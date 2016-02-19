Developmental Biology of the Sea Urchin Embryo - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122857508, 9780323148788

Developmental Biology of the Sea Urchin Embryo

1st Edition

Authors: Giovanni Giudice
eBook ISBN: 9780323148788
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 480
Description

Developmental Biology of the Sea Urchin Embryo discusses both structural and experimental observations on the morphological and metabolical aspects of sea urchin embryology. It is organized into two major parts, designated morphogenesis and related problems and metabolism. These parts encompass 12 chapters that cover the role of sea urchin embryology in developmental biology and the advantages and limitations of using sea urchin embryo in the study of developmental problems.

The introductory chapters describe the morphogenesis, ultrastructure, and physiology of fertilization of sea urchin embryo, including the process of modification of the egg surface. A discussion on cell dissociation and reaggregation in sea urchin embryos from blastula stage is provided. The core chapters of Part II cover the activation of respiration, nucleic acid and protein synthesis, and several other enzymatic activities.

Readership

Developmental biologists, embryologists, and research scientists

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. Morphogenesis and Related Problems

Introduction

Chapter 1. Experimental Embryology of the Sea Urchin

A. Some Technical Notes on Handling Sea Urchin Embryos for Embryological Studies

B. Morphogenesis of the Sea Urchin Embryos

Chapter 2. Ultrastructure

A. Oogenesis

B. The Developing Embryo

C. The Centrifuged Egg

D. The Metachromatic Granules

Chapter 3. Cortical Layer of the Egg and Physiology of Fertilization

A. The Egg Envelopes

B. The Cortical Granules

C. The Fertilization Membrane

D. The Egg Cortex

?. Sperm-Egg Interaction

Chapter 4. Some Other Physiological Changes that Occur at Fertilization

A. Changes in Permeability

B. Production of Acid at Fertilization

Chapter 5. The Mechanism of Cleavage

A. Formation Mechanism of the First Furrow

B. The Mitotic Apparatus

C. Chemical and Physical Agents That Interfere with Cleavage

D. Irradiation

Chapter 6. Cell Dissociation and Reaggregation

A. Introduction

B. Methods

C. Morphology of Reaggregation

D. Mechanism of Cell Adhesion

?. Metabolic Properties of Reaggregating Cells

Appendix

Chapter 7. Hybrids

A. Cross-Fertilization

B. Some Interesting Features of the Physiology of Hybrids

Part II. Metabolism

Introduction

Chapter 8. Energetic Metabolism

A. Oxygen Uptake

?. Carbohydrate Metabolism

Chapter 9. Deoxyribonucleic Acid

A. The DNA of the Unfertilized Egg

B. Sperm DNA

C. DNA Synthesis during Development

D. Enzymes Involved in the Metabolism of Nucleotides

E. Methylation of DNA

F. Experiments of Inhibition of DNA Synthesis

Chapter 10. Ribonucleic Acid

A. Oogenesis

B. Evidence That the Unfertilized Egg Contains Stored mRNA

C. Synthesis of RNA during Development

D. The Small RNA's

E. Nature of the RNA's Synthesized throughout Development as Analyzed by Molecular Hybridization Experiments

F. Rate of RNA Synthesis during Development

G. Effect of the Suppression of RNA Synthesis at Various Developmental Stages

?. RNA of Cytoplasmic Origin

I. RNA Synthesis in Different Embryonic Territories

J. Enzymes of Polyribonucleotide Metabolism

Chapter 11. Proteins

A. Introduction

B. Protein Synthesis during Oogenesis

C. Activation of Protein Synthesis at Fertilization

D. Rate of Protein Synthesis throughout Development

E. Rate of Protein Synthesis through the Cell Cycle

F. Synthesis of Specific Proteins during Sea Urchin Development

G. Evidence of Translational Control of Protein Synthesis during Early Development

H. Effect of Inhibition of Protein Synthesis

Chapter 12. Enzymatic Activities

A. Phosphatases

B. Proteases

C. Isozymes

D. Hatching Enzyme

E. Acetylcholinesterase

F. Lipase

G. Other Esterases

H. Sulfatases

I. Adenyl Cyclase

J. Photoreactivating Enzyme

K. Glucosamine 6-Phosphate Kinase

L. B-1,3-Glucanase

M. Benzidine Peroxidase

N. Glutaminase

O. Transaminase

P. Phosphochoiinetransferase (CDP-Choline: 1,2-Diglyceride Cholinephosphotransferase E.C. 2.7.8.2)

Q. α-Amylase

R. Cytidine 5'-Monophosphosialic Acid Synthetase

S. B-Glucuronidase

Bibliography

Addendum

Subject Index


About the Author

Giovanni Giudice

