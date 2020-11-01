Development and Application of Classical Capillary Number Curve Theory
1st Edition
Description
Capillary pressure is a microscopic phenomenon critical to extracting as much oil and gas as possible from declining reservoirs. Although the concept of the capillary number, and the relation between capillary number and residual oil has been an established one since the middle of the last century, new research using numerical software has shown that changes in residual oil saturation in fact differ from the classical capillary number curve. Development and Application of Classical Capillary Curve Theory shows readers how to improve chemical flooding recovery procedures in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) using sophisticated numerical modeling techniques for oil displacement, that build on and enhance the accepted capillary curve in a novel way. The title presents research and technical data that amends the classical capillary curve, and gives new impetus to chemical flooding research. By analyzing the capillary number experiment QL, the book models the oil and water distribution in the micro-space of the reservoir core. The book presents how, using chemical flooding software, reservoir geological modeling and field tests, a new technique of digital oil displacement testing was developed. Digital oil displacement testing, combined with a sensitivity analysis, allows various elements in oil displacement to be optimized, and further studied, to improve chemical flooding recovery procedures. This title presents these innovative techniques in chemical flooding for enhanced oil recovery (EOR)
Key Features
- Describes how to improve chemical flooding recovery procedures using sophisticated numerical modeling techniques for oil displacement, that build on and enhance accepted capillary curve theory
- Presents, specifically, the role of the capillary number experiment curve QL on oil-water distribution in the microscopic core of a reservoir
- Details novel digital techniques for oil displacement testing and modelling with global applicability in enhanced oil recovery (EOR)
- Gives information on chemical flooding software, reservoir geological modelling, and field testing
- Provides advanced digital modelling techniques alongside insights gained through many years of practical experience in Chinese oilfields
Readership
Petroleum scientists/engineers; researchers in EOR; graduate level petroleum engineering students; oilfield development scientists; researchers in reservoir physics
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Digital Research on Field Experiment of Combination Flooding
3. Research on Laboratory Combination Flooding Experiment Digitization
4. Construction of Microscopic Oil-water Distribution Model of Experimental
5. Research on the Capillary number experiment curve and relative permeability curve
6. Application of the Microscopic Oil-water Distribution Model in the Digital Displacement Research
7. Further Study on Digital Field Experiment of Combination Flooding
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128212257
About the Author
Lianqing Qi
Qi Lianqing is a chemical flooding expert for the China National Offshore Oil Company’s (CNOOC) EnerTech-Drilling and Production Company in Tianjin, China. He has led a research and development team on chemical flooding and enhanced oil recovery (EOR) for fifteen years, leading numerous projects. He graduated from Dalian University of Technology, going on to work at the Daqing Oilfield. He has published a number of monographs and papers on chemical flooding.
Affiliations and Expertise
China National Offshore Oil Company’s (CNOOC) EnerTech-Drilling and Production Company, Tianjin, China
Yanjun Yin
Senior reservoir engineer, graduated from Northeast Petroleum University in 2004 with a bachelor degree and mainly engaged in reservoir engineering scheme design, reservoir numerical simulation, and tertiary oil recovery technology research work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior reservoir engineer, CNOOC, Beijing, China
Yu Wang
Graduated from Xinjiang chemistry institute of Chinese academy of sciences in 1997 with a master's degree in organic chemistry, and China Petroleum University (Beijing) in 2007 with a Doctor degree in chemical engineering. Now he works in Xinjiang oilfield company of China national petroleum corporation. He have been engaged in the research of enhanced oil recovery technology for a long time, especially good at the research of chemical flooding formula design. He has participated in the research of cheap formula of chemical flooding and composite flooding technology of conglomerate reservoir in xinjiang
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Xinjiang oilfield, China National Petroleum Corporation, China
Qigui Ma
Graduated from Heilongjiang University in 1967, and 1973 to the Research Institute of Petroleum and Exploration, Daqing Oilfield. He has been engaged in Petroleum Science and Technology Intelligence Translation work both oral and written translation. Several main translation achievements, twice to France in 1985 to attend “Improve Oil Recovery Methods Selection Scheme” in the research work, several times went to the United States to Improve Oil Recovery Scheme Review during 1986-1987; Attended many International Petroleum Conferences, SPE Conferences, etc., as an interpreter. In 2012, he won the title of senior translator of China Translation Association
Affiliations and Expertise
Translator, China Translation Association, China
Hongshen Wang
Senior reservoir engineer, graduated from China Petroleum University (Beijing) in 2002 with a master's degree and mainly engaged in reservoir engineering scheme design, tertiary oil recovery technology research work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior reservoir engineer, CNOOC, Beijing, China
Ratings and Reviews
