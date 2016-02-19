Development and Differentiation in the Cellular Slime Moulds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444416087, 9781483163710

Development and Differentiation in the Cellular Slime Moulds

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Workshop Held at Porto Conte, Sardinia on 12—16 April, 1977

Editors: P. Cappuccinelli J.M. Ashworth
eBook ISBN: 9781483163710
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 338
Description

Developments in Cell Biology, Volume 1: Development and Differentiation in the Cellular Slime Moulds is a collection of papers from the proceedings of the International Workshop held at Porto Conte, Sardinia on April 12-16, 1977. This collection of papers deals with a single group of organisms, the cellular slime molds, particularly with Dictyostelium discoideum. Dictyostelium is dealt, firstly, according to cell differentiation and pattern formation common in this type of organism. These examples are further explored in the Dictyostelium discoideum slug, through the control of morphogenesis.
Further research shows that two compounds, 3'5' cyclic AMP and NH3, can affect the course of morphogenesis in D. discoideum. Techniques for cell fusion and mutation induction in D. discoideum, especially as a result of DNA damage following radiation and chemicals, are analyzed. Other studies show that formation and maintenance of stable contacts between cells appear to be necessary for the normal cell cycle involved in the growth of D. discoideum. The changes in plasma membrane protein analyzed using SDS-polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis are examined. Results show that detection and quantitation of tubulin in Dictyostelium discoideum is important when studying the differentiation processes of a wide range of cellular activities. Because many D. discoideum mutants fail to reach proper development, the method for selecting the aggregation of defective mutants of D. discoideum is emphasized.
This book is of interest to those whose work involves these organisms and to researchers, professors, and students whose disciplines are in Developmental Biology or Mycology.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Editor's Preface

Dedication to Kenneth B. Raper

Cell Differentiation and Pattern Formation in Dictyostelium

The Control of Morphogenesis and Pattern in the Dictyostelium Discoideum Slug

Quantitative Analysis of the Proportions of the Dictyostelium Discoideum Asexual Fruiting Body

Toward a Biochemical Definition of the Morphogenetic Fields in D. Discoideum

New Techniques for Cell Fusion and Linkage Analysis of Dictyostelium Discoideum

Mutation Induction in Vegetative and Developing Cells of

The Cell Cycle during the Growth and Development of Dictyostelium Discoideum

Components of the Plasma Membrane of Dictyostelium Discoideum during Aggregation

Changes in Plasma Membrane Proteins Following Treatment of Dictyostelium Discoideum Cells with Proteases

Chemotactic Signal and Cyclic GMP Accumulation in Dictyostelium

Cyclic AMP Signals and the Control of Cell Aggregation in Dictyostelium Discoideum

A Phosphodiesterase-Defective Mutant of Dictyostelium Discoideum

Cell Contact, Signalling and Gene Expression in Dictyostelium Discoideum

Influence of Camp on Cell Differentiation and Morphogeneses in Polysphondylium

The Effect of Pulses of 3':5' Cyclic Adenosine Monophosphate on Enzyme Formation in Non-Aggregated Amoebae of Dictyostelium Discoideum

Cellular Interaction Regulating Early Biochemical Differentiation in Dictyostelium

Perturbation of Differentiation and the Kinetic Model by Glucose

Polyamines and Their Metabolism in Dictyostelium Discoideum

Tubulin in Dictyostelium Discoideum

In Vitro Translation and Translational Control in Dictyostelium Discoideum

Translational and Transcriptional Control of Protein Synthesis during Differentiation of Dictyostelium Discoideum

Analysis of Gene Structure and Transcription in Dictyostelium Discoideum

A Method for Selecting Aggregation-Defective Mutants of Dictyostelium Discoideum

An Early Phase in Dictyostelium Cell Differentiation Revealed by 3H-L-Fucose Incorporation

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
338
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1977
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483163710

About the Editor

P. Cappuccinelli

J.M. Ashworth

