grunwald). The Role of Gap Junctions During Development and Patterning (C.R. Green). Ontogeny of Hormone Receptors (G. Csaba). Cell Regeneration (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Cells and Senescence (R. Rosen). Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
The seventh volume of a multi-volume work designed for medical students with rudimentary knowledge of cellular biology. It is the key discipline for the basic medical sciences and clinical medicine to be taught in an integrated curriculum. This text features developmental biology.
Readership
Cell and Developmental mechanisms, embryonic patterning, cell-cell interactions, growth factors and signal transduction, and regulatory hierarchies.
Department of Physiology, University of Wisconsin Medical School, Madison, USA