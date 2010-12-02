Development, Differentiation, and Disease of the Luminal Gastrointestinal Tract, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Molecular regulation of vertebrate early endoderm development.
Kim Tremblay
- Making boundaries: Separating intestine from stomach
Deborah Gumucio
- Molecular Determinants of the Esophageal Epithelium
- Cdx genes, inflammation and the pathogenesis of Barrett's metaplasia.
John Lynch
- Differentiation of the gastric mucosa
Jason Mills
- Gastric Cancer Stem Cell
Ramesh Shivdasani
- Oxyntic Atrophy and Gastric Cancer
Jim Goldenring
- Sonic hedgehog in gastric physiology and neoplastic transformation: friend or foe?
Juanita Merchant
- The Intestinal Stem Cell
Calvin Kuo
- The role of the basement membrane as a modulator of intestinal epithelial-mesenchymal interactions
Michele Kedinger
- Differentiation of Enteroendocrine Cells
Andrew Leiter
- Controlling gene expression in the intestinal epithelium
David Breault
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease, dysplacia and CRC
Deborah Rubin
- Transcriptional Control of Exocrine Pancreas Development
Ray MacDonald
- Molecular Basis of Pancreatic Cancer
Ben Stanger
- Determinants of early liver development
Klaus Kaestner
- Development of the Biliary Tree
Frederic LeMaigre
- Transcriptional Control of Hepatic Differentiation
Steve Duncan
- Fibrosis in the Liver: Acute protection and chronic disease
Scott Friedman
- Adult Hepatic Progenitor Cells
Bryon Petersen
- Molecular Determinants of Liver Zonation
Sabine Colnot
- Signaling Pathways in Liver Development and Maintenance
Satdarshan (Paul) Monga
- Cascades of transcription regulation during liver regeneration
Michelle BARTON
- The Molecular Basis of Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Peter Schirmacher
Description
Understanding how digestive organs develop, their physiology and structure is important for determining new therapies to combat diseases of the digestive organs. Development, Differentiation, and Disease of the Luminal Gastrointestinal Tract reviews the latest research and developments in this field.
Key Features
- Discusses new discoveries, approaches, and ideas
- Contributions from leading scholars and industry experts
- Includes reference guide for researchers involved in molecular biology and related fields
Readership
Researchers, professors and graduate students in biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, biotechnology, and medicine.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 2nd December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123812810
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123812803
Reviews
PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"Full of interest not only for the molecular biologist--for whom the numerous references will be invaluable--but will also appeal to a much wider circle of biologists, and in fact to all those who are concerned with the living cell."--British Medical Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Klaus Kaestner Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, PA, USA