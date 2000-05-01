Development of Methods for Characterisation of Roughness in Three Dimensions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781857180237, 9780080950044

Development of Methods for Characterisation of Roughness in Three Dimensions

1st Edition

Authors: Ken Stout Liam Blunt W. Dong E. Mainsah N. Luo T. Mathia P. Sullivan H. Zahouani
eBook ISBN: 9780080950044
Paperback ISBN: 9781857180237
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st May 2000
Page Count: 384
Description

Based on research funded by the European Commission, this important handbook provides a basis for a unified approach to three-dimensional surface finish assessment. It covers a broad range of issues related to 3-D micro-topography, with particular emphasis on standardisation, measurement, characterisation and interpretation. This reprint includes an updating introductory section. This work is to be the basis for a 3D international standard.

Key Features

· Updated version of noted previous publication · Contains basis, for the first time, for a unified approach to the subject · The basis for a 3D international standard

Readership

Specialists in micro instrumentation, precision engineering practitioners and academics, mechanical, quality assurance, production engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Updating introduction to this revised reprint;
  2. An integrated approach to the assessment of 3-D micro-topography;
  3. Techniques and fidelity of data collection;
  4. Measurement strategy of the stylus instrument;
  5. Effects of stylus geometry and loading;
  6. Fidelity of the measurement datum;
  7. The selection of sampling conditions;
  8. Specification for a unified data file format;
  9. Reference for 3-D topography characterisation;
  10. Digital filtering of 3-D surface topography;
  11. Characterisation techniques;
  12. Parameters for characterising 3-D surfaces;
  13. The effects of quantisation on 3-D topography characterisation;
  14. Functional characterisation of engineering surfaces ;
  15. Calibration of surface topography instruments.

About the Author

Ken Stout

Liam Blunt

Professor Liam Blunt is Taylor Hobson Professor of Surface Metrology at the University of Huddersfield, UK. He is author of numerous published papers and other contributions on surface technology, and is co-author with Ken Stout of Three Dimensional Surface Topography (published by Penton Press, 2000).

Affiliations and Expertise

Taylor Hobson Professor of Surface Metrology at the University of Huddersfield, UK

W. Dong

E. Mainsah

N. Luo

T. Mathia

P. Sullivan

H. Zahouani

