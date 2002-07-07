Developing Web Services with Java APIs for XML Using WSDP
1st Edition
Description
The Holy War between Microsoft Corporation and Sun Microsystems is heating up as Sun unveils JAX Pack to compete with Microsoft's .NET initiative JAX Pack is an all-in-one development kit that utilizes XML to build cross platform Web services. For companies that are developing Web services to collaborate with business partners, JAX Pack offers a faster way to develop applications while maintaining independence from any particular vendor's XML technologies. Developing Web Services with Java APIs for XML (JAX Pack) provides exhaustive coverage of Sun's recently released JAX Pack. The book assumes that readers are experienced Java developers with a solid understanding of XML. As such, the book contains five parts covering each component of JAX Pack.
Key Features
- JAX Pack is a major product release for the most popular Web development environment
- First book out covering all five components of JAX Pack (JAXP, JAXR, JAXM, JAXB, and JAX-RPC)
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1 Introduction to the JWSDP
Introduction
JWSDP History
JAXP
JAXM
JAX-RPC
JAXR
JSSE
JSTL
Ant and Tomcat
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 Processing XML Documents with SAX
Introduction
Understanding Event-Based XML Parsing
The SAX Event Model
Understanding Event Handlers
Creating a SAX Parser
SAX Interfaces and SAX Implementations
JAXP and Underlying SAX Engines
Parsing Data with a SAX Parser
Input Sources
An Example Servlet
Configuring the Parser
Enabling Validation
Enabling Namespaces
Enabling Other Features
Handling Advanced Events
SAX2 Extensions
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 Processing XML Documents with DOM
Introduction
The Document Object Model
The DOM Tree
The Basic Classes
Interrelationships
JAXP and Underlying DOM Engines
Creating a DOM Parser
The DocumentBuilderFactory class
Parsing XML into a DOM
Input source types
Manipulating DOM Objects
Walking a DOM Constellation
Advanced Topics
Multi-threaded applications
Parser Attributes
Selecting a DOM Parser with the Plugability Interface
DOM Parser search path
Error Handling
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 4 XML Transformations
Introduction
Reviewing XSL and XSLT
XPath and XSLT
Procedural XSLT
JAX-P and Underlying XSL Engines
Using JAX-P Classes
Creating a Transformer
Transformer
Templates
Miscellaneous JAX-P for XSL Issues
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 Using JSTL (JSP Standard Tag Library)
Introduction
Expression Languages
Why Expression Languages
Supported Expression Languages
Selecting an Expression Language
Expression Languages and Tag Library Selection
Future Compatibility with Expression Languages
Core Tags
Expression Language
Iterations
Conditional Expressions
Importing External Resources
URL Manipulation
SQL Query Tags
Setting up a driver
Executing queries
Executing updates
Denoting transactional boundaries
Internationalization Tags
Defining the Locale
Defining the Timezone
Specifying a Resource Bundle
Locating the resource bundle
Using Internationalized Messages
Parsing and formatting
XML Support Tags
Parsing and searching
Iteration
Flow Control
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 Writing SOAP Clients
Introduction
Understanding SOAP
Envelopes
Headers
Bodies
Attachments
SOAPElement and JAXM DOM
SOAPElement
Name
Text
JAXM SOAP Elements
SOAPMessage
SOAPPart
SOAPEnvelope
SOAPHeader & SOAPHeaderElement
SOAPBody, SOAPBodyElement and SOAPFault
Creating a SOAP Message
MessageFactory
Creating SOAP Parts, Envelopes, Headers and Bodies
Adding Attachments to Messages
Bringing it all Together—A Complete SOAP Client
Connecting to a SOAP service
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Writing SOAP Servers
Introduction
Message Routing
Asynchronous messages
JAXM Provider
ProviderConnections
Using the ProviderConnection to Create a Message
Using ProviderConnection to Send a Message
Profiles 2
Writing a SOAP Server Servlet
JAXMServlet
Writing a SOAP EJB
Overriding MessageDrivenBean and OnewayListener
Receiving and Processing SOAP Messages
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 8 Using XML-based RPC
Introduction
JAX-RPC Summary
Understanding Stubs and Ties
Sending a XML-RPC Message
Mapping Java Data Types
Supported Java data types
Data Type to XML/WSDL Definition Tables
Arbitrary Java Classes
Holder Classes
Conversion Between Java Classes and WSDL
WSDL Generator
Using Classes Generated by the Stub Generator
Creating a JAX-RPC Client
Creating a connection to a remote server
Invoking methods on a remote server
Creating a JAX-RPC Server
Creating the Service Definition Interface
Creating the xrpcc Config File
Developing the Service Implementation
Building the Server WAR File
Creating a Simple XML-RPC Server and Client
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Locating Web Services
Introduction
Registries
Storage of Metadata about Services
Major Registry Standards
Categorizing Web Services
Category Hierarchies
Example Hierarchies
Organization, User
Connecting to a Registry
Using the Default Registry
Querying the Registry
Finding a Service Using a Simple Query
Finding a Service Using a Complex Query
Understanding the Query Results
WSDL Documents
Structure of a WSDL Document
Example WSDL Document
Storing Information in a Registry
Adding New Registry Records
Updating Records
Deprecating and Deleting Existing Records
Security Requirements
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 10 Java Secure Sockets Layer
Introduction
Configuring JSSE
Download JSSE and Extract the Files
Install the .jar Files
Register the SunJSSE Provider
Configure The URL Handler
Install a JSSE-Specific cacerts file (Optional Configuration Step)
Introduction to Keys and Certificates
Using Keytool to Create a Keystore
Creating a Keystore
Using keytool to Create/install a Certificate
Importing a Certificate
Generating a self-signed Certificate
Importing a Certificate From an Identity Database
Referring to Keystores with JSSE properties
Using HTTPS URL Handlers
Configuring URL Handler for JSSE
Creating a HTTPS Connection
Using SocketFactories
Creating Sockets and ServerSockets (by hand)
Using SocketFactories and ServerSocketFactories
The SocketFactory Class
The ServerSocketFactory Class
Advantages of SocketFactories
Determining Default and Installed Cipher Suites
Determining the Installed Cipher Suites
Using Secure Server Sockets
Getting the Secure Socket Factory
Registering a Secure Server Socket
Accepting Connections
Reading Data
Writing Data
Closing Connections
Using Secure Client Sockets
Connecting to a Remote Secure Server
Writing Data
Reading Data
Closing the Connection
Using JSSE Applications with WSDP
Using the URLHandler in a Web Service
Client-Server Web Service
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 11 Using JWSDP Tools
Introduction
JWSDP UDDI Registry
Installing
Configuring
Activating
Limitations
Selecting as the Registry
Tomcat
Installing
Configuring
Activating
Relationship to Apache Servers
Ant
Structure of an Ant Input File
Invoking ANT
An Ant Example
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2002
- Published:
- 7th July 2002
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080477435