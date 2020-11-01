Development and Application of Classical Capillary Number Curve Theory

Capillary pressure is a microscopic phenomenon critical to extracting as much oil and gas as possible from declining reservoirs. Although the concept of the capillary number, and the relation between capillary number and residual oil has been an established one since the middle of the last century, new research using numerical software has shown that changes in residual oil saturation in fact differ from the classical capillary number curve. Development and Application of Classical Capillary Curve Theory shows readers how to improve chemical flooding recovery procedures in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) using sophisticated numerical modeling techniques for oil displacement, that build on and enhance the accepted capillary curve in a novel way. The title presents research and technical data that amends the classical capillary curve, and gives new impetus to chemical flooding research. By analyzing the capillary number experiment QL, the book models the oil and water distribution in the micro-space of the reservoir core. The book presents how, using chemical flooding software, reservoir geological modeling and field tests, a new technique of digital oil displacement testing was developed. Digital oil displacement testing, combined with a sensitivity analysis, allows various elements in oil displacement to be optimized, and further studied, to improve chemical flooding recovery procedures. This title presents these innovative techniques in chemical flooding for enhanced oil recovery (EOR)