Development in the Preschool Years

1st Edition

Birth to Age Five

Authors: Thomas E. Jordan
Editors: Allen J. Edwards
eBook ISBN: 9781483261225
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 280
Description

Development in the Preschool Years: Birth to Age Five reports a prospective longitudinal analysis of influences on development in the years from birth to age five. While speculation on the ways in which young children grow tends to be in terms of generalities, this volume emphasizes the role of empirical data in such discourse, and attempts to relate observations to an antecedent set o f quantitative findings. At a more particular level, the investigation considers six aspects of development: motor, intellectual, language, somatic, social, and physical development.
The book is organized into three parts. The first part contains chapters that review of the corpus of longitudinal studies, specific approaches, and recent research; and describe the methods used to generate and analyze the data. The second part provides multivariate regression analyses of the data in six domains while the third part presents a discussion of the findings. The fundamental intent of this investigation is to make a contribution to policy formation for the early years of life.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Old Man River's Children

Introduction

The River and the People

The Metropolitan Area

2 Longitudinal Studies

Terminology

Retrospective Study

Prospective Study

Case Studies and Small Sample Studies

Contemporary Design

Archival Studies

3 Procedures

Introduction

The Cohort

Variables

Gathering and Processing Data

Data Subsets

Data Analysis

4 Motor Development

Introduction

Motor Development

Hypotheses

Measures

Results

Discussion

5 Intellectual Development

Introduction

Intellectual Development

Hypotheses

Measures

Results

Discussion

6 Language Development

Introduction

Language Development

Hypotheses

Measures

Results

Discussion

7 Somatic Development

Introduction

Somatic Development

Hypotheses

Measures

Results

Discussion

8 Social Development

Introduction

Social Development

Hypotheses

Measures

Results

Discussion

9 Physical Development

Introduction

Measures

Physical Development

Hypotheses

Results-Height

Results-Weight

Discussion

10 Discussion

Regression Models and Variance

Stages of Development

Comparative Influences

Influences on Child Development

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

