Development in the Preschool Years
1st Edition
Birth to Age Five
Description
Development in the Preschool Years: Birth to Age Five reports a prospective longitudinal analysis of influences on development in the years from birth to age five. While speculation on the ways in which young children grow tends to be in terms of generalities, this volume emphasizes the role of empirical data in such discourse, and attempts to relate observations to an antecedent set o f quantitative findings. At a more particular level, the investigation considers six aspects of development: motor, intellectual, language, somatic, social, and physical development.
The book is organized into three parts. The first part contains chapters that review of the corpus of longitudinal studies, specific approaches, and recent research; and describe the methods used to generate and analyze the data. The second part provides multivariate regression analyses of the data in six domains while the third part presents a discussion of the findings. The fundamental intent of this investigation is to make a contribution to policy formation for the early years of life.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Old Man River's Children
Introduction
The River and the People
The Metropolitan Area
2 Longitudinal Studies
Terminology
Retrospective Study
Prospective Study
Case Studies and Small Sample Studies
Contemporary Design
Archival Studies
3 Procedures
Introduction
The Cohort
Variables
Gathering and Processing Data
Data Subsets
Data Analysis
4 Motor Development
Introduction
Motor Development
Hypotheses
Measures
Results
Discussion
5 Intellectual Development
Introduction
Intellectual Development
Hypotheses
Measures
Results
Discussion
6 Language Development
Introduction
Language Development
Hypotheses
Measures
Results
Discussion
7 Somatic Development
Introduction
Somatic Development
Hypotheses
Measures
Results
Discussion
8 Social Development
Introduction
Social Development
Hypotheses
Measures
Results
Discussion
9 Physical Development
Introduction
Measures
Physical Development
Hypotheses
Results-Height
Results-Weight
Discussion
10 Discussion
Regression Models and Variance
Stages of Development
Comparative Influences
Influences on Child Development
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261225