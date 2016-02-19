Development Begins at Home - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080274157, 9781483146768

Development Begins at Home

1st Edition

Problems and Prospects of the Sociology of Development

Authors: C. A. O. Van Nieuwenhuijze
eBook ISBN: 9781483146768
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 346
Description

Development Begins at Home: Problems and Prospects of the Sociology of Development examines the challenges posed by development to the field of sociology. The book first reviews colonialism and the emergent One World in terms of the history of ideas; discusses attitudes towards development; and examines the definitions of development. These are followed by separate chapters on the contributions of sociology to development studies. The considerable wealth of sociology in dealing with change and, to a lesser extent, with development is identified. Subsequent chapters examine points of departure for current and prospective work in the sociology of development. One is the profile of underdevelopment, sociologically understood, along with the matching configuration of development goals. Another is the true meaning of social development, as opposed to economic development. The main finding is that development may well cause the general outlook of sociology to change. The prospect is for a sociology of human dignity in the social nexus.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part One - A Revolving Stage

1. The Setting: The Emergent One World

2. Attitudes Towards Development

3. Developments in the Meaning of Development

Part Two - Bashful Actors

4. The Primacy of Economic Concerns: Challenge to Sociologists

5. Sociological Theories of Change and Development: A Typological Overview

A: Typology of Theories of Change by Basic Conceptualization

B: Review of Theoretical Positions According to Underlying Conceptualization of Change

C: Generality and Application of Theory; Multi-Disciplinarity as a Problem

D: Conclusion

6. The Societal Setting of Development as a Sociological Problem

Part Three - An Unfinished Script

7. Sociocultural Underdevelopment and Development Goal Anticipation

8. Social Development

9. The Challenge to Sociology

Index

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146768

