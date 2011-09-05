Development and Reform of Higher Education in China - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346395, 9781780633596

Development and Reform of Higher Education in China

1st Edition

Authors: Hong Zhu Shiyan Lou
eBook ISBN: 9781780633596
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843346395
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017005
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 5th September 2011
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.41
123.60
135.00
114.75
82.50
70.13
103.00
87.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
87.55
135.00
114.75
82.50
70.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

List of abbreviations

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction to higher education in China

Chapter 2: Higher education system and its evolution

Chapter 3: Structure of higher education

Chapter 4: Marketization of higher education

Chapter 5: Internationalization of higher education

Chapter 6: Conclusion and prospects

Appendix

Bibliography

Index

Description

The Chinese higher education sector is an area subject to increasing attention from an international perspective. Written by authors centrally located within the education system in China, Development and Reform of Higher Education in China highlights not only the development of different aspects of higher education, but also the reform of the education system and its role in the educational and social development of the country. This book analyses recently collected data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China and the work of leading scholars in the field of higher education. It highlights the marketization of state-owned institutions and the increasing importance of the internationalization of higher education – two important features of education in a modern and global context.

Key Features

  • Rich statistical data
  • Sound theoretical foundation
  • Provides a comprehensive and comparative study of national data sources and leading scholars

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633596
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843346395
Paperback ISBN:
9780081017005

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Hong Zhu Author

Professor Hong Zhu is the executive director of the Department of Foreign Language Education at Tianjin University of Commerce. She is also a member of the Teaching and Education Committee of the University and a member of the editorial board of the University journal, Study on Higher Education. As a leading researcher in her field she has contributed chapters to several books, taken part in research projects including the ‘Research on UNESCO’s Strategy for the Development of Education’ sponsored by Tianjin Leading Group for Education Science Planning.

Affiliations and Expertise

Registered Acupuncturist and TCM Practitioner, Victoria, BC, Canada

Shiyan Lou Author

Dr. Shiyan Lou is a lecturer at Tianjin University of Commerce. Her recent study focuses on education in China, including her doctoral dissertation. Several of her papers have been published in influential journals, such as Labour Economics Review, in the fields of education and economics. Dr. Lou has also participated in major research projects including the ‘Study on the Interaction between Human Capital and Economic Growth’ sponsored by National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tianjin University of Commerce, China

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.