Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics: Evidence and Practice
1st Edition
Text with CD-ROM
Description
Based on the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Primary Care: Child and Adolescent Version (DSM-PC), this state-of-the-art reference expertly guides you through normal and abnormal development and behavior for all pediatric age groups. See how neurobiological, environmental, and human relationship factors all contribute to developmental and behavioral disorders and know how to best diagnose and treat each patient you see.
Key Features
- Accurately identify developmental and behavioral problems using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual for Primary Care criteria, and evidence-based guidelines.
- Gain a clear understanding of the "normal" boundaries and variations within specific disorders.
- Make informed therapeutic decisions with the integration of basic science and practical information and recommendations from the Society of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
- Avoid legal and ethical implications by consulting the Law, Policy, and Ethics chapter.
- Download the DSM PC criteria from the included CD, as well as tables and illustrations for use in electronic presentations.
Table of Contents
- Foundations of developmental-behavioral pediatrics
2. Biological mechanisms in development and behavior
3. Family and societal factors
4. Elements of assessment and management
5. Adaptation to general health problems and their treatment
6. Developmental-behavioral aspects of chronic conditions and treatment
7. Cognitive/adaptive conditions
8. Language and learning conditions
9. Motor disabilities and multiple handicapping conditions
10. Autism spectrum disorders
11. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
12. Externalizing conditions
13. Internalizing conditions
14. Substance use/abuse
15. Child abuse and neglect
16. Somatoform disorders and pain
17. Sleep problems
18. Feeding and eating conditions
19. Elimination conditions
20. Sexuality
21. Atypical behaviors
22. Law, policy, and ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 8th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070706
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323040259
About the Author
Mark Wolraich
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, University of Oklahoma, Child Study Center, Oklahoma City, OK, USA
Paul Dworkin
Affiliations and Expertise
Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford, CT
Dennis Drotar
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pediatrics, Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Cleveland, OH
Ellen Perrin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Tufts University School of Medicine; Director, Division of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, The Floating Hospital for Children, Tufts-New England Medical Center, Boston, MA