Development, Maturation, and Senescence of Neuroendocrine Systems
1st Edition
A Comparative Approach
Description
Development, Maturation, and Senescence of Neuroendocrine Systems: A Comparative Approach discusses the various phases of the aging continuum of neuroendocrine systems. This book explores the fundamental and physiological component of animals, which is an essential contributor to senescence.
Organized into three parts encompassing 21 chapters, this volume starts with a discussion of the concept of neurosecretory neuron that was introduced by Ernst Scharrer in 1928. This book discusses the challenges in the study of the development of the neuroendocrine system in insects, with a focus on Lepidoptera. Other chapters consider the neuroendocrine mechanisms that control the physiological processes in crustaceans. The reader is then introduced to the major neurohemal structures in crustaceans, including the sinus gland, the pericardial organs, and the post-commissural organs. The final chapter discusses the two brain systems that show impact of endogenous steroids that account for subsets of senescent changes.
This book is a valuable resource for neurobiologists, molecular biologists, and immunologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Comparison of Neuroendocrine Systems
1. An Introduction to the Neuroendocrine System
2. Development of the Insect Neuroendocrine System
3. Development, Maturation, and Aging in the Crustacean Neuroendocrine System
4. Aging in Molluscan Nervous and Neuroendocrine Systems
5. Neuroendocrine Aspects of Amphibian Metamorphosis
Part II Development and Aging of Reproductive Systems and Functions
6. An Introduction to Development and Aging of Reproductive Systems and Functions
7. The Brain-Pituitary-Gonad Axis in Poikilotherms
8. The Brain-Pituitary-Gonad Axis in Homeotherms
9. Neuroendocrine Regulation of the Mammalian Fetus
10. Prenatal and Postnatal Functions of the Biological Clock in Reproductive Development
11. Comparative Aspects of Female Puberty
12. Neurohumoral Hysteresis as a Mechanism for Aging in Humans and Other Species: Comparative Aspects
13. Salmonids and Annual Fishes: Death after Sex
Part III Neuroendocrinology and the Environment
14. Development and Senescence of the Neuroendocrine Systems Controlling Growth and Responses to the Environment: An Introduction
15. Neuroendocrine Models Regulating Lifespan
16. Thyroid Hormones in Early Development, with Special Reference to Teleost Fishes
17. The Hypothalamo-Pituitary (Growth Hormone)-Somatomedin Axis
18. Development and Aging of the Thyroid in Homeotherms
19. The Adrenals
20. Development, Maturation, and Senescence of Sympathetic Innervation of Secondary Immune Organs
21 Is Senescence Obligatory in Eukaryotic Cells?
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150125