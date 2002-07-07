Developing Web Services with Java APIs for XML Using WSDP

Table of Contents



Foreword

Chapter 1 Introduction to the JWSDP

Introduction

JWSDP History

JAXP

JAXM

JAX-RPC

JAXR

JSSE

JSTL

Ant and Tomcat

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 2 Processing XML Documents with SAX

Introduction

Understanding Event-Based XML Parsing

The SAX Event Model

Understanding Event Handlers

Creating a SAX Parser

SAX Interfaces and SAX Implementations

JAXP and Underlying SAX Engines

Parsing Data with a SAX Parser

Input Sources

An Example Servlet

Configuring the Parser

Enabling Validation

Enabling Namespaces

Enabling Other Features

Handling Advanced Events

SAX2 Extensions

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 3 Processing XML Documents with DOM

Introduction

The Document Object Model

The DOM Tree

The Basic Classes

Interrelationships

JAXP and Underlying DOM Engines

Creating a DOM Parser

The DocumentBuilderFactory class

Parsing XML into a DOM

Input source types

Manipulating DOM Objects

Walking a DOM Constellation

Advanced Topics

Multi-threaded applications

Parser Attributes

Selecting a DOM Parser with the Plugability Interface

DOM Parser search path

Error Handling

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 4 XML Transformations

Introduction

Reviewing XSL and XSLT

XPath and XSLT

Procedural XSLT

JAX-P and Underlying XSL Engines

Using JAX-P Classes

Creating a Transformer

Transformer

Templates

Miscellaneous JAX-P for XSL Issues

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 5 Using JSTL (JSP Standard Tag Library)

Introduction

Expression Languages

Why Expression Languages

Supported Expression Languages

Selecting an Expression Language

Expression Languages and Tag Library Selection

Future Compatibility with Expression Languages

Core Tags

Expression Language

Iterations

Conditional Expressions

Importing External Resources

URL Manipulation

SQL Query Tags

Setting up a driver

Executing queries

Executing updates

Denoting transactional boundaries

Internationalization Tags

Defining the Locale

Defining the Timezone

Specifying a Resource Bundle

Locating the resource bundle

Using Internationalized Messages

Parsing and formatting

XML Support Tags

Parsing and searching

Iteration

Flow Control

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 6 Writing SOAP Clients

Introduction

Understanding SOAP

Envelopes

Headers

Bodies

Attachments

SOAPElement and JAXM DOM

SOAPElement

Name

Text

JAXM SOAP Elements

SOAPMessage

SOAPPart

SOAPEnvelope

SOAPHeader & SOAPHeaderElement

SOAPBody, SOAPBodyElement and SOAPFault

Creating a SOAP Message

MessageFactory

Creating SOAP Parts, Envelopes, Headers and Bodies

Adding Attachments to Messages

Bringing it all Together—A Complete SOAP Client

Connecting to a SOAP service

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 7 Writing SOAP Servers

Introduction

Message Routing

Asynchronous messages

JAXM Provider

ProviderConnections

Using the ProviderConnection to Create a Message

Using ProviderConnection to Send a Message

Profiles 2

Writing a SOAP Server Servlet

JAXMServlet

Writing a SOAP EJB

Overriding MessageDrivenBean and OnewayListener

Receiving and Processing SOAP Messages

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 8 Using XML-based RPC

Introduction

JAX-RPC Summary

Understanding Stubs and Ties

Sending a XML-RPC Message

Mapping Java Data Types

Supported Java data types

Data Type to XML/WSDL Definition Tables

Arbitrary Java Classes

Holder Classes

Conversion Between Java Classes and WSDL

WSDL Generator

Using Classes Generated by the Stub Generator

Creating a JAX-RPC Client

Creating a connection to a remote server

Invoking methods on a remote server

Creating a JAX-RPC Server

Creating the Service Definition Interface

Creating the xrpcc Config File

Developing the Service Implementation

Building the Server WAR File

Creating a Simple XML-RPC Server and Client

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 9 Locating Web Services

Introduction

Registries

Storage of Metadata about Services

Major Registry Standards

Categorizing Web Services

Category Hierarchies

Example Hierarchies

Organization, User

Connecting to a Registry

Using the Default Registry

Querying the Registry

Finding a Service Using a Simple Query

Finding a Service Using a Complex Query

Understanding the Query Results

WSDL Documents

Structure of a WSDL Document

Example WSDL Document

Storing Information in a Registry

Adding New Registry Records

Updating Records

Deprecating and Deleting Existing Records

Security Requirements

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 10 Java Secure Sockets Layer

Introduction

Configuring JSSE

Download JSSE and Extract the Files

Install the .jar Files

Register the SunJSSE Provider

Configure The URL Handler

Install a JSSE-Specific cacerts file (Optional Configuration Step)

Introduction to Keys and Certificates

Using Keytool to Create a Keystore

Creating a Keystore

Using keytool to Create/install a Certificate

Importing a Certificate

Generating a self-signed Certificate

Importing a Certificate From an Identity Database

Referring to Keystores with JSSE properties

Using HTTPS URL Handlers

Configuring URL Handler for JSSE

Creating a HTTPS Connection

Using SocketFactories

Creating Sockets and ServerSockets (by hand)

Using SocketFactories and ServerSocketFactories

The SocketFactory Class

The ServerSocketFactory Class

Advantages of SocketFactories

Determining Default and Installed Cipher Suites

Determining the Installed Cipher Suites

Using Secure Server Sockets

Getting the Secure Socket Factory

Registering a Secure Server Socket

Accepting Connections

Reading Data

Writing Data

Closing Connections

Using Secure Client Sockets

Connecting to a Remote Secure Server

Writing Data

Reading Data

Closing the Connection

Using JSSE Applications with WSDP

Using the URLHandler in a Web Service

Client-Server Web Service

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 11 Using JWSDP Tools

Introduction

JWSDP UDDI Registry

Installing

Configuring

Activating

Limitations

Selecting as the Registry

Tomcat

Installing

Configuring

Activating

Relationship to Apache Servers

Ant

Structure of an Ant Input File

Invoking ANT

An Ant Example

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

