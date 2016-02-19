The Biochemistry and Physiology of Bone, Second Edition: Volume III: Development and Growth focuses on bone development and growth, including bone repair and transplantation, the mechanisms of bone formation, and the role of hormones in bone formation and maintenance. It also explores osteogenesis in the human embryo and fetus, the internal remodeling and growth of bones, bone turnover and osteoporosis, cellular dynamics of bone, and the effects of radiation on bone. Organized into 12 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the biophysical principles affecting bone structure, with emphasis on the direct and indirect effects of pressure on cells and the possible mechanisms by which cell behavior is controlled by bioelectrical responses. It then discusses the periosteal and endochondral ossification of cartilage bone, internal remodeling in the young adult skeleton, structural aspects of bone growth, and radioautographic studies of bone formation. It also explains the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis; histology of osteocytic resorption; tritiated thymidine studies in bone; induction of heterotopic bone formation; requirements for cell survival in free autologous transplants; and skeletal effects of ovarian steroids. The book concludes with a chapter on the effects of radiation on tissues closely related to bone. Biochemists, cell biologists, physiologists, anatomists, orthopedists, pathologists, clinicians, biomedical engineers, graduate students, professors, and others interested in the bone development and growth will find this book highly informative.

Chapter 1. Biophysical Principles Affecting Bone Structure

I. Introduction

II. Form and Function

III. Bioelectrical Effects on Cells and Their By-products

IV. Possible Mechanisms by Which Bioelectrical Responses Control Cell Behavior

V. Summary

Chapter 2. Osteogenesis in the Human Embryo and Fetus

I. Introduction

II. Ossification and Growth

III. Development of Specific Bones

IV. Onset and Sequence of Ossification

V. General Considerations of Bone Development

Chapter 3. The Internal Remodeling of Bones

I. Introduction

II. The Internal Remodeling in the Young Adult Skeleton

III. The Internal Remodeling in the Growing Skeleton

IV. The Internal Remodeling in the Aging Skeleton

V. The Significance of the Internal Remodeling

Chapter 4. The Growth of Bone

I. Body Growth and Bone Growth

II. Structural Aspects of Bone Growth

III. Physiological Control of Normal Bone Growth

IV. Bone Growth under Pathological Conditions

V. Conclusions

Chapter 5. Radioautographic Studies of Bone Formation

I. General Introduction

II. Historical Introduction

III. The Growing Osteon of Long Bones in Dogs as a Model for the Formation of Bone Tissue

IV. Biosynthesis of the Organic Bone Matrix—Collagen Formation

V. Biosynthesis of the Organic Bone Matrix—Mucopolysaccharide and Glycoprotein Formation

VI. Acquisition of Minerals by Bone Tissues

VII. Conclusions

Chapter 6. Bone Turnover and Osteoporosis

I. Introduction

II. Osteopenias Associated with Known Abnormalities

III. Bone Turnover

IV. The Osteoporotic Patient

V. Osteoporosis and Osteomalacia

VI. Osteoporosis and Secondary and "Primary" Hyperparathyroidism

VII. Treatment of Osteoporosis

Chapter 7. Osteocytic Resorption

I. Introduction

II. Historical Review

III. Technical Approaches

IV. Cementolysis

V. The Place of Osteolysis in Bone Physiology

VI. Objection

VII. Enlarged Lacunae without Osteolysis

VIII. Osteocytic Resorption among Vertebrates

IX. Factors Which Promote Osteocytic Resorption

X. Adverse Factors

XI. Osteocytic Resorption in Human and Animal Pathology

Chapter 8. Cellular Dynamics of Bone

I. Introduction

II. Compartments of Bone Cells

III. Bone Surfaces

IV. Cellular Nomenclature

V. Cell Kinetics

VI. Tritiated Thymidine Studies in Bone

VII. The Effect of Different Agents on Cellular Dynamics

VIII. Other Studies

IX. Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9. Induction of Heterotopic Bone Formation

I. Introduction

II. Description of the Existing Experimental Systems

III. The Nature of the Inductive Agent

IV. Transplantological Problems

V. Conclusions

Chapter 10. Repair and Transplantation of Bone

Part 1. The Repair of Bone

I. Introduction

II. The General Features of a Bone and the Location of the Various Members of the Bone Cell Lineage in Its Substance and on Its Surfaces

III. The Morphology and Behavior following a Fracture of the Members of the Bone Cell Lineage

IV. Fracture Healing in Man

Part 2. The Transplantation of Bone

I. Introduction

II. The Requirements for Cell Survival in Free Autologous Transplants

III. Transplants of Autologous Compact Bone

IV. Transplants of Homologous Compact Bone

V. Transplants of Autologous Cancellous Bone

VI. Transplants of Homologous Cancellous Bone

VII. The Types of Grafts Used in Some Common Clinical Conditions

VIII. Studies on the Transplantation of Epiphyseal Plates

Chapter 11. Steroid Hormones and Bone

I. Introduction

II. Scope of the Problem

III. Sexual Dimorphism of the Skeleton

IV. Ovarian Steroids

V. Testicular Steroids

VI. Anabolic Steroids with Minimal or No Androgenic Activity

VII. Adrenal Cortical Steroids

VIII. Summary and Conclusions

Chapter 12. The Effects of Radiation on Bone

I. Introduction

II. Tissues Associated with Skeleton at Risk from Radiation

III. Radiation Dosimetry

IV. Characteristics of the Important Bone-Seeking Radionuclides

V. External Radiation

VI. Internal Radiation

VII. Conclusions

