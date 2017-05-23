Development Theories and Methods of Fracture-Vug Carbonate Reservoirs explores the theories and methods for successful development of a fracture-vug reservoir by presenting the developmental strategies used in the Tahe oilfield.

Some of the theories and methods of developing the Tahe fracture-vug reservoirs have been inspired by two China national research projects: The ‘Basic research on development of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs’ (2006-2010), and the ‘Basic research on production mechanism and oil recovery enhancement of fracture-vugcarbonate reservoirs’ (2011-2015), with support by the National Basic Research Program of China.

These theories and methods have facilitated the successful development of the fracture-vug reservoir in the Tahe oilfield, providing effective technologies and inspirations to developing similar reservoirs everywhere.