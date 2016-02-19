Development and Differentiation in the Cellular Slime Moulds
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Workshop Held at Porto Conte, Sardinia on 12—16 April, 1977
Developments in Cell Biology, Volume 1: Development and Differentiation in the Cellular Slime Moulds is a collection of papers from the proceedings of the International Workshop held at Porto Conte, Sardinia on April 12-16, 1977. This collection of papers deals with a single group of organisms, the cellular slime molds, particularly with Dictyostelium discoideum. Dictyostelium is dealt, firstly, according to cell differentiation and pattern formation common in this type of organism. These examples are further explored in the Dictyostelium discoideum slug, through the control of morphogenesis.
Further research shows that two compounds, 3'5' cyclic AMP and NH3, can affect the course of morphogenesis in D. discoideum. Techniques for cell fusion and mutation induction in D. discoideum, especially as a result of DNA damage following radiation and chemicals, are analyzed. Other studies show that formation and maintenance of stable contacts between cells appear to be necessary for the normal cell cycle involved in the growth of D. discoideum. The changes in plasma membrane protein analyzed using SDS-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis are examined. Results show that detection and quantitation of tubulin in Dictyostelium discoideum is important when studying the differentiation processes of a wide range of cellular activities. Because many D. discoideum mutants fail to reach proper development, the method for selecting the aggregation of defective mutants of D. discoideum is emphasized.
This book is of interest to those whose work involves these organisms and to researchers, professors, and students whose disciplines are in Developmental Biology or Mycology.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Editor's Preface
Dedication to Kenneth B. Raper
Cell Differentiation and Pattern Formation in Dictyostelium
The Control of Morphogenesis and Pattern in the Dictyostelium Discoideum Slug
Quantitative Analysis of the Proportions of the Dictyostelium Discoideum Asexual Fruiting Body
Toward a Biochemical Definition of the Morphogenetic Fields in D. Discoideum
New Techniques for Cell Fusion and Linkage Analysis of Dictyostelium Discoideum
Mutation Induction in Vegetative and Developing Cells of
The Cell Cycle during the Growth and Development of Dictyostelium Discoideum
Components of the Plasma Membrane of Dictyostelium Discoideum during Aggregation
Changes in Plasma Membrane Proteins Following Treatment of Dictyostelium Discoideum Cells with Proteases
Chemotactic Signal and Cyclic GMP Accumulation in Dictyostelium
Cyclic AMP Signals and the Control of Cell Aggregation in Dictyostelium Discoideum
A Phosphodiesterase-Defective Mutant of Dictyostelium Discoideum
Cell Contact, Signalling and Gene Expression in Dictyostelium Discoideum
Influence of Camp on Cell Differentiation and Morphogeneses in Polysphondylium
The Effect of Pulses of 3':5' Cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate on Enzyme Formation in Non-Aggregated Amoebae of Dictyostelium Discoideum
Cellular Interaction Regulating Early Biochemical Differentiation in Dictyostelium
Perturbation of Differentiation and the Kinetic Model by Glucose
Polyamines and Their Metabolism in Dictyostelium Discoideum
Tubulin in Dictyostelium Discoideum
In Vitro Translation and Translational Control in Dictyostelium Discoideum
Translational and Transcriptional Control of Protein Synthesis during Differentiation of Dictyostelium Discoideum
Analysis of Gene Structure and Transcription in Dictyostelium Discoideum
A Method for Selecting Aggregation-Defective Mutants of Dictyostelium Discoideum
An Early Phase in Dictyostelium Cell Differentiation Revealed by 3H-L-Fucose Incorporation
Subject Index
