Development of Anti-Asthma Drugs - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408115766, 9781483192475

Development of Anti-Asthma Drugs

1st Edition

Authors: Derek R. Buckle Harry Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483192475
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd October 1984
Page Count: 416
Description

Development of Anti-Asthma Drugs reviews existing asthma treatments and novel approaches currently under investigation, in the context of their mode of action and clinical effectiveness, in the hope that this might lead to a greater understanding of the factors involved in the expression of the disease and, therefore, in the design of better drugs. It is planned based on the concept of the causes and treatment of asthma, This book is organized in three main parts. Part I deals with the nature of asthma, its pathological mechanisms, natural history and epidemiology. Part II discusses mediators associated with asthma including platelet-activating factor, leukotrienes and histamine. Part II covers pharmaceutical approaches in the development of anti-asthma drugs and includes sections on inhibitors of mediator release and competitive and functional antagonists. This book will be of interest to persons dealing with studies on anti-asthma drugs and those interested in pharmacological development.

Table of Contents


Contents

Introduction

Part 1 Asthma—The Nature of the Disease

1 Asthma—The Nature of the Disease

Definition—What Is Asthma?

Natural History

Epidemiology

Pathological Mechanisms

Part 2 Mediators

2 Histamine

Introduction

Histamine Release

Actions of Histamine

Concluding Remarks

3 Leukotrienes

Introduction

Structure, Formation and Metabolism

Biological Activities of the Leukotrienes

Conclusions

4 Platelet-Activating Factor

Introduction

Historical Overview of Platelet-Activating Factor

Structure and Metabolism of PAF

PAF Production In Inflammation

PAF-Induced Platelet Stimulation

Other Inflammatory Effects of PAF

Physiology

Effects On Smooth Muscle

Effects of Vascular Permeability

Pharmacological Modulation

Conclusion

5 Eosinophils and Neutrophils

Introduction

General Properties of Eosinophils and Neutrophils

Allergy and the Eosinophil

Allergy and the Neutrophil

Inflammatory Cells and the Progression of Asthma

Corticosteroids, Eosinophils and Neutrophils

Summary

6 Acetylcholine Laurie

Introduction

Acetylcholine As A Neurotransmitter

The Cholinergic Nervous System In Asthma

Summary

Part 3 Pharmacological Approaches

Section 1 Competitive Antagonists

7 Hi Antihistamines

8 SRS-A Antagonists

9 Anti-Cholinergic Drugs

Section 2 Functional Antagonists

10 Drugs Acting At Adrenoceptors

11 Theophylline

12 Prostaglandins and Related Compounds

Section 3 Inhibitors of Mediator Release

13 Disodium Cromoglycate and Compounds With Similar Activities

14 Corticosteroids

15 Non-Steroidal Inhibitors of Arachidonic Acid Metabolism

16 Specific Hyposensitization

Summary

Index


About the Author

Derek R. Buckle

Harry Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Paediatric Haematologist, Department of Pathology, Royal Brisbane hospital; Clinical Professor in Child Health, University of Queensland

