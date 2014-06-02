Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems
1st Edition
Description
Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems fourth edition presents a global and synthetic view of the main aspects of the development of the stato-acoustic system. Unique to this volume is the joint discussion of two sensory systems that, although close at the embryological stage, present divergences during development and later reveal conspicuous functional differences at the adult stage. This work covers the development of auditory receptors up to the central auditory system from several animal models, including humans. Coverage of the vestibular system, spanning amphibians to effects of altered gravity during development in different species, offers examples of the diversity and complexity of life at all levels, from genes through anatomical form and function to, ultimately, behavior.
The new edition of Development of Auditory and Vestibular Systems will continue to be an indispensable resource for beginning scientists in this area and experienced researchers alike.
Key Features
- Full-color figures illustrate the development of the stato-acoustic system pathway
- Covers a broad range of species, from drosophila to humans, demonstrating the diversity of morphological development despite similarities in molecular processes involved at the cellular level
- Discusses a variety of approaches, from genetic-molecular biology to psychophysics, enabling the investigation of ontogenesis and functional development
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in sensory neuroscience and developmental biology, as well as otologists and hearing specialists in psychophysics
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Early Development of the Vertebrate Inner Ear
- Summary
- 1. The Adult Inner Ear
- 2. Development of the Inner Ear
- Chapter 2. Development of the Auditory Organ (Johnston’s Organ) in Drosophila
- Summary
- 1. Johnston’s Organ as a Specialized Chordotonal Organ
- 2. Structure and Function of Johnston’s Organ
- 3. Development of Johnston’s Organ
- 4. Genetic Control of Early Patterning
- 5. Regulation of Atonal and Sense Organ Precursor Specification in JO Development
- 6. Generating Scolopidia: Division of the Sense Organ Precursors
- 7. Chordotonal Neuron Differentiation in JO Development
- 8. Structure of JO Neurons
- 9. Gene Activation During JO Neuron Differentiation
- 10. Transcriptional Regulation of Ciliogenesis and Assembly of the Mechanosensory Apparatus
- 11. Developmental Emergence of Mechanosensory Specialization
- 12. How much of the Developmental Regulatory Network is Conserved in Vertebrate Hair Cells?
- 13. Support Cell Differentiation
- 14. JO Sensory Subspecializations Map to Distinct Subgroups of JO Neurons
- 15. The Development of JO Neuronal Subgroups
- 16. Sound Detection and Chordotonal Diversity in the Drosophila Larva
- 17. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Zebrafish Inner Ear Development and Function
- Summary
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Development of the Zebrafish Inner Ear
- 3. Zebrafish Hearing and Vestibular Function
- 4. Disease Models
- 5. New Technologies
- 6. Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter 4. Human Gene Discovery for Understanding Development of the Inner Ear and Hearing Loss
- 1. Introduction – The Genetics of Hereditary Hearing Loss
- 2. Identification of Deafness Genes
- 3. Mechanisms of Hearing – Lessons from Mice
- 4. Development of the Inner Ear
- 5. The Hair Bundle and Stereocilia
- 6. Junctions Between Cells: Gap and Tight Junctions
- 7. Planar Cell Polarity of the Hair Bundle
- 8. Gene Expression and Regulation
- 9. Summary
- Chapter 5. Planar Cell Polarity in the Cochlea
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Planar Cell Polarity in the Inner Ear
- 3. Planar Cell Polarity Regulation in the Cochlea
- 4. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Chapter 6. Functional Development of Hair Cells in the Mammalian Inner Ear
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mammalian Auditory System
- 3. Mammalian Vestibular System
- 4. Conclusions and Remarks
- Chapter 7. Neuronal Circuitries During Inner Ear Development
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Development of the Afferent Innervation Pattern
- 3. Development of the Efferent Innervation Pattern
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Recapitulating Inner Ear Development with Pluripotent Stem Cells: Biology and Translation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Why Stem Cells?
- 3. Progress Towards Reconstitution of Inner Ear Development in vitro
- 4. Prospects for Clinical Translation
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter 9. Development of Mammalian Primary Sound Localization Circuits
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Overview of Brainstem Primary Sound Localization Circuits
- 3. Early Development of the Auditory Brainstem
- 4. Activity in the Developing Auditory System
- 5. Development of Soma-Dendritic Morphology and Innervation
- 6. Maturation of Intrinsic Cell Excitability and Voltage-Dependent Channels
- 7. Maturation of Synaptic Transmission and the Role of Neuronal Activity
- 8. Refinement of Circuits and the Role of Neuronal Activity
- 9. Concluding Remarks and Future Directions
- Chapter 10. Development of Fundamental Aspects of Human Auditory Perception
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Methodological Challenge
- 3. Auditory Sensitivity in Quiet
- 4. Frequency and Pitch Discrimination
- 5. Intensity Discrimination
- 6. Duration Discrimination
- 7. Spectral Shape and Timbre Discrimination
- 8. Loudness Perception
- 9. Frequency Selectivity and Simultaneous Masking
- 10. Temporal Processing
- 11. Informational and Distracting Masking
- 12. Auditory Scene Analysis
- 13. Sound Localization
- 14. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Developmental Plasticity of the Central Auditory System: Evidence from Deaf Children Fitted with Cochlear Implants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Developmental Plasticity in a System Deprived of Appropriate Stimulation
- 3. Harnessing Developmental Plasticity for Improved Clinical Outcomes
- 4. Summary
- Chapter 12. Development of the Mammalian ‘Vestibular’ System: Evolution of Form to Detect Angular and Gravity Acceleration
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Evolving a Labyrinth: Transforming a Gravistatic Otocyst into a Multi-Sensory Organ
- 3. Morphological Development of the Mouse Ear: Transforming an Otocyst into a Labyrinth
- 4. Formation of Hair Cells and Sensory Epithelia
- 5. Neuronal Development of the Mouse Ear: Making and Routing Unique Subtypes from Endorgans to the Central Nervous System
- 6. Conclusion and Outlook
- Chapter 13. Development of the Statoacoustic System of Amphibians
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Inner Ear Induction
- 3. Morphogenesis of the Inner Ear
- 4. Development of Sensory Epithelia and their Innervation
- 5. Development of the Middle Ear
- 6. Functional Development
- 7. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 14. Development of the Central Vestibular System
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Early Developmental Studies
- 3. Chick Tangential Nucleus as a Model
- 4. Emergence of Movements in Embryos
- 5. Recent Studies on the Development of Neuron Structure
- 6. Recent Studies on the Organization of the Vestibular Nuclei
- 7. Recent Studies on the Emergence of Neuron Electrophysiological Properties
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 15. Functional Development of the Vestibular System: Sensorimotor Pathways for Stabilization of Gaze and Posture
- 1. General Introduction to the Inner Ear Functions: Audition and Balance in Different Species
- 2. Ontogeny of the Vestibular System
- 3. Developmental Questions
- 4. Conclusion: Understanding the Inner Ear Physiology Through Interspecies Comparison Using an Ecophysiological perspective
- Chapter 16. Development of Vestibular Systems in Altered Gravity
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Studies in Aquatic Vertebrates
- 3. Studies in Higher Vertebrates
- 4. Invertebrates
- 5. General Considerations
- 6. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 2nd June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124081086
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124080881
About the Editor
Raymond Romand
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut de Clinique de la Souris and Institut de Biologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire Illkirch, France
Isabel Varela-Nieto
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Investigaciones Biomédicas "Alberto Sols," CSIC-UAM, Madrid, Spain