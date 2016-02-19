Development And Growth
2nd Edition
Description
The Biochemistry and Physiology of Bone, Second Edition: Volume III: Development and Growth focuses on bone development and growth, including bone repair and transplantation, the mechanisms of bone formation, and the role of hormones in bone formation and maintenance. It also explores osteogenesis in the human embryo and fetus, the internal remodeling and growth of bones, bone turnover and osteoporosis, cellular dynamics of bone, and the effects of radiation on bone. Organized into 12 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the biophysical principles affecting bone structure, with emphasis on the direct and indirect effects of pressure on cells and the possible mechanisms by which cell behavior is controlled by bioelectrical responses. It then discusses the periosteal and endochondral ossification of cartilage bone, internal remodeling in the young adult skeleton, structural aspects of bone growth, and radioautographic studies of bone formation. It also explains the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis; histology of osteocytic resorption; tritiated thymidine studies in bone; induction of heterotopic bone formation; requirements for cell survival in free autologous transplants; and skeletal effects of ovarian steroids. The book concludes with a chapter on the effects of radiation on tissues closely related to bone. Biochemists, cell biologists, physiologists, anatomists, orthopedists, pathologists, clinicians, biomedical engineers, graduate students, professors, and others interested in the bone development and growth will find this book highly informative.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Biophysical Principles Affecting Bone Structure
I. Introduction
II. Form and Function
III. Bioelectrical Effects on Cells and Their By-products
IV. Possible Mechanisms by Which Bioelectrical Responses Control Cell Behavior
V. Summary
References
Chapter 2. Osteogenesis in the Human Embryo and Fetus
I. Introduction
II. Ossification and Growth
III. Development of Specific Bones
IV. Onset and Sequence of Ossification
V. General Considerations of Bone Development
References
Chapter 3. The Internal Remodeling of Bones
I. Introduction
II. The Internal Remodeling in the Young Adult Skeleton
III. The Internal Remodeling in the Growing Skeleton
IV. The Internal Remodeling in the Aging Skeleton
V. The Significance of the Internal Remodeling
References
Chapter 4. The Growth of Bone
I. Body Growth and Bone Growth
II. Structural Aspects of Bone Growth
III. Physiological Control of Normal Bone Growth
IV. Bone Growth under Pathological Conditions
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Radioautographic Studies of Bone Formation
I. General Introduction
II. Historical Introduction
III. The Growing Osteon of Long Bones in Dogs as a Model for the Formation of Bone Tissue
IV. Biosynthesis of the Organic Bone Matrix—Collagen Formation
V. Biosynthesis of the Organic Bone Matrix—Mucopolysaccharide and Glycoprotein Formation
VI. Acquisition of Minerals by Bone Tissues
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Bone Turnover and Osteoporosis
I. Introduction
II. Osteopenias Associated with Known Abnormalities
III. Bone Turnover
IV. The Osteoporotic Patient
V. Osteoporosis and Osteomalacia
VI. Osteoporosis and Secondary and "Primary" Hyperparathyroidism
VII. Treatment of Osteoporosis
References
Chapter 7. Osteocytic Resorption
I. Introduction
II. Historical Review
III. Technical Approaches
IV. Cementolysis
V. The Place of Osteolysis in Bone Physiology
VI. Objection
VII. Enlarged Lacunae without Osteolysis
VIII. Osteocytic Resorption among Vertebrates
IX. Factors Which Promote Osteocytic Resorption
X. Adverse Factors
XI. Osteocytic Resorption in Human and Animal Pathology
References
Chapter 8. Cellular Dynamics of Bone
I. Introduction
II. Compartments of Bone Cells
III. Bone Surfaces
IV. Cellular Nomenclature
V. Cell Kinetics
VI. Tritiated Thymidine Studies in Bone
VII. The Effect of Different Agents on Cellular Dynamics
VIII. Other Studies
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 9. Induction of Heterotopic Bone Formation
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Existing Experimental Systems
III. The Nature of the Inductive Agent
IV. Transplantological Problems
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Repair and Transplantation of Bone
Part 1. The Repair of Bone
I. Introduction
II. The General Features of a Bone and the Location of the Various Members of the Bone Cell Lineage in Its Substance and on Its Surfaces
III. The Morphology and Behavior following a Fracture of the Members of the Bone Cell Lineage
IV. Fracture Healing in Man
Part 2. The Transplantation of Bone
I. Introduction
II. The Requirements for Cell Survival in Free Autologous Transplants
III. Transplants of Autologous Compact Bone
IV. Transplants of Homologous Compact Bone
V. Transplants of Autologous Cancellous Bone
VI. Transplants of Homologous Cancellous Bone
VII. The Types of Grafts Used in Some Common Clinical Conditions
VIII. Studies on the Transplantation of Epiphyseal Plates
References
Chapter 11. Steroid Hormones and Bone
I. Introduction
II. Scope of the Problem
III. Sexual Dimorphism of the Skeleton
IV. Ovarian Steroids
V. Testicular Steroids
VI. Anabolic Steroids with Minimal or No Androgenic Activity
VII. Adrenal Cortical Steroids
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 12. The Effects of Radiation on Bone
I. Introduction
II. Tissues Associated with Skeleton at Risk from Radiation
III. Radiation Dosimetry
IV. Characteristics of the Important Bone-Seeking Radionuclides
V. External Radiation
VI. Internal Radiation
VII. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1972
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161503