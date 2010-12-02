Development, Differentiation, and Disease of the Luminal Gastrointestinal Tract - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123812803, 9780123812810

Development, Differentiation, and Disease of the Luminal Gastrointestinal Tract, Volume 96

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Klaus Kaestner
eBook ISBN: 9780123812810
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123812803
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2010
Page Count: 292
Table of Contents

    1. Molecular regulation of vertebrate early endoderm development.
      Kim Tremblay

    2. Making boundaries: Separating intestine from stomach
      Deborah Gumucio

    3. Molecular Determinants of the Esophageal Epithelium

    4. Cdx genes, inflammation and the pathogenesis of Barrett's metaplasia.
      John Lynch

    5. Differentiation of the gastric mucosa
      Jason Mills

    6. Gastric Cancer Stem Cell
      Ramesh Shivdasani

    7. Oxyntic Atrophy and Gastric Cancer
      Jim Goldenring

    8. Sonic hedgehog in gastric physiology and neoplastic transformation: friend or foe?
      Juanita Merchant

    9. The Intestinal Stem Cell
      Calvin Kuo

    10. The role of the basement membrane as a modulator of intestinal epithelial-mesenchymal interactions
      Michele Kedinger

    11. Differentiation of Enteroendocrine Cells
      Andrew Leiter

    12. Controlling gene expression in the intestinal epithelium
      David Breault

    13. Inflammatory Bowel Disease, dysplacia and CRC
      Deborah Rubin

    14. Transcriptional Control of Exocrine Pancreas Development
      Ray MacDonald

    15. Molecular Basis of Pancreatic Cancer
      Ben Stanger

    16. Determinants of early liver development
      Klaus Kaestner

    17. Development of the Biliary Tree
      Frederic LeMaigre

    18. Transcriptional Control of Hepatic Differentiation
      Steve Duncan

    19. Fibrosis in the Liver: Acute protection and chronic disease
      Scott Friedman

    20. Adult Hepatic Progenitor Cells
      Bryon Petersen

    21. Molecular Determinants of Liver Zonation
      Sabine Colnot

    22. Signaling Pathways in Liver Development and Maintenance
      Satdarshan (Paul) Monga

    23. Cascades of transcription regulation during liver regeneration
      Michelle BARTON

    24. The Molecular Basis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma
      Peter Schirmacher

     

    Description

    Understanding how digestive organs develop, their physiology and structure is important for determining new therapies to combat diseases of the digestive organs. Development, Differentiation, and Disease of the Luminal Gastrointestinal Tract reviews the latest research and developments in this field.

    Key Features

    • Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
    • Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
    • Includes reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields

    Readership

    Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.

    Reviews

    PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
    "Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal

    About the Serial Volume Editors

    Klaus Kaestner Serial Volume Editor

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Institute of Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, PA, USA

