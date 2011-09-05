Development and Reform of Higher Education in China
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
List of abbreviations
About the authors
Chapter 1: Introduction to higher education in China
Chapter 2: Higher education system and its evolution
Chapter 3: Structure of higher education
Chapter 4: Marketization of higher education
Chapter 5: Internationalization of higher education
Chapter 6: Conclusion and prospects
Appendix
Bibliography
Index
Description
The Chinese higher education sector is an area subject to increasing attention from an international perspective. Written by authors centrally located within the education system in China, Development and Reform of Higher Education in China highlights not only the development of different aspects of higher education, but also the reform of the education system and its role in the educational and social development of the country. This book analyses recently collected data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China and the work of leading scholars in the field of higher education. It highlights the marketization of state-owned institutions and the increasing importance of the internationalization of higher education – two important features of education in a modern and global context.
Key Features
- Rich statistical data
- Sound theoretical foundation
- Provides a comprehensive and comparative study of national data sources and leading scholars
About the Authors
Hong Zhu Author
Professor Hong Zhu is the executive director of the Department of Foreign Language Education at Tianjin University of Commerce. She is also a member of the Teaching and Education Committee of the University and a member of the editorial board of the University journal, Study on Higher Education. As a leading researcher in her field she has contributed chapters to several books, taken part in research projects including the ‘Research on UNESCO’s Strategy for the Development of Education’ sponsored by Tianjin Leading Group for Education Science Planning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Shiyan Lou Author
Dr. Shiyan Lou is a lecturer at Tianjin University of Commerce. Her recent study focuses on education in China, including her doctoral dissertation. Several of her papers have been published in influential journals, such as Labour Economics Review, in the fields of education and economics. Dr. Lou has also participated in major research projects including the ‘Study on the Interaction between Human Capital and Economic Growth’ sponsored by National Natural Science Foundation of China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tianjin University of Commerce, China