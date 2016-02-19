Developmental Biology Using Purified Genes
1st Edition
Description
Developmental Biology Using Purified Genes is a compilation of papers presented at the 1981 ICN-UCLA Symposia on Developmental Biology Using Purified Genes, held in Keystone, Colorado. Contributors representing a wide range of disciplines explore the mechanisms underlying gene control of development and explain how purified genes are transcribed in cells, how DNA sequences and non-DNA molecules regulate development, and how gene-control molecules or other developmental determinants are unequally distributed among embryonic cells. Organized into nine sections comprised of 54 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the mechanism by which gene activity is regionally controlled and its role in development. It then proceeds with a discussion on eukaryotic genes and their structure, including the collagen gene and the albumin gene family. The next chapters focus on the transcription and translation of yolk protein mRNA in the fat bodies of Drosophila, the organization and expression of the actin multi-gene family in Dictyostelium, the cDNA clones encoding mouse transplantation antigens, and the role of double minute chromosomes in unstable methotrexate resistance. The book also introduces the nucleosome core particle, regulatory factors involved in the transcription of mouse ribosomal genes, and developmental control of 5S RNA gene expression before concluding with a chapter on synthetic oligodeoxyribonucleotides and their use in the isolation of specific cloned DNA sequences. This book will be of interest to microbiologists, molecular biologists, embryologists, geneticists, and researchers working in the fields of genetics and developmental biology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Keynote Address
1. Concepts of Gene Control in Development
II. Structure of Eukaryotic Genes
2. The Dopa Decarboxylase Gene Locus of Drosophila melanogaster: Orientation of the Gene, and Preliminary Mapping of Genetic Markers
3. Tissue-Specific Expression of Mouse Alpha-Amylase Genes
4. The Collagen Gene
5. The Albumin Gene Family
6. Expression of ß-Like Globin Genes during Rabbit Embryogenesis
7. Intervening Sequence Mutation in a Cloned Human ß+-Thalassemic Globin Gene
8. Structures of Intergenic DNA of Non-Alpha Globin Genes of Man
9. Sequences of a Human Fibroblast Interferon Gene and Two Linked Human Leuckocyte Interferon Genes
10. Transcription and Translation of Yolk Protein mRNA in the Fat Bodies of Drosophila
III. Multi-Gene Families and Complex Systems
11. Organization and Expression of the Actin Multi-Gene Family in Dictyostelium
12. The Actin Genes of Drosophila: Homologous Protein Coding Regions with Distinct Structural Arrangements and Chromosomal Locations
13. A Cluster of Drosophila Cuticle Genes
14. Organization and Evolution of the Developmentally Regulated
Silkmoth Chorion Gene Families
15. The Protamine Multi-Gene Family in the Developing Rainbow Trout Testes/Analysis of the ds-cDNA Clones
16. Isolation and Characterization of cDNA Clones Encoding Mouse Transplantation Antigens
17. Developmental Genetics of the Bithorax Complex in Drosophila
18. Genetic Dissection of Embryogenesis in Caenorhabditis elegans
IV. Gene Amplification
19. Genes Coding for Metal-Induced Synthesis of RNA Sequences Are Differentially Amplified and Regulated in Mammalian Cells
20. Metallothionein-I Gene Amplification in Cadmium-Resistant Mouse Cell Lines
21. The Role of Double Minute Chromosomes in Unstable Methotrexate Resistance
V. Chromatin Structure
22. Modulation of the Structure of the Nucleosome Core Particle during Development
23. Evidence for a Structural Role of Copper in Histone-Depleted Chromosomes and Nuclei
24. Drosophila High Mobility Group Proteins
VI. Expression of Eukaryotic Genes: RNA Polymerases Forms I and II
25. Regulatory Factors Involved in the Transcription of Mouse Ribosomal Genes
26. Elements Required for Initiation of Transcription of the Ovalbumin Gene in Vitro
27. Identification of a Transcriptional Control Region Upstream from the HSV Thymidine Kinase Gene
28. Expression of ß-Globin Genes Modified by Restructuring and Site-Directed Mutagenesis
29. Modification of the Rabbit Chromosomal ß-Globin Gene by Restructuring and Site-Directed Mutagenesis
30. Transcription of Adenovirus DNA in Infected Cell Extracts
31. Characterization of Factors That Impart Selectivity to RNA Polymerase II in a Reconstituted System
32. Expression of the Heat Shock Genes in Drosophila melanogaster
33. Analysis of Eukaryotic Gene Transcription in Vitro
VII. Expression of Eukaryotic Genes: RNA Polymerases Form III
34. Studies on the Developmental Control of 5S RNA Gene Expression
35. Influence of a 5' Flanking Sequences on tRNA Transcription in Vitro
36. Transcription Initiation and Termination Signals in the Yeast Sup4 tRNATyr Gene
37. Processing of Yeast tRNATyr in Xenopus Oocytes Microinjected with Cloned Genes
38. The Control of Adenovirus VAI RNA Transcription
39. Regulation of Adenovirus VA RNA Gene Expression
VIII. Viruses, Vectors, and Cell Transformation
40. Retrovirus Oncogenes
41. Isolation of a New Nondefective Adenovirus-SV40 Hybrid Virus from in Vitro Constructed Defective Viruses
42. Construction and Transfer of Recombinant Retrovirus Clones Carrying the HSV-1 Thymidine Kinase Gene
43. Rat Insulin Gene Covalently Linked to Bovine Papillomavirus DNA Is Expressed in Transformed Mouse Cells
44. The Development of Host Vectors for Directed Gene Transfers in Plants
45. The Ti Plasmid as a Vector for the Genetic Engineering of Plants
46. Use of Cauliflower Mosaic Virus DNA as a Molecular Vehicle in Plants
47. Evidence for the Transformation of Dictyostelium discoideum with Homologous DNA
48. Nuclear and Gene Transplantation in the Mouse
IX. Methods
49. Restriction Endonucleases, DNA Sequencing, and Computers
50. High Resolution Two-Dimensional Restriction Analysis of Methylation in Complex Genomes
51. A Rapid and Sensitive Immunological Method for in Situ Gene Mapping
52. A Strategy for High-Speed DNA Sequencing
53. In Vitro Construction of Specific Mutants
54. Use of Synthetic Oligodeoxyribonucleotides for the Isolation of Specific Cloned DNA Sequences
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138628