Development of the Nervous System
2nd Edition
Description
Development of the Nervous System, Second Edition has been thoroughly revised and updated since the publication of the First Edition. It presents a broad outline of neural development principles as exemplified by key experiments and observations from past and recent times. The text is organized along a development pathway from the induction of the neural primordium to the emergence of behavior. It covers all the major topics including the patterning and growth of the nervous system, neuronal determination, axonal navigation and targeting, synapse formation and plasticity, and neuronal survival and death. This new text reflects the complete modernization of the field achieved through the use of model organisms and the intensive application of molecular and genetic approaches. The original, artist-rendered drawings from the First Edition have all been redone and colorized to so that the entire text is in full color. This new edition is an excellent textbook for undergraduate and graduate level students in courses such as Neuroscience, Medicine, Psychology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, and Developmental Biology.
Key Features
- Updates information including all the new developments made in the field since the first edition
- Now in full color throughout, with the original, artist-rendered drawings from the first edition completely redone, revised, colorized, and updated
Readership
Neuroscience researchers, students, and educators at graduate and medical schools.
Table of Contents
Neural Induction Polarity and Segmentation Birth and Migration Determination and Differentiation Axon Growth and Guidance Target Selection Naturally Occuring Neuron Death Synapse Formation and Function Refinement of Synaptic Connectivity Behavioral Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 2nd November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472492
About the Author
Dan Sanes
Dr. Sanes is Professor in the Center for Neural Science and Department of Biology at New York University. Named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in 2010 for his research in auditory central nervous system development, his research has been supported by the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders and the National Science Foundation. His lab studies synaptic plasticity and central auditory processing, and the phenomenon of hearing loss during development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Center for Neural Science and Department of Biology, New York University, NY, USA
Thomas Reh
Dr. Reh is Professor of Biological Structure and Director of the Neurobiology and Behavior Program at the University of Washington. He is currently a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, and of a start-up biotechnology company, Acucela. He has received several awards for his work, including the AHFMR and Sloan Scholar awards and has published over 100 journal articles, reviews and books. Funded by numerous N.I.H. and private foundation grants, his lab is focused on the development and repair of the retina, with an overall goal of understanding the cellular and molecular biology of regeneration in the eye.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biological Structure and Director of the Neurobiology and Behavior Program, University of Washington, Seattle, USA
William Harris
Dr. Harris is co-chair of Cambridge Neuroscience and Director of Studies in Neuroscience. He is also Head of the Department of Physiology, Development, and Neuroscience, and is Professor of Anatomy. Elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of London in 2007, he was Professor of Biology at UCSD prior to accepting a position at Cambridge. His lab is working to elucidate the cellular and molecular events that are used to push or induce cells to transition from proliferating stem cells to differentiated neurons and glia, and how particular regions of the nervous system produce the right number of neurons and the right proportions of different neuron subtypes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Physiology, Development, and Neuroscience, Professor of Anatomy, University of Cambridge, UK
Reviews
"The images are vastly superior to the first edition and the CD with images is a big help for lectures.... for now it might be reasonable to call it the best text available for Developmental Neurobiology." Stuart Tobet, Department of Biolomedical Sciences, Colorado State University "This second edition of Development of the Nervous System is very impressive and a great improvement on the first edition which I have used for the last 4 years in my course. The authors should be very proud of such a fine product." --Ford F. Ebner, Professor of Psychology and Cell and Developmental Biology, Neuroscience, Vanderbilt University, Tennessee, USA Praise for the First Edition: "...a truly excellent text that will serve to excite new students in neuroscience and development for years to come...[The authors] imbue their text with enthusiasm, which combined with a scholarly and methodical review of the history of developmental neurology, generates a shockingly easy to read and interesting text." --TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES (May 2001) "Clearly and accurately written, beautifully illustrated and thoughtfully organized, this book covers everything from neural induction to the ontogeny of behavior in a style that is easily accessible to students." --RONALD W. OPPENHEIM, Ph.D., Department of Neurobiology & Anatomy, Wake Forest University, Bowman Gray Medical School "The book provides a scholarly review of the past and a carefully pruned view of the present. With relief, I can add that it is written in a clear, accessible style that students will appreciate." --Sally Temple, NATURE NEUROSCIENCE "I certainly intend to make this book required reading for our own graduate course in Developmental Neuroscience." --JOHN L. BIXBY, Neuroscience Program, University of Miami, School of Medicine