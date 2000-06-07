Development of the Nervous System

Preface. Acknowledgements.

Induction Development and Evolution of Neurons.

Early Embryology of Metazoans.

Neural Tissue Is Derived from Ectoderm.

Interactions with Neighboring Tissues Are Required for the Ectoderm to Make Neural Tissue in Many Animals.

Interactions among the Ectodermal Cells Control the Process of Neuroblast Segregation.

Polarity and Regionalization Regional Identity of the Nervous System.

The Anterior-Posterior Axis and Hox Genes.

Hox Gene Function.

Signaling Molecules that Pattern the Anterior-Posterior Axis in Vertebrates. Organizing Centers in the Developing Brain.

Forebrain Development, Prosomeres and Pax Genes.

Dorsal-Ventral Polarity in the Neural Tube.

Molecular Basis of Dorsal-Ventral Polarity.

Dorsal Neural Tube and Neural Crest.

Birth and Migration Cell Cycle Genes Control the Number of Neurons Generated during Development.

Cell Interactions Control the Number of Neurons and Glia Generated.

Cerebral Cortex Histogenesis. The Subventricular Zone: A Secondary Zone of Neurogenesis.

Cerebellar Cortex Histogenesis.

Postembryonic and Adult Neurogenesis.

Determination and Differentiation Transcriptional Control of Invariant Lineages.

Position and Determination.

Multiple Interactions in a Lineage-Based System with Asymmetric Cell Division.

The Dominance of Cellular Interactions in the Determination of Drosphila Retinal Cells.

Vertebrate Retinogenesis Has a Similar Developmental Strategy.

Glial Cell Fate.

Fate Decisions in the Vertebrate Neural Crest. Neuronal Fate in the Vertebrate Spinal Cord.

Laminar Fate in the Cerebral Cortex.

Positional Cues Determine Axonal Projection Patterns.

Regulation of Phenotype by the Target.

Conclusions.

Axon Growth and Guidance Axonal Navigation.

The Growth Cone.

The Growing Zone. The Dynamic Cytoskeleton.

Growth Cone Guidance.

Mechanical Guidance.

Adhesive Guidance.

Extracellular Matrix and Axon Outgrowth.

Cell Adhesion Molecules.

Labeled Pathways and Global Guidance.

Gradients of Diffusible Tropic Factors.

Repulsive Factors . Axon Regeneration.

Guidance at the Target.

Signal Transduction.

Summary.

Target Selection Cellular Target Recognition.

Multicellular Targets.

Secondary Targets.

Targeting to the Correct Layer. Topographic Mapping.

Mapping the Body.

Somatotopy: Maps in the Brain and Their Modification.

Visual Maps and the Theory of Chemospecificity.

Determination of Retinotopic Identity.

Shifting Connections, Fine Tuning, and Registration.

Olfactory Maps.

Computational Maps.

Summary.

Survival and Growth What Does Neuron Death Look Like?

How Many Neurons Die?

Survival Depends on the Synaptic Target.

NGF: A Target-Derived Survival Factor.

NGF Is a Member of the Neurotrophin Family.

There Is a Family of Neurotrophin Receptors.

The Low-Affinity Neurotrophin Receptor.

The Expanding World of Survival Factors.

Endocrine Control of Cell Survival. Cell Death Requires Protein Synthesis.

Intracellular Signaling.

Caspases: Agents of Death . Regulating Death Proteins.

Synaptic Transmission at the Target.

Afferent Regulation of Cell Survival.

Summary.

Synapse Formation and Electric Function Synaptogenesis.

What Does Synapse Formation Look Like?

Where Do Synaptic Specializations Form?

Initial Signs of Synaptogenesis in Vitro.

Role of Calcium during Presynaptic Differentiation.

Second Messengers Mediate Presynaptic Differentiation.

Molecular Signals and Presynaptic Differentiation. Receptor Clustering Signifies Postsynaptic Differentiation at NMJ.

Presynaptic Terminals Induce Receptor Aggregation.

Agrin, a Transynaptic Clustering Signal.

Postsynaptic Response to Agrin.

Receptor Clustering Mechanisms in the CNS.

Regulation of Receptor Expression and Synthesis.

Neuronal Activity Limits Receptor Expression.

ARIA, a Transynaptic Regulator of Transcription.

Synaptic Transmission.

Rapid Modulation of Release and Receptor Function.

Maturation of Transmission and Receptor Isoform Transitions.

Maturation of Transmitter Reuptake.

Appearance of Synaptic Inhibition.

Is Inhibition Really Inhibitory during Development?

Electrical Properties.

Resting Potential and Membrane Properties.

The Action Potential.

Channel Diversity.

Significance of Calcium Channel Expression . Regulation of Ionic Channel Expression.

Summary.

Refinement of Synaptic Connections Rearranging Synaptic Connections.

Functional Synapses Are Eliminated.

Axonal Arbors Are Refined or Eliminated.

Some Terminals Expand or Remain Stable.

Neural Activity Regulates Synaptic Connections.

Sensory Coding Properties Reflect Synapse Rearrangement.

Activity Contributes to the Alignment of Sensory Maps.

Spontaneous Activity and Afferent Segregation.

Some Forms of Plasticity Have a Time Limit.

Cellular Events during Synapse Elimination.

Synapses Interact Over a Short Distance.

Effect of Disuse.

Heterosynaptic Depression.

Postsynaptic Receptors Are Eliminated.

Involvement of Intracellular Calcium.

NMDA Receptors and Calcium Signaling.

The Role of Second Messenger Systems.

Metabotropic Receptors: The Plot Broadens.

Gain Control.

Silent Synapses.

Plasticity of Inhibitory Connections . Synaptic Influence on Neuron Morphology.

Conclusions.

Behavioral Development Behavioral Ontogeny.

Cellular and Environmental Mechanisms.

Environmental Determinants of Behavioral Development.

Motor Behavior: The First Movements.

Are the First Behaviors Spontaneous or Reflexive?

The Mechanism of Spontaneous Movements .

Embryonic Movements: Uncoordinated or Integrated?

The Role of Activity in the Emergence of Coordinated Behavior.

Embryo-Specific Behaviors.

Motor Learning.

Beginning to Make Sense of the World.

Asking Babies Questions.

Sharp Eyesight.

Acute Hearing.

Sex-Specific Behavior.

Genetic Sex.

Hormonal Signals.

Hormonal Control of Brain Gender.

Genetic Control of Brain Gender.

Singing in the Brain.

From Gonads to Brain?

Learning to Remember.

Where's Mamma?

Fear and Loathing.

Complex Tasks.

Getting Information from One Brain to Another.

Language. Summary.

References.

Index.