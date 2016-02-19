Developmental Aspects of Oral Biology assembles within one volume selected contributions from highly competent investigators currently engaged in research on developmental problems in oral tissues. The primary objective of this book is to facilitate rapid and lucid communication among researcher, teacher, student, and the practitioner interested in oral tissues and oral diseases. This is best accomplished by providing critical surveys of discussions of the state of knowledge or concepts in relevant areas of biology that relate to development, development in terms of embryogenesis, prenatal growth and development, maturation, senescence, and developmental aberrations which manifest themselves as oral pathology. The book begins with a study on the nutritional aspects of embryogenesis. Separate chapters then cover the molecular biology of developing systems; immunological determinants in development; and the migration, interaction, and early differentiation of orofacial tissues. Subsequent chapters deal with topics such as the development of the primary and secondary palate and the taste buds; tissue interaction during in vitro odontogenesis; matrix development in mineralizing tissues; and macromolecular interactions in the connective tissues of the periodontium.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Nutritional Aspects of Embryogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Basic Principles of Nutrition

III. Nutritional Foundations for Embryogenesis

IV. Nutritional Studies during Avian Embryogenesis

V. Nutritional Studies during Mammalian Embryogenesis

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Consideration of the Molecular Biology of Developing Systems

I. Introduction

II. The Structure of the Chromosome

III. Chromosomal Basic Proteins—The Histones

IV. The Acidic Proteins

V. The Restriction of Transcription in Chromatin

VI. Chromatin of Mammalian Salivary Glands

VII. General Consideration of the Control of the Genome in Eukaryotic Systems

VIII. Hypothesis on Gene Control during Somatic Cell Differentiation

References

Chapter 3 Immunological Determinants in Development

I. Introduction

II. Antibodies to Inducers between Two Cell Types

III. Antibodies to Cell Recognition Sites/Patterns

IV. Control of Differentiation with Antibodies Directed to Specific Determinants in Development

V. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Observations on the Migration, Interaction, and Early Differentiation of Orofacial Tissues

I. The Neural Crest

II. Cephalic Mesoderm and Its Contributions to Orofacial Development

References

Chapter 5 Morphogenesis of the Primary and Secondary Palate

I. Introduction

II. The Closing of the Labiomaxillary Arch

III. Morphogenesis of the Secondary Palate

References

Chapter 6 The Taste Bud: a Model System for Developmental Studies

I. Introduction

II. Cytology of Taste Buds

III. Taste Bud Development

IV. Degeneration and Regeneration Studies

V. Other Sensory Systems

VI. Growth of Taste Buds in Organ Culture

References

Chapter 7 Histogenetic Aspects of Dermal-Epidermal Interactions

I. Introduction

II. Development of Epidermal Derivatives

III. The Response of the Dental Epithelium to Ectopic Dermal Influences

IV. Disruption of Dermal-Epidermal Interactions in Tooth Germ Organ Cultures

V. Future Approaches to the Study of Dermal-Epidermal Interactions

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 8 Tissue Interaction during In Vitro Odontogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Evaluation of In Vitro and Transplantation Procedures

III. Tissue Interactions in Cultures of Intact Teeth

IV. Tissue Interactions in Tooth Tissue Recombinants

V. Tissue Interactions in Cultures of Fractions of a Tooth

VI. Some Generalizations of Tooth Tissue Interactions

References

Chapter 9 Intercellular Communication during Odontogenesis

I. The Problem: Epithelial-Mesenchymal Interaction

II. Why the Tooth Primordium?

III. Is There a Specific Molecule Actually Synthesized within Either Heterotypic Tissue and Subsequently Transferred to the Reciprocal Tissue Type?

IV. Intercellular Communication

References

Chapter 10 Matrix Development in Mineralizing Tissues as Shown by Radioautography: Formation of Enamel and Dentin

I. Introduction

II. Historical Perspective

III. Amelogenesis

IV. Dentinogenesis

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 11 Scanning Electron Microscopic Studies of the Formation of Mineralized Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Architectural Details of Biological Hard Tissues

III. Resorption

IV. Cartilage Mineralization and Endochondral Ossification

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 12 The Biochemical Characterization of Various Collagens

I. Introduction

II. General Review of Collagen Chemistry

III. Comparative Biochemistry of Collagen

IV. Implications for Developmental Biology and Summary

References

Chapter 13 Macromolecular Interactions in the Connective Tissues of the Periodontium

I. The Normal Connective Tissue Matrix

II. The Connective Tissue Matrix of the Normal Periodontium

III. The Connective Tissue Matrix of the Diseased Periodontium

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 14 Developmental Aspects of the Periodontium

I. Introduction

II. The Origins of the Periodontal Tissues

III. The Development of Fiber Groups in the Ligament

IV. Hertwig's Epithelial Root Sheath

V. Remodeling in the Developing Periodontium

References

Chapter 15 Development of Gingival Crevicular Epithelium and Periodontal Disease

I. Introduction

II. A General Morphological Description of the Gingival Sulcus

III. Interfaces: Conceptual Aspects

IV. Interactions within Gingival Tissues

V. Theoretical Aspects of Cementum Repair

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 16 Salivary Gland Morphogenesis: Ultrastructural Criteria

I. Introduction

II. The Secretory Process

III. Secretory Processes in the Parotid Acinar Cell

IV. Future Direction

References

Chapter 17 Developmental Aspects of the Lymphocyte: Nucleic Acid Metabolism in Normal and Malignant Lymphoid Cells

I. Introduction

II. Description of the System

III. The Viral Etiology of Burkitt's Lymphoma

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 18 Developmental Considerations: Carcinogenesis and Oncology

I. Introduction

II. Cell and Tissue Regulatory Systems

III. In Vitro Model Systems of Tumor Induction

IV. Oral Tumors Induced by Polyoma Virus

V. Murine Organ and Tissue Specificity of Tumor Induction by Polyoma Virus

VI. Epitheliomesenchymal Interactions in Mouse Salivary Tumor Induction by Polyoma Virus

VII. Epitheliomesenchymal Interactions in Mouse Ameloblastoma Induction by Polyoma Virus

VIII. Summary

References

Author Index

Subject Index

