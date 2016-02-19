Developmental Biology Using Purified Genes is a compilation of papers presented at the 1981 ICN-UCLA Symposia on Developmental Biology Using Purified Genes, held in Keystone, Colorado. Contributors representing a wide range of disciplines explore the mechanisms underlying gene control of development and explain how purified genes are transcribed in cells, how DNA sequences and non-DNA molecules regulate development, and how gene-control molecules or other developmental determinants are unequally distributed among embryonic cells. Organized into nine sections comprised of 54 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the mechanism by which gene activity is regionally controlled and its role in development. It then proceeds with a discussion on eukaryotic genes and their structure, including the collagen gene and the albumin gene family. The next chapters focus on the transcription and translation of yolk protein mRNA in the fat bodies of Drosophila, the organization and expression of the actin multi-gene family in Dictyostelium, the cDNA clones encoding mouse transplantation antigens, and the role of double minute chromosomes in unstable methotrexate resistance. The book also introduces the nucleosome core particle, regulatory factors involved in the transcription of mouse ribosomal genes, and developmental control of 5S RNA gene expression before concluding with a chapter on synthetic oligodeoxyribonucleotides and their use in the isolation of specific cloned DNA sequences. This book will be of interest to microbiologists, molecular biologists, embryologists, geneticists, and researchers working in the fields of genetics and developmental biology.

I. Keynote Address

1. Concepts of Gene Control in Development

II. Structure of Eukaryotic Genes

2. The Dopa Decarboxylase Gene Locus of Drosophila melanogaster: Orientation of the Gene, and Preliminary Mapping of Genetic Markers

3. Tissue-Specific Expression of Mouse Alpha-Amylase Genes

4. The Collagen Gene

5. The Albumin Gene Family

6. Expression of ß-Like Globin Genes during Rabbit Embryogenesis

7. Intervening Sequence Mutation in a Cloned Human ß+-Thalassemic Globin Gene

8. Structures of Intergenic DNA of Non-Alpha Globin Genes of Man

9. Sequences of a Human Fibroblast Interferon Gene and Two Linked Human Leuckocyte Interferon Genes

10. Transcription and Translation of Yolk Protein mRNA in the Fat Bodies of Drosophila

III. Multi-Gene Families and Complex Systems

11. Organization and Expression of the Actin Multi-Gene Family in Dictyostelium

12. The Actin Genes of Drosophila: Homologous Protein Coding Regions with Distinct Structural Arrangements and Chromosomal Locations

13. A Cluster of Drosophila Cuticle Genes

14. Organization and Evolution of the Developmentally Regulated

Silkmoth Chorion Gene Families

15. The Protamine Multi-Gene Family in the Developing Rainbow Trout Testes/Analysis of the ds-cDNA Clones

16. Isolation and Characterization of cDNA Clones Encoding Mouse Transplantation Antigens

17. Developmental Genetics of the Bithorax Complex in Drosophila

18. Genetic Dissection of Embryogenesis in Caenorhabditis elegans

IV. Gene Amplification

19. Genes Coding for Metal-Induced Synthesis of RNA Sequences Are Differentially Amplified and Regulated in Mammalian Cells

20. Metallothionein-I Gene Amplification in Cadmium-Resistant Mouse Cell Lines

21. The Role of Double Minute Chromosomes in Unstable Methotrexate Resistance

V. Chromatin Structure

22. Modulation of the Structure of the Nucleosome Core Particle during Development

23. Evidence for a Structural Role of Copper in Histone-Depleted Chromosomes and Nuclei

24. Drosophila High Mobility Group Proteins

VI. Expression of Eukaryotic Genes: RNA Polymerases Forms I and II

25. Regulatory Factors Involved in the Transcription of Mouse Ribosomal Genes

26. Elements Required for Initiation of Transcription of the Ovalbumin Gene in Vitro

27. Identification of a Transcriptional Control Region Upstream from the HSV Thymidine Kinase Gene

28. Expression of ß-Globin Genes Modified by Restructuring and Site-Directed Mutagenesis

29. Modification of the Rabbit Chromosomal ß-Globin Gene by Restructuring and Site-Directed Mutagenesis

30. Transcription of Adenovirus DNA in Infected Cell Extracts

31. Characterization of Factors That Impart Selectivity to RNA Polymerase II in a Reconstituted System

32. Expression of the Heat Shock Genes in Drosophila melanogaster

33. Analysis of Eukaryotic Gene Transcription in Vitro

VII. Expression of Eukaryotic Genes: RNA Polymerases Form III

34. Studies on the Developmental Control of 5S RNA Gene Expression

35. Influence of a 5' Flanking Sequences on tRNA Transcription in Vitro

36. Transcription Initiation and Termination Signals in the Yeast Sup4 tRNATyr Gene

37. Processing of Yeast tRNATyr in Xenopus Oocytes Microinjected with Cloned Genes

38. The Control of Adenovirus VAI RNA Transcription

39. Regulation of Adenovirus VA RNA Gene Expression

VIII. Viruses, Vectors, and Cell Transformation

40. Retrovirus Oncogenes

41. Isolation of a New Nondefective Adenovirus-SV40 Hybrid Virus from in Vitro Constructed Defective Viruses

42. Construction and Transfer of Recombinant Retrovirus Clones Carrying the HSV-1 Thymidine Kinase Gene

43. Rat Insulin Gene Covalently Linked to Bovine Papillomavirus DNA Is Expressed in Transformed Mouse Cells

44. The Development of Host Vectors for Directed Gene Transfers in Plants

45. The Ti Plasmid as a Vector for the Genetic Engineering of Plants

46. Use of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus DNA as a Molecular Vehicle in Plants

47. Evidence for the Transformation of Dictyostelium discoideum with Homologous DNA

48. Nuclear and Gene Transplantation in the Mouse

IX. Methods

49. Restriction Endonucleases, DNA Sequencing, and Computers

50. High Resolution Two-Dimensional Restriction Analysis of Methylation in Complex Genomes

51. A Rapid and Sensitive Immunological Method for in Situ Gene Mapping

52. A Strategy for High-Speed DNA Sequencing

53. In Vitro Construction of Specific Mutants

54. Use of Synthetic Oligodeoxyribonucleotides for the Isolation of Specific Cloned DNA Sequences

Index

