Development Theories and Methods of Fracture-Vug Carbonate Reservoirs
1st Edition
Description
Development Theories and Methods of Fracture-Vug Carbonate Reservoirs explores the theories and methods for successful development of a fracture-vug reservoir by presenting the developmental strategies used in the Tahe oilfield.
Some of the theories and methods of developing the Tahe fracture-vug reservoirs have been inspired by two China national research projects: The ‘Basic research on development of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs’ (2006-2010), and the ‘Basic research on production mechanism and oil recovery enhancement of fracture-vugcarbonate reservoirs’ (2011-2015), with support by the National Basic Research Program of China.
These theories and methods have facilitated the successful development of the fracture-vug reservoir in the Tahe oilfield, providing effective technologies and inspirations to developing similar reservoirs everywhere.
Key Features
- Provides information on both theoretical developments and technological innovations
- Applies the modern karst formation characterization and the fracture-vug hierarchical structure to geological investigations of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
- Introduces the karst facies-controlling 3D geologic modeling of fracture-vug reservoir formations
- Proposes the coupled-processing and equivalent multi-medium numerical simulation methods of fracture-vug reservoirs
- Presents development methodologies and techniques of water/gas flooding
Readership
Researchers, professionals, graduate and research students involved in theory and operation of carbonate reservoir development
Table of Contents
1 Fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs: origins and features
1.1 Features of fracture-vug reservoirs
1.2 Developmental and evolutionary mechanism of palaeo-karst
1.3 Development mode of carbonate fracture-vug system
1.4 Plane distribution features of fracture-vug system in Tahe Oilfield
1.5 Vertical distribution features of fracture-vug system in Tahe Oilfield
1.6 Genetic mechanism and development features of fracture system
1.7 Classification and features of filling materials in fracture-vug system
2 Geophysical description of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
2.1 Seismic forward modelling of fracture-vug reservoirs
2.2 Seismic response features of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
2.3 Accurate seismic imaging methods of fracture-vug reservoirs
2.4 Seismic identification and fluid detection of fracture-vug reservoirs
2.5 Composite application of geophysical description technologies for fracture-vug reservoirs
3 Three-dimensional geology modelling of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
3.1 Identification of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
3.2 Characterization of fracture-vug units
3.3 Three-dimensional modelling of discrete distribution of fracture-vug reservoirs
3. 4 Attribute parameter modelling of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
3.5 Verification and application of geology model of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
4 Fluid flow pattern of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
4.1 Design of physical modelling experiment of media in fracture-vug reservoirs
4.2 Single-phase fluid flow pattern of media in fracture-vug reservoirs
4.3 Two-phase fluid flow pattern of media in fracture-vug reservoirs
4.4 Pattern of fluid flow between media systems in fracture-vug reservoirs
4.5 Fluid flow pattern and numerical experiment of media in fracture-vug reservoirs
5 Numerical modelling of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs
5.1 Mathematical model of fracture-vug reservoirs
5.2 Numerical solution of the mathematical model of fracture-vug reservoirs
5.3 Verification of numerical modelling methods
6 Development technology for fracture-vug carbonate reservoir
6.1 Performance analysis techniques for fracture-vug reservoir
6.2 Waterflooding development technology for fracture-vug oil reservoirs
6.3 Nitrogen injection EOR technology for fracture-vug reservoirs
6.4 Horizontal well sidetracking and reservoir stimulation technologies for fracture-cavern oil reservoirs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 23rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132463
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132470
About the Author
Yang Li
Yang Li is the vice chief engineer of Sinopec Corp., an Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and is engaged in research of petroleum geology and oil/gas reservoir development. Yang Li served as the chief scientist for two projects ‘Basic research on development of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs’(2006-2010), and ‘Basic research on production mechanism and oil recovery enhancement of fracture-vug carbonate reservoirs’ (2011-2015) supported by the National Basic Research Program of China (973 Program).
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice chief engineer of Sinopec Corp. and an Academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering