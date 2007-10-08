Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics: Evidence and Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323040259, 9780323070706

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics: Evidence and Practice

1st Edition

Text with CD-ROM

Authors: Mark Wolraich Paul Dworkin Dennis Drotar Ellen Perrin
eBook ISBN: 9780323070706
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323040259
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th October 2007
Page Count: 1008
Description

Based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Primary Care: Child and Adolescent Version (DSM-PC), this state-of-the-art reference expertly guides you through normal and abnormal development and behavior for all pediatric age groups. See how neurobiological, environmental, and human relationship factors all contribute to developmental and behavioral disorders and know how to best diagnose and treat each patient you see.

Key Features

  • Accurately identify developmental and behavioral problems using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Primary Care criteria, and evidence-based guidelines.
  • Gain a clear understanding of the "normal" boundaries and variations within specific disorders.
  • Make informed therapeutic decisions with the integration of basic science and practical information and recommendations from the Society of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
  • Avoid legal and ethical implications by consulting the Law, Policy, and Ethics chapter.
  • Download the DSM PC criteria from the included CD, as well as tables and illustrations for use in electronic presentations.

Table of Contents

  1. Foundations of developmental-behavioral pediatrics

    2. Biological mechanisms in development and behavior

    3. Family and societal factors

    4. Elements of assessment and management

    5. Adaptation to general health problems and their treatment

    6. Developmental-behavioral aspects of chronic conditions and treatment

    7. Cognitive/adaptive conditions

    8. Language and learning conditions

    9. Motor disabilities and multiple handicapping conditions

    10. Autism spectrum disorders

    11. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

    12. Externalizing conditions

    13. Internalizing conditions

    14. Substance use/abuse

    15. Child abuse and neglect

    16. Somatoform disorders and pain

    17. Sleep problems

    18. Feeding and eating conditions

    19. Elimination conditions

    20. Sexuality

    21. Atypical behaviors

    22. Law, policy, and ethics

Details

No. of pages:
1008
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070706
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323040259

About the Author

Mark Wolraich

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, University of Oklahoma, Child Study Center, Oklahoma City, OK, USA

Paul Dworkin

Affiliations and Expertise

Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford, CT

Dennis Drotar

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics, Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Cleveland, OH

Ellen Perrin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Tufts University School of Medicine; Director, Division of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, The Floating Hospital for Children, Tufts-New England Medical Center, Boston, MA

