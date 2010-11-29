Development, Differentiation and Disease of the Para-Alimentary Tract, Volume 97
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Transcriptional Control of Acinar Development and Homeostasis
- Molecular Biology of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Progression:Aberrant Activation of Developmental Pathways
- Transcriptional Control of Hepatocyte Differentiation
- Molecular Mechanisms of Biliary Development
- Molecular determinants of liver zonation
- Fibrosis in the Liver: acute protection and chronic disease
- Hierarchies of transcriptional regulation during liver regeneration
- Biology of the Adult Hepatic Progenitor Cell: "Ghosts in the Machine"
- Signaling networks in human hepatocarcinogenesis - novel aspects and therapeutic options
Raymond J. MacDonald, Galvin H. Swift, and Francisco X. Real
Andrew D. Rhim and Ben Z. Stanger
Masato Nagaoka and Stephen A. Duncan
Frédéric P. Lemaigre
Cyril Torre, Christine Perret, and Sabine Colnot
Youngmin Lee and Scott L. Friedman
Svitlana Kurinna and Michelle Craig Barton
Houda Darwiche and Bryon E. Petersen
K. Breuhahn, P. Schirmacher
Description
Understanding how digestive organs develop, their physiology and structure is important for determining new therapies to combat diseases of the digestive organs. This volume reviews the latest research and developments in this field.
