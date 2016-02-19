Developmental Biology of the Sea Urchin Embryo

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I. Morphogenesis and Related Problems

Introduction

Chapter 1. Experimental Embryology of the Sea Urchin

A. Some Technical Notes on Handling Sea Urchin Embryos for Embryological Studies

B. Morphogenesis of the Sea Urchin Embryos

Chapter 2. Ultrastructure

A. Oogenesis

B. The Developing Embryo

C. The Centrifuged Egg

D. The Metachromatic Granules

Chapter 3. Cortical Layer of the Egg and Physiology of Fertilization

A. The Egg Envelopes

B. The Cortical Granules

C. The Fertilization Membrane

D. The Egg Cortex

?. Sperm-Egg Interaction

Chapter 4. Some Other Physiological Changes that Occur at Fertilization

A. Changes in Permeability

B. Production of Acid at Fertilization

Chapter 5. The Mechanism of Cleavage

A. Formation Mechanism of the First Furrow

B. The Mitotic Apparatus

C. Chemical and Physical Agents That Interfere with Cleavage

D. Irradiation

Chapter 6. Cell Dissociation and Reaggregation

A. Introduction

B. Methods

C. Morphology of Reaggregation

D. Mechanism of Cell Adhesion

?. Metabolic Properties of Reaggregating Cells

Appendix

Chapter 7. Hybrids

A. Cross-Fertilization

B. Some Interesting Features of the Physiology of Hybrids

Part II. Metabolism

Introduction

Chapter 8. Energetic Metabolism

A. Oxygen Uptake

?. Carbohydrate Metabolism

Chapter 9. Deoxyribonucleic Acid

A. The DNA of the Unfertilized Egg

B. Sperm DNA

C. DNA Synthesis during Development

D. Enzymes Involved in the Metabolism of Nucleotides

E. Methylation of DNA

F. Experiments of Inhibition of DNA Synthesis

Chapter 10. Ribonucleic Acid

A. Oogenesis

B. Evidence That the Unfertilized Egg Contains Stored mRNA

C. Synthesis of RNA during Development

D. The Small RNA's

E. Nature of the RNA's Synthesized throughout Development as Analyzed by Molecular Hybridization Experiments

F. Rate of RNA Synthesis during Development

G. Effect of the Suppression of RNA Synthesis at Various Developmental Stages

?. RNA of Cytoplasmic Origin

I. RNA Synthesis in Different Embryonic Territories

J. Enzymes of Polyribonucleotide Metabolism

Chapter 11. Proteins

A. Introduction

B. Protein Synthesis during Oogenesis

C. Activation of Protein Synthesis at Fertilization

D. Rate of Protein Synthesis throughout Development

E. Rate of Protein Synthesis through the Cell Cycle

F. Synthesis of Specific Proteins during Sea Urchin Development

G. Evidence of Translational Control of Protein Synthesis during Early Development

H. Effect of Inhibition of Protein Synthesis

Chapter 12. Enzymatic Activities

A. Phosphatases

B. Proteases

C. Isozymes

D. Hatching Enzyme

E. Acetylcholinesterase

F. Lipase

G. Other Esterases

H. Sulfatases

I. Adenyl Cyclase

J. Photoreactivating Enzyme

K. Glucosamine 6-Phosphate Kinase

L. B-1,3-Glucanase

M. Benzidine Peroxidase

N. Glutaminase

O. Transaminase

P. Phosphochoiinetransferase (CDP-Choline: 1,2-Diglyceride Cholinephosphotransferase E.C. 2.7.8.2)

Q. α-Amylase

R. Cytidine 5'-Monophosphosialic Acid Synthetase

S. B-Glucuronidase

Bibliography

Addendum

Subject Index

