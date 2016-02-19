Developmental Aspects of Oral Biology
1st Edition
Description
Developmental Aspects of Oral Biology assembles within one volume selected contributions from highly competent investigators currently engaged in research on developmental problems in oral tissues.
The primary objective of this book is to facilitate rapid and lucid communication among researcher, teacher, student, and the practitioner interested in oral tissues and oral diseases. This is best accomplished by providing critical surveys of discussions of the state of knowledge or concepts in relevant areas of biology that relate to development, development in terms of embryogenesis, prenatal growth and development, maturation, senescence, and developmental aberrations which manifest themselves as oral pathology. The book begins with a study on the nutritional aspects of embryogenesis. Separate chapters then cover the molecular biology of developing systems; immunological determinants in development; and the migration, interaction, and early differentiation of orofacial tissues. Subsequent chapters deal with topics such as the development of the primary and secondary palate and the taste buds; tissue interaction during in vitro odontogenesis; matrix development in mineralizing tissues; and macromolecular interactions in the connective tissues of the periodontium.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Nutritional Aspects of Embryogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles of Nutrition
III. Nutritional Foundations for Embryogenesis
IV. Nutritional Studies during Avian Embryogenesis
V. Nutritional Studies during Mammalian Embryogenesis
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Consideration of the Molecular Biology of Developing Systems
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of the Chromosome
III. Chromosomal Basic Proteins—The Histones
IV. The Acidic Proteins
V. The Restriction of Transcription in Chromatin
VI. Chromatin of Mammalian Salivary Glands
VII. General Consideration of the Control of the Genome in Eukaryotic Systems
VIII. Hypothesis on Gene Control during Somatic Cell Differentiation
References
Chapter 3 Immunological Determinants in Development
I. Introduction
II. Antibodies to Inducers between Two Cell Types
III. Antibodies to Cell Recognition Sites/Patterns
IV. Control of Differentiation with Antibodies Directed to Specific Determinants in Development
V. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Observations on the Migration, Interaction, and Early Differentiation of Orofacial Tissues
I. The Neural Crest
II. Cephalic Mesoderm and Its Contributions to Orofacial Development
References
Chapter 5 Morphogenesis of the Primary and Secondary Palate
I. Introduction
II. The Closing of the Labiomaxillary Arch
III. Morphogenesis of the Secondary Palate
References
Chapter 6 The Taste Bud: a Model System for Developmental Studies
I. Introduction
II. Cytology of Taste Buds
III. Taste Bud Development
IV. Degeneration and Regeneration Studies
V. Other Sensory Systems
VI. Growth of Taste Buds in Organ Culture
References
Chapter 7 Histogenetic Aspects of Dermal-Epidermal Interactions
I. Introduction
II. Development of Epidermal Derivatives
III. The Response of the Dental Epithelium to Ectopic Dermal Influences
IV. Disruption of Dermal-Epidermal Interactions in Tooth Germ Organ Cultures
V. Future Approaches to the Study of Dermal-Epidermal Interactions
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Tissue Interaction during In Vitro Odontogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Evaluation of In Vitro and Transplantation Procedures
III. Tissue Interactions in Cultures of Intact Teeth
IV. Tissue Interactions in Tooth Tissue Recombinants
V. Tissue Interactions in Cultures of Fractions of a Tooth
VI. Some Generalizations of Tooth Tissue Interactions
References
Chapter 9 Intercellular Communication during Odontogenesis
I. The Problem: Epithelial-Mesenchymal Interaction
II. Why the Tooth Primordium?
III. Is There a Specific Molecule Actually Synthesized within Either Heterotypic Tissue and Subsequently Transferred to the Reciprocal Tissue Type?
IV. Intercellular Communication
References
Chapter 10 Matrix Development in Mineralizing Tissues as Shown by Radioautography: Formation of Enamel and Dentin
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective
III. Amelogenesis
IV. Dentinogenesis
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Scanning Electron Microscopic Studies of the Formation of Mineralized Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Architectural Details of Biological Hard Tissues
III. Resorption
IV. Cartilage Mineralization and Endochondral Ossification
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 12 The Biochemical Characterization of Various Collagens
I. Introduction
II. General Review of Collagen Chemistry
III. Comparative Biochemistry of Collagen
IV. Implications for Developmental Biology and Summary
References
Chapter 13 Macromolecular Interactions in the Connective Tissues of the Periodontium
I. The Normal Connective Tissue Matrix
II. The Connective Tissue Matrix of the Normal Periodontium
III. The Connective Tissue Matrix of the Diseased Periodontium
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 14 Developmental Aspects of the Periodontium
I. Introduction
II. The Origins of the Periodontal Tissues
III. The Development of Fiber Groups in the Ligament
IV. Hertwig's Epithelial Root Sheath
V. Remodeling in the Developing Periodontium
References
Chapter 15 Development of Gingival Crevicular Epithelium and Periodontal Disease
I. Introduction
II. A General Morphological Description of the Gingival Sulcus
III. Interfaces: Conceptual Aspects
IV. Interactions within Gingival Tissues
V. Theoretical Aspects of Cementum Repair
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 16 Salivary Gland Morphogenesis: Ultrastructural Criteria
I. Introduction
II. The Secretory Process
III. Secretory Processes in the Parotid Acinar Cell
IV. Future Direction
References
Chapter 17 Developmental Aspects of the Lymphocyte: Nucleic Acid Metabolism in Normal and Malignant Lymphoid Cells
I. Introduction
II. Description of the System
III. The Viral Etiology of Burkitt's Lymphoma
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 18 Developmental Considerations: Carcinogenesis and Oncology
I. Introduction
II. Cell and Tissue Regulatory Systems
III. In Vitro Model Systems of Tumor Induction
IV. Oral Tumors Induced by Polyoma Virus
V. Murine Organ and Tissue Specificity of Tumor Induction by Polyoma Virus
VI. Epitheliomesenchymal Interactions in Mouse Salivary Tumor Induction by Polyoma Virus
VII. Epitheliomesenchymal Interactions in Mouse Ameloblastoma Induction by Polyoma Virus
VIII. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 442
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278186