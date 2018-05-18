Developmental Biology and Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering

Since 2009 Prof. Martin Stoddart has been working as a Principal Scientist at the AO Research Institute Davos (ARI), where he is responsible for the Stem Cell Focus Area. He completed his bachelor studies in Biology at the University of Aberystwyth in 1995. He then spent a year in Davos at ARI where he completed his M.Phil in Cartilage Biology. Between 1996–2000 he carried out his doctoral thesis at the University of Nottingham in the field of Cancer Angiogenesis. He then returned to Switzerland to work in the Laboratory for experimental cartilage research in Zürich, initially as Post-Doc and between 2003–2005 as Group Head. During that time, he took a 6 month sabbatical at the Centre for Molecular Orthopeadics, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston, to learn viral gene transfer techniques. In 2005 he returned to ARI, where he is the Stem Cell focus area leader. He is a lecturer at the ETH Zürich and in 2015 he was awarded an Honorary Professorship from the Medical Faculty, Albert-Ludwigs University, Freiburg, Germany. In 2016 he was awarded an Honorary Professorship at the Institute for Science & Technology in Medicine University of Keele, UK. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology and a Fellow member of the International Cartilage Repair Society. His main focus is the use of autologous stem cells and gene transfer for the repair of musculoskeletal tissues using a cell therapy approach. To this aim he investigates novel cell identification and isolation methods. His research interests include the mechano-regulation of stem cell fate, in particular chondrogenic differentiation. This has led to advances in regenerative rehabilitation and the discovery of novel clinically relevant biomarkers and targets. He is also interested in the mechanisms by which stem cells direct cell fate and interact with endogenous cells to effect a repair. He is the author of over 80 scientific papers, 10 book chapters and is the editor of the book, Mammalian Cell Viability Methods. Methods in Molecular Biology – Vol.740. He is an Editor for Tissue Engineering Journal Parts A, B, C., Scientific Editor for eCM Journal and is the conference chair of the yearly eCM Conference. He is also an editor of BioMed Research International Orthopedics and is an Associate Faculty Member of Faculty of 1000 Medicine.