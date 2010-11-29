Development, Differentiation and Disease of the Para-Alimentary Tract - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123852335, 9780123852342

Development, Differentiation and Disease of the Para-Alimentary Tract, Volume 97

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Klaus Kaestner
eBook ISBN: 9780123852342
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123852335
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th November 2010
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

  1. Transcriptional Control of Acinar Development and Homeostasis

    2. Raymond J. MacDonald, Galvin H. Swift, and Francisco X. Real

  2. Molecular Biology of Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Progression:Aberrant Activation of Developmental Pathways

    3. Andrew D. Rhim and Ben Z. Stanger

  3. Transcriptional Control of Hepatocyte Differentiation

    4. Masato Nagaoka and Stephen A. Duncan

  4. Molecular Mechanisms of Biliary Development

    5. Frédéric P. Lemaigre

  5. Molecular determinants of liver zonation

    6. Cyril Torre, Christine Perret, and Sabine Colnot

  6. Fibrosis in the Liver: acute protection and chronic disease

    7. Youngmin Lee and Scott L. Friedman

  7. Hierarchies of transcriptional regulation during liver regeneration

    8. Svitlana Kurinna and Michelle Craig Barton

  8. Biology of the Adult Hepatic Progenitor Cell: "Ghosts in the Machine"

    9. Houda Darwiche and Bryon E. Petersen

  9. Signaling networks in human hepatocarcinogenesis - novel aspects and therapeutic options

K. Breuhahn, P. Schirmacher

Description

Understanding how digestive organs develop, their physiology and structure is important for determining new therapies to combat diseases of the digestive organs. This volume reviews the latest research and developments in this field.

Key Features

Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
* Reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

Readership

Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123852342
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123852335

Reviews

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Klaus Kaestner Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, PA, USA

